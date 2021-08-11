U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,427.50
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,183.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,013.50
    -31.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.70
    -2.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.69
    -0.60 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.10
    +5.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.86
    +0.14 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7430
    +0.2030 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,097.23
    +737.52 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,149.57
    +906.89 (+373.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,197.39
    +36.35 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Cerevel Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cerevel Therapeutics
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Announced positive topline results for CVL-231 in Phase 1b trial in schizophrenia

Raised $328 million in net proceeds from follow-on offering of common stock and announced redemption of outstanding public warrants

Received Fast Track designation and initiated screening in Phase 2a trial of CVL-871 in dementia-related apathy

Virtual R&D Update Event scheduled for October 7, 2021

Conference call and webcast scheduled today at 8:00 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided key pipeline and business updates.

“This quarter we began to deliver on Cerevel’s aspiration to become the premier neuroscience company with the release of positive data for CVL-231 in schizophrenia,” said Tony Coles, M.D., chairperson and chief executive officer of Cerevel Therapeutics. “Including our tavapadon financing and redemption of our public warrants, we have now added more than $800 million in capital as a public company, and we are well-equipped to rapidly advance our broad and diverse pipeline of novel compounds. With multiple data readouts expected over the next three years, we believe that Cerevel has the pipeline, the capital, and the momentum needed to transform the possibilities for neuroscience therapies.”

Pipeline Highlights

Leveraging its deep understanding of neurocircuitry and receptor subtype selectivity, Cerevel continues to execute on its broad pipeline of novel neuroscience drug candidates.

CVL-231: CVL-231 is an M4-selective positive allosteric modulator (PAM) in development as a once-daily medication for schizophrenia without the need for titration. Cerevel recently announced positive topline data for its Phase 1b trial of CVL-231 in people with schizophrenia.

  • In the Phase 1b trial, CVL-231 demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement of 19.5 and 17.9 points (placebo-adjusted 12.7 and 11.1 points) in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) Total score at 6 weeks for the 30 mg QD and 20 mg BID groups, respectively.

  • CVL-231 was generally well-tolerated in the clinical trial, with incidence of treatment emergent adverse events for both dose cohorts similar to placebo, including heart rate and blood pressure increases.

  • Rates of gastrointestinal side effects were infrequent and similar with placebo, with rates of nausea at 7% for the CVL-231 groups and 4% for placebo.

  • Modest asymptomatic elevations in blood pressure and heart rate were observed with CVL-231 compared with placebo, which decreased over time. Placebo-adjusted heart rate changes two hours post-dose at Week 6 were 4.4 and 5.3 beats per minute for the CVL-231 30 mg QD and 20 mg BID groups, respectively. The average blood pressure changes at Week 6 for both CVL-231 cohorts showed no clinically meaningful differences versus placebo.

  • Discontinuation rates were similar between placebo and treatment groups (22% for each arm, including placebo).

  • CVL-231 was not associated with extrapyramidal side effects, akathisia or weight gain.

  • While there were no clinically meaningful differences on the Brief Assessment of Cognition in Schizophrenia (BACS) Symbol Coding Test, changes in the Clinical Global Impression – Severity Scale (CGI-S) were consistent with other metrics, with the 30 mg QD dose showing a statistically significant improvement of 0.9 points versus placebo at Week 6 and the 20 mg BID group also achieving a clinically meaningful outcome.

  • Cerevel expects to present additional data from this trial at upcoming scientific meetings.

  • Additionally, the company plans to rapidly advance CVL-231 with a comprehensive Phase 2 development program for schizophrenia and to evaluate the potential of this mechanism in other populations, including dementia-related psychosis.

Darigabat (formerly CVL-865): Darigabat is an α2/3/5-selective GABAA receptor PAM currently under development for anxiety and epilepsy.

  • Cerevel is conducting a Phase 1 proof-of-principle trial in acute anxiety using a well-established CO2 inhalation challenge model in healthy volunteers.

  • This trial is being conducted at the Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR), a single specialized site in the Netherlands. In July 2021, Dutch government authorities re-imposed restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, now driven primarily by Delta variant cases in young unvaccinated adults following relaxation measures that ended in June 2021. Cerevel will continue to closely monitor the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape in the Netherlands and its impact on the clinical trial timeline.

  • While this trial remains ongoing and actively recruiting, as a result of recent COVID-19 guidance by the Dutch authorities, data for the acute anxiety trial are now expected in the first half of 2022.

  • Cerevel is also conducting the REALIZE trial, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in focal epilepsy. This trial remains ongoing; multiple patients have completed the 8-week maintenance portion of the trial and have opted to participate in the accompanying open-label extension trial (REALIZE OLE).

  • Data from the REALIZE trial are expected in the second half of 2022.

Tavapadon: Tavapadon is a D1/D5 partial agonist currently in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

  • All three of Cerevel’s Phase 3 trials in early- and late-stage Parkinson’s disease (TEMPO-1, -2, and -3) as well as the corresponding open-label extension trial (TEMPO-4) are ongoing.

  • In April 2021, Cerevel completed a $125 million non-dilutive financing that will fully fund the tavapadon Phase 3 program through New Drug Application (NDA) submission.

  • Data readouts from the Phase 3 program are expected beginning in the first half of 2023.

CVL-871: CVL-871 is a D1/D5 partial agonist in development for treatment of dementia-related apathy.

  • In the second quarter, Cerevel received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the development of CVL-871 in dementia-related apathy.

  • Cerevel has initiated screening in a Phase 2a exploratory trial in dementia-related apathy.

  • Data for the dementia-related apathy trial are expected in the second half of 2022.

