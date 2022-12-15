U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.75
    -99.57 (-2.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,202.22
    -764.13 (-2.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,810.53
    -360.36 (-3.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.61
    -45.85 (-2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.18
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0644
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    -0.0530 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5910
    -0.1490 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,388.05
    -455.02 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.19
    -7.58 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,646.28
    -405.42 (-1.45%)
     

Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Publication in The Lancet of Emraclidine Data from Phase 1b Clinical Trial in People Living with Schizophrenia

Cerevel Therapeutics
·5 min read
Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics

Emraclidine is being developed as a potential once-daily treatment for schizophrenia without the need for titration

Data show clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement with emraclidine in PANSS total score at six weeks and was overall well-tolerated compared with placebo

Results demonstrate selective targeting of the M4 muscarinic receptor subtype as a potential novel treatment approach for schizophrenia

Comprehensive Phase 2 development program in schizophrenia currently underway

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced today the publication of data from its Phase 1b clinical trial of emraclidine, a novel muscarinic M4 selective positive allosteric modulator, in adults living with schizophrenia in The Lancet.

In the Phase 1b trial, both treatment groups of emraclidine (assessing 30 mg once daily and 20 mg twice daily) demonstrated clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in assessments of symptom severity (Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score) and emraclidine was generally well-tolerated compared with placebo after six weeks of treatment.

“We believe the data from the Phase 1b trial published in The Lancet support the potential of emraclidine to be an important treatment option with a novel mechanism of action for people living with schizophrenia,” said John H. Krystal, M.D., Robert L. McNeil, Jr. Professor of Translational Research and Professor of Psychiatry, of Neuroscience, and Psychology, and chair of the Yale Department of Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine. “Emraclidine demonstrated clinically meaningful and statistically significant antipsychotic effects with no meaningful differences in gastrointestinal adverse events, extrapyramidal symptoms or weight gain compared with placebo.”

“Current schizophrenia treatment options are often associated with debilitating side effects, including neuromotor effects, sedation, weight gain, metabolic abnormalities and an increased risk for heart disease. Unfortunately, these side effects have a negative impact on a person’s quality of life and functioning, and can lead to treatment discontinuation and relapse,” said Christoph Correll, M.D., author, professor of psychiatry at The Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New York and professor and chair of the department of child and adolescent psychiatry at Charité University Medicine in Berlin. “Based on the impressive findings from the Phase 1b trial, emraclidine, a potential treatment with a novel mechanism of action, may provide an alternative therapy for people living with schizophrenia that may help mitigate the vicious cycle of disease progression that has been driven, at least in part, by problems with tolerability of current treatment options.”

“We are so pleased that the positive results of the Phase 1b trial have been published in this leading medical journal, The Lancet, underscoring the strength of Cerevel’s deliberate and differentiated scientific approach to bringing forward novel treatments to address devastating neuroscience diseases,” said Raymond Sanchez, M.D., author, chief medical officer of Cerevel Therapeutics. “Cerevel is rapidly advancing emraclidine as a potential treatment option for people living with schizophrenia and recently initiated its comprehensive Phase 2 development program.”

“By selectively targeting the M4 receptor subtype, emraclidine has demonstrated a potential novel treatment approach rationally designed to harness antipsychotic benefit with the goal of minimizing the side effects associated with non-selective muscarinic agents,” said John Renger, Ph.D., author, chief scientific officer, Cerevel Therapeutics. “This publication underscores our scientific leadership as we work tirelessly towards becoming the premier neuroscience company.”

Data from this trial were announced in June 2021, as well as at conferences including the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology 2021, the 2022 Congress of the Schizophrenia International Research Society, Psych Congress 2022 and the Neuroscience Education Institute Congress 2022.

Based on these positive results, in June 2022, Cerevel initiated its Phase 2 development program evaluating emraclidine in schizophrenia in two adequately-powered, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trials, known as EMPOWER-1 and EMPOWER-2, expected to read out in the first half of 2024. Recently, in order to accelerate a potentially registrational package for emraclidine in schizophrenia, the company also initiated EMPOWER-3, a 52-week open-label safety extension trial.

About the Phase 1b Trial Design
This two-part, phase 1b trial was designed to assess the safety and tolerability of emraclidine in people living with schizophrenia. The first part of the trial (part A) was a multiple ascending-dose design to establish safety, tolerability, and appropriate dosing based on pharmacokinetics. The second part of the trial (part B) assessed the safety and tolerability of emraclidine 30 mg once daily and 20 mg twice daily compared with placebo.

