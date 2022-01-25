U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,346.40
    -63.73 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,086.15
    -278.35 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,582.01
    -273.12 (-1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.21
    -44.31 (-2.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.37
    +1.06 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.40
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1278
    -0.0052 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7550
    +0.0200 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3483
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9860
    +0.0260 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,635.30
    +2,396.14 (+7.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    830.23
    +9.64 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,363.12
    +65.97 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Cerevance Doses First Subjects in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of CVN766

Cerevance
·2 min read

Study will evaluate safety and pharmacokinetics of potential treatment for psychiatric disorders

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a private, clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on central nervous system diseases, today announced the dosing of the first human subjects in a Phase 1 clinical trial of its compound, CVN766.

CVN766 is a potent and highly selective small molecule antagonist of the orexin 1 receptor (Ox1R), a target with genetic links to panic disorder that is expressed in areas of the brain important for regulating fear, anxiety, reward and emotion. When stimulated, orexigenic neurons cause anxiety, while antagonizing Ox1R reduces this effect. CVN766 was found to be effective in various animal models of psychiatric diseases, including reversing nicotine-induced stress in rodents and acute stress behaviors in non-human primate models of panic.

“Increases of orexin levels in cerebral spinal fluid and plasma have been seen in patients with panic disorder and in a subset of patients with schizophrenia. Because of these phenomena, we believe there may be opportunities to stratify patients and also to employ these potential biomarkers to monitor treatment responses,” said Nicola Brice, Ph.D., director of neuroscience at Cerevance.

Cerevance chief business officer, Carrie Cook, noted, “We believe CVN766 may have an advantage over other Ox1R antagonists currently in development, given its extremely high selectivity against orexin 2.” Cook added, “While dual orexin antagonists have previously been developed for sleep aid, we believe that CVN766’s selectivity against solely Ox1R could prove therapeutic in a range of psychiatric disorders.”

The Phase 1, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial will assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of escalating single and multiple doses of CVN766 in healthy subjects. The company expects to complete the Phase 1 study by year-end.

Cerevance is continuing to actively enroll patients in the Phase 1 study. To learn more about this trial, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Cerevance
Cerevance, a private, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on brain diseases, is applying a new technology called NETSseq to reveal transcriptional and epigenetic differences between specific cell types in post-mortem human brain tissue acquired from donors whose ages varied from eight to 104 years old. NETSseq profiles neuronal and glial cell populations at depths not possible with other approaches, generating unprecedented data sets and insights. The company has thus far partnered with more than 20 brain banks around the world to assemble a growing collection of more than 10,000 clinically annotated samples from healthy and diseased donors. By applying NETSseq to specific cell types critical to circuits disrupted by disease and comparing vulnerable and resilient cell populations, Cerevance’s scientists have begun identifying targets and advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics that modulate them to treat CNS diseases.

Contacts
Cerevance:
Robert Middlebrook, +1-408-220-5722

Media:
Andrew Mielach, amielach@lifescicomms.com, +1-646-876-5868


Recommended Stories

  • Why Sierra Oncology Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) jumped by as much as 90% in premarket trading Tuesday. Investors are piling into this small-cap biotech stock today in response to overwhelmingly positive late-stage trial results for the blood cancer drug candidate momelotinib. Specifically, Sierra announced ahead of the opening bell Tuesday morning that momelotinib met all of its primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 3 trial as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic and were previously treated with an approved JAK inhibitor.

  • Sierra Oncology's Bet On A Failed Gilead Drug Just Paid Off In A Big Way

    Sierra Oncology reported a late-stage win Tuesday for a bone cancer drug it acquired at a discount — and the biotech stock catapulted.

  • FDA rejects Merck drug, threatening millions in payments to Afferent investors

    Merck promised to pay out $750 million if the Peninsula biotech's drugs passed certain clinical and commercial milestones.

  • How Omicron Is Changing Vaccine and Therapeutic Strategies

    Drug companies and regulators are making adjustments to cope with the challenges posed by the Covid-19 variant.

  • Here's What to Look For in Pfizer's Upcoming Earnings Report

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) will report its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 8 and investors are bound to find answers to questions about the company's ongoing performance. Aside from the usual slew of clinical trial updates and new pipeline projects, all eyes will be on sales of Comirnaty and Paxlovid, the pharma company's two commercialized coronavirus medicines. Let's take a moment to consider the most relevant factors for investors as they make buying or selling decisions when the earnings report is published next month.

