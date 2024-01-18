Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$2.51m

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings

The President Ronald Renaud made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$23.96 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$42.23. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings insiders own about US$21m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings. For example, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

