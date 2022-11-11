U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

Cerevel Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cerevel Therapeutics
·2 min read
Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced that members of the management team will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Event:

 

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 4th Annual Immunology & Neurology Day

Date:

 

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Format:

 

One-on-one meetings

 

 

 

Event:

 

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

Date:

 

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Format:

 

Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings

Time:

 

3:00 p.m. ET fireside chat

 

 

 

Event:

 

5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference (Virtual)

Date:

 

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Format:

 

Fireside chat and one on one meetings

Time:

 

3:30 p.m. ET fireside chat

Chief Medical Officer, Raymond Sanchez, M.D., and President, Abe Ceesay, will participate in the fireside chat at the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference. Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, Tony Coles, M.D., will participate in the fireside chat at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference. Live webcasts of each fireside chat can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Cerevel Therapeutics website here. Replays of each will be available in the same section of the company’s website.

About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. The company is tackling diseases with a targeted approach to neuroscience that combines expertise in neurocircuitry with a focus on receptor selectivity. Cerevel Therapeutics has a diversified pipeline comprising five clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds with the potential to treat a range of neuroscience diseases, including Parkinson’s, epilepsy, schizophrenia, and dementia-related apathy. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Cerevel Therapeutics is advancing its current research and development programs while exploring new modalities through internal research efforts, external collaborations, or potential acquisitions. For more information, visit www.cerevel.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about: the potential attributes and benefits of our product candidates and our participation in upcoming conferences. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including, among others: clinical trial results may not be favorable; uncertainties inherent in the product development process (including with respect to the timing of results and whether such results will be predictive of future results); the impact of COVID-19 and the post-COVID landscape on the timing, progress and results of clinical trials; our ability to recruit and enroll suitable patients in our clinical trials; whether and when, if at all, our product candidates will receive approval from the FDA or other regulatory authorities, and for which, if any, indications; competition from other biotechnology companies; uncertainties regarding intellectual property protection; and other risks identified in our SEC filings, including those under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 8, 2022 and our subsequent SEC filings. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

Anna Robinson

Cerevel Therapeutics

anna.robinson@cerevel.com

Investor Contact:

Matthew Calistri

Cerevel Therapeutics

matthew.calistri@cerevel.com