  • A vaccine scientist's discredited claims have bolstered a movement of misinformation

    As Robert Malone stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial before thousands of anti-vaccine and anti-mandate demonstrators Sunday, the medical doctor and infectious-disease researcher repeated the falsehoods that have garnered him legions of followers. "Regarding the genetic covid vaccines, the science is settled," he said in a 15-minute speech that referenced the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy. "They are not working."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important

  • Connecticut to Review School Masks; Pfizer Trial: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE are starting a study of a Covid-19 vaccine that targets the omicron variant, enrolling participants in a clinical trial that will evaluate the shot’s ability to prompt an immune response in adults.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Plunge Anew as Fed, Russia Stoke Volatility: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine U

  • Why Viking Therapeutics Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    The clinical trial has been halted by the FDA for now, pending the submittal of a preclinical study.

  • Pharma Stocks Dip As Pfizer, Merck Sustain Unexpected FDA Rejections

    Pfizer stock skidded Monday after the Food and Drug Administration rejected its rare-disease drug — leading a smaller decline for similarly jilted Merck.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech launch study to evaluate omicron-based COVID-19 vaccine for adults 18 to 55 years old

    Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE said Tuesday they are launching a trial to evaluate an omicron-based COVID-19 vaccine in healthy adults aged 18 to 55. "While current research and real-world data show that boosters continue to provide a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization with Omicron, we recognize the need to be prepared in the event this protection wanes over time and to potentially help address Omicron and new variants in the future," said Kathrin U.

  • ‘I’m a Full Anti-Vaxxer Now’: How the Conspiracists Are Winning Over Fresh Converts

    “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could hide,” Robert Kennedy, Jr., who has been spreading the false claim that vaccines cause autism for decades, said at the anti-mandate march on Washington.

  • FDA Holds Mustang Bio's Gene Therapy IND For Compromised Immune System Disorder

    The FDA has issued a hold, pending Chemistry, Manufacturing & Controls (CMC) clearance, on Mustang Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: MBIO) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MB-207 in patients with X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (XSCID). The application was submitted to initiate a pivotal Phase 2 study to assess MB-207 (lentiviral gene therapy) in patients who have been previously treated with a hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, and for whom re-treatment is indicated. The FDA has

  • FDA has questions about Merck's experimental chronic cough drug

    The chronic cough drug was approved in Japan, where it will be marketed under the brand name Lyfnua.

  • AbbVie to Face Humira Competition From Biosimilars. Here’s What Could Happen.

    AbbVie's blockbuster anti-inflammatory Humira could see eight biosimilars launch next year. Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal is still bullish on AbbVie stock.

  • Xebra Satisfies Conditions to Licence Unique Water-Soluble Cannabinoid Emulsion IP - Backed by Human Trials

    Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra") (CSE: XBRA) (OTCQB: XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC), a cannabis company, is pleased to announce that it has satisfied all conditions pursuant to its agreement with New Age Nanotech, to license its clinically-backed, patent pending cannabinoid emulsion technology, Solutech™; to transform cannabis extracts into shelf-stable clear and odourless, water-soluble forms, ideal for the infusion of beverages, edibles and topicals. Many options were evaluated globally for cannabinoid delivery

  • What This FDA News Could Mean for AbbVie's Stock

    Earlier this month, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) completed its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Rinvoq to treat adults with a back arthritis (known as non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis) who previously tried nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) but did not benefit. If eventually approved by the FDA, this would be the fourth approved indication in the U.S. for Rinvoq. Let's take a look at Rinvoq's efficacy in treating patients with this form of back arthritis and the sales potential of the indication for pharma stock AbbVie.

  • Omicron's Incubation Period Is Short: Here's Why That Matters

    Omicron's incubation period is shorter than previous COVID-19 variants. Here's why that matters.

  • Arcturus Therapeutics' COVID-19 Booster Clinical Trial Show Encouraging Neutralizing Antibody Responses

    Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) has announced updated data Phase 1/2 booster trial of ARCT-154 and ARCT-165, its investigational, self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidates targeting the variants of concern. Data from the Phase 1/2 booster trial show that both ARCT-154 and ARCT-165, when administered as low-dose (5 mcg) boosters at least five months after Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) Comirnaty immunization, demonstrated robust antibody responses

  • Pfizer and BioNTech launch trial of Omicron-targeted COVID vaccine

    Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Tuesday they started a clinical trial to test a new version of their vaccine specifically designed to target the COVID-19 Omicron variant, which has eluded some of the protection provided by the original two-dose vaccine regimen. "While current research and real-world data show that boosters continue to provide a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization with Omicron, we recognize the need to be prepared in the event this protection wanes over time and to potentially help address Omicron and new variants in the future," Pfizer's head of vaccine research and development, Kathrin Jansen, said in a statement.

  • Study Links COVID Vaccine Symptoms to "Nocebo Effect" Phenomenon

    Despite the fact that not everyone experiences COVID-19 vaccine side effects, they are very common - but now, a new study suggests that these symptoms may be caused by something called the "nocebo effect" and not your body's immune response to the vaccine. Research published in the JAMA Network Open on Jan.