About Emraclidine
Emraclidine is a positive allosteric modulator designed to selectively target the M4 muscarinic receptor subtype. Emerging evidence suggests that activation of M4 muscarinic acetylcholine receptor subtypes can reduce striatal dopamine signaling and reduce psychotic symptoms, without blocking dopamine receptors. Current pharmacologic treatments for schizophrenia primarily target excessive striatal dopaminergic signaling by directly antagonizing postsynaptic dopamine D2 receptor subtypes.

About Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia is a serious, complex and debilitating mental health disorder characterized by a range of symptoms, including delusions, hallucinations, disorganized speech or behavior, slowed speech and blunted affect. Schizophrenia is also often associated with significant and progressive cognitive impairment, which further limits a patient’s ability to be gainfully employed and maintain relationships. As of 2019, approximately 24 million individuals are living with schizophrenia worldwide. The onset of schizophrenia typically occurs early in life, in the early to mid-20s, and often requires lifelong management for most people, with approximately 30% considered treatment resistant and 27% experiencing relapse while receiving treatment.Schizophrenia is a top-20 cause of disability and is associated with decades of potential years of life lost in some people. Comorbidities associated with both schizophrenia itself and associated pharmacological treatments, including cardiovascular disease, drug-induced movement disorders, diabetes, weight gain and obesity, can contribute to significant long-term negative health outcomes.

About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. The company is tackling diseases with a targeted approach to neuroscience that combines expertise in neurocircuitry with a focus on receptor selectivity. Cerevel Therapeutics has a diversified pipeline comprising five clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds with the potential to treat a range of neuroscience diseases, including Parkinson’s, epilepsy, schizophrenia, and dementia-related apathy. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Cerevel Therapeutics is advancing its current research and development programs while exploring new modalities through internal research efforts, external collaborations, or potential acquisitions. For more information, visit www.cerevel.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about: the potential attributes and benefits of our product candidates; the format, timing and objectives of our product development activities and clinical trials, including the emraclidine Phase 2 program in schizophrenia, Phase 1 elderly healthy volunteer trial and other statements regarding the design of clinical trials and preclinical studies and the timing of initiation, completion and data readouts for clinical trials; the timing and outcome of regulatory interactions, including whether trials meet the criteria to serve as registrational; the ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of treatments for relevant indications; the size and growth potential of the markets for product candidates and ability to serve those markets; and the rate and degree of market acceptance of product candidates, if approved. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including, among others: clinical trial results may not be favorable; uncertainties inherent in the product development process (including with respect to the timing of results and whether such results will be predictive of future results); the impact of COVID-19 and the post-COVID landscape on the timing, progress and results of clinical trials; our ability to recruit and enroll suitable patients in our clinical trials; whether and when, if at all, our product candidates will receive approval from the FDA or other regulatory authorities, and for which, if any, indications; competition from other biotechnology companies; uncertainties regarding intellectual property protection; and other risks identified in our SEC filings, including those under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 8, 2022 and our subsequent SEC filings. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:
Anna Robinson
Cerevel Therapeutics
anna.robinson@cerevel.com

Investor Contact:
Matthew Calistri
Cerevel Therapeutics
matthew.calistri@cerevel.com


Recommended Stories

  • Exact Sciences Rockets As Guardant's Blood Test Pales Vs. Cologuard

    Guardant unveiled results for its colon cancer-detecting blood test Thursday that lagged rival Exact. GH stock crashed as EXAS stock jumped.

  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals' Schizophrenia Candidate Shows Favorable Drug-Drug Interaction Data

    Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) has announced data from its clinical drug-drug interaction (DDI) study investigating the potential effect of CYP3A4 enzyme on brilaroxazine in healthy subjects. The CYP3A4 enzyme is pivotal in helping the body metabolize and remove small foreign molecules and is primarily found in the liver and intestine. Brilaroxazine is a serotonin/dopamine modulator in late-stage clinical development for schizophrenia. A CYP3A4 inhibitor, itraconazole, slight

  • Investing in These 2 Biotech Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Analyst

    Let’s talk about biotech. These stocks present a unique set of attractions for investors, especially investors willing to shoulder some extra risk. To start with, biotech firms have a famously high overhead, and equally long lead-times for product development. But that is balanced by the opportunity for huge gains – sales profits, and share appreciation – when a new drug shows strongly positive clinical trial results, or receives regulatory approval for commercialization. To give an example, jus

  • Is Moderna a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

    Recent results suggest the company's cancer vaccine candidate can succeed where others have failed.

  • BioNTech upgraded to buy on high hopes for combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology pipeline

    Bank of America analysts upgraded BioNTech SE stock to buy from hold on Thursday, citing excitement about its mRNA technology and the outlook for a combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology vaccines that are currently in various stages of development. Analysts led by Tazeen Ahmad reiterated their $239 price target on the stock (BNTX) which is 28.5% above its current price, and said the German company’s roughly 16 billion euros in cash is a positive. Positive data this week from Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Merck (MRK) in a trial of Merck’s Keytruda and a Moderna mRNA vaccine in treating patients with late-stage melanoma are positives for BioNTech’s NeST platform, which also aims to treat melanoma and other solid tumors, said the note.

  • FDA Slaps Clinical Hold On Miromatrix's For Bioengineered Liver Platform

    The FDA has placed a clinical hold on Miromatrix Medical Inc's (NASDAQ: MIRO) miroliverELAP Investigational New Drug (IND) application for acute liver failure. The miroliverELAP IND application was submitted in mid-November. The FDA indicated they would provide an official clinical hold letter to Miromatrix within 30 days. Miromatrix plans to provide additional updates pending communication with the FDA. Miromatrix Medical is a life sciences company that has developed a proprietary perfusion tec

  • Third Harmonic Bio Stock Plummets After Trial Discontinuation On Safety Concerns

    Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ: THRD) will discontinue the ongoing Phase 1b study of THB001 in chronic inducible urticaria, after observing asymptomatic liver transaminitis in two subjects enrolled in the first dose cohort of 200mg BID. Chronic inducible urticaria is a common inflammatory skin condition characterized by the recurrence of itchy wheals and/or angioedema. The company is initiating nonclinical studies to elucidate the mechanism for the observed transaminitis, which was not predicted

  • Why BioXCel Therapeutics Stock Jumped This Week

    Shares of BioXCel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) rose by as much as 19.1% this week, and as of Thursday afternoon, were still up 17% for the week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The biotech stock closed last Friday at $17.02 a share and opened Monday at $17.15. Its shares hit a high of $20.27 early Thursday afternoon.

  • Why Cytokinetics Is Soaring After A 'Bruising' FDA Meeting For Its Heart Drug

    A "bruising" FDA meeting for Cytokinetics was actually a blessing in disguise, an analyst said Wednesday as CYTK stock surged.

  • Cytokinetics (CYTK) Up Despite Unfavorable FDA Committee Voting

    Cytokinetics (CYTK) gets an unfavorable recommendation from CRDAC on omecamtiv mecarbil for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction.

  • Harrow Health inks $175 million deal for the rights to five medications

    The deal, with is expected to close in early 2023, comes a little more than two months after Harrow agreed to sell all assets related to its non-opthalmology compounding business for $6 million.

  • Heavy metals found in dark chocolate like Hershey's, Trader Joe's

    Consumer Reports says potentially harmful levels of cadmium and lead were detected in some chocolate brands.

  • Why Immix Biopharma Shares Are Surging Today?

    Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMMX) announced it has in-licensed BCMA-targeted next-generation CAR-T therapy NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101). In an ongoing Phase 1b study, NXC-201 showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 85% and 71% complete response/stringent complete response (CR/sCR) at the therapeutic dose from the first 20 patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. NXC-201 also produced 100% ORR and 100% organ response rate in 4 relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis patients. In addition, z

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Guardant Health Plunges as Colorectal-Cancer Test Results Disappoint Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Guardant Health Inc.’s shares lost more than a third of their value in trading after New York markets closed as results of a study of its blood test for colorectal cancer disappointed investors. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapThe test was accurat

  • Durham pharma reshapes strategy after dropping another clinical program

    BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is rethinking its plans for 2023 after giving up on developing a drug that faced complications and challenges from competitors.

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals gets bad news in generic competition court ruling

    Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. faces a potential revenue hit after a Delaware court said two rival drugmakers would not be violating its patent if they were to bring a generic form of its sleep disorder drug, Hetlioz, to market. The ruling from the U.S. District Court for Delaware late Tuesday sets the stage for New Jersey’s Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and Canada’s Apotex Inc. to begin marketing and selling Hetlioz’s generic counterpart using the active ingredient tasimelteon.

  • DeSantis blasted for 'Orwellian' vaccine investigation

    One day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a push to investigate alleged harms caused by coronavirus vaccines, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, criticized the move as a pointless exercise that would only undermine public confidence in efforts to boost and maintain protection against the circulating pathogen.

  • How A First-Ever In Gene Silencing Catapulted Avidity Biosciences Into The Stratosphere

    Avidity unveiled "compelling" results from a muscular dystrophy study Wednesday, leading RNA stock to skyrocket to a three-month high.

  • Kymera (KYMR) Up on Positive Data From Phase I Study on KT-474

    Kymera (KYMR) posts positive data from a phase I study on KT-474 for treating patients with hidradenitis suppurativa and atopic dermatitis. Sanofi to advance KT-474 in phase II study.