CVL-936: CVL-936 is a D3-preferring dopamine D3/D2 antagonist in development for substance use disorder (SUD).

  • In April 2021, Cerevel received a notice of award for cooperative grant funding from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) to support the development of this compound in opioid use disorder.

  • Cerevel intends to initiate a multiple dose non-clinical safety pharmacology study before additional Phase 1 single and multiple ascending dose evaluations.

Pre-clinical Programs: In addition to its five clinical-stage programs, Cerevel has an active drug discovery effort and a number of pre-clinical programs.

  • CVL-354 is a Kappa Opioid Receptor Antagonist (KORA) being evaluated as a potential therapy for major depressive disorder (MDD) and SUD.

  • Cerevel submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CVL-354 in the second quarter of 2021 and expects to initiate a Phase 1 single and multiple ascending dose clinical trial in the third quarter of 2021.

  • CVL-047 is a selective PDE4 inhibitor that spares the PDE4D subtype, which is believed to contribute to the gastrointestinal side effects that have historically hindered development of PDE4 inhibitors in neuroscience indications.

  • Cerevel anticipates submitting an IND for CVL-047 in the fourth quarter of 2021, with plans for development in MDD and schizophrenia.

Virtual R&D Update Event on October 7, 2021

Cerevel will host a virtual R&D Update on October 7, 2021 focused on the CVL-871 program in dementia-related apathy, with updates on CVL-231 in schizophrenia and other programs. Additional details on the event will be released at a later date.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021

  • Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 were $327.1 million. This cash position does not include net proceeds of approximately $328 million from Cerevel’s follow-on offering in July 2021. Cerevel also announced the redemption of its outstanding public warrants in July and would receive up to approximately $57 million in additional proceeds, assuming full exercise of the public warrants. The cash balance as of June 30th combined with these proceeds are expected to fund Cerevel’s operations into 2024.

  • R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses for the six months and second quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $73.9 million and $37.3 million, respectively, compared to $49.1 million and $22.2 million for the prior year periods. Total research and development expenses include equity-based compensation expense of $3.9 million and $2.1 million for the six months and quarter ended June 30, 2021, respectively. These amounts compare to equity-based compensation expense of $1.8 million and $0.9 million for the prior year periods. The increase in R&D expenses is primarily attributable to continued execution of Cerevel’s late-stage and early-stage trials and increased infrastructure costs to support continued growth and advancement of the pipeline.

  • G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses for the six months and second quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $27.2 million and $13.2 million, respectively. These amounts compare to $23.7 million and $13.0 million for the six months and second quarter for the prior year periods. Total general and administrative expenses include equity-based compensation expense of $7.4 million and $3.1 million for the six months and quarter ended June 30, 2021, respectively. These amounts compare to equity-based compensation expense of $4.6 million and $2.5 million for the same periods in 2020. The increase in G&A expenses was driven primarily by public company and personnel costs.

Conference Call Information
Cerevel will host a conference call and webcast today, August 11, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results and pipeline updates. To access the call, please dial 833-665-0655 (domestic) or 702-495-1044 (international) and refer to conference ID 8947263. The live webcast and accompanying slides can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Cerevel Therapeutics website here. A replay will be available in the same section of the company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. The company is tackling diseases with a targeted approach to neuroscience that combines expertise in neurocircuitry with a focus on receptor selectivity. Cerevel Therapeutics has a diversified pipeline comprising five clinical-stage investigational therapies and several pre-clinical compounds with the potential to treat a range of neuroscience diseases, including Parkinson’s, epilepsy, schizophrenia, and substance use disorder. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Cerevel Therapeutics is advancing its current research and development programs while exploring new modalities through internal research efforts, external collaborations, or potential acquisitions. For more information, visit www.cerevel.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the potential attributes and benefits of our product candidates, the format and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials, including the advancement of CVL-231 into a comprehensive Phase 2 program in schizophrenia, plans to evaluate the potential of this mechanism in other populations, including dementia-related psychosis, the timing and status of our Phase 1 trial of darigabat in acute anxiety and other statements regarding the design of clinical trials and pre-clinical studies and the timing of initiation, completion and data readouts for clinical trials, the timing and outcome of IND submissions and other regulatory interactions, receipt of proceeds from our warrant redemption, the sufficiency of our financial resources, including to fund the tavapadon Phase 3 development program through NDA submission, and our cash runway. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including, among others: clinical trial results may not be favorable; uncertainties inherent in the product development process (including with respect to the timing of results and whether such results will be predictive of future results); the impact of COVID-19 on the timing, progress and results of ongoing or planned clinical trials; other impacts of COVID-19, including operational disruptions or delays or to our ability to raise additional capital; whether and when, if at all, our product candidates will receive approval from the FDA or other regulatory authorities, and for which, if any, indications; competition from other biotechnology companies; uncertainties regarding intellectual property protection; and other risks identified in our SEC filings, including those under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 17, 2021 and our subsequent SEC filings. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

Kate Contreras

Real Chemistry

kcontreras@realchemistry.com

Investor Contact:

Matthew Calistri

Cerevel Therapeutics

matthew.calistri@cerevel.com


TABLE 1

CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share amounts and per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended
June 30,

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating expenses:

Research and development

$

37,294

$

22,183

$

73,855

$

49,142

General and administrative

13,216

12,973

27,226

23,716

Total operating expenses

50,510

35,156

101,081

72,858

Loss from operations

(50,510

)

(35,156

)

(101,081

)

(72,858

)

Interest income, net

10

5

25

209

Other income (expense), net

(2,739

)

8,418

(3,164

)

(7,292

)

Loss before income taxes

(53,239

)

(26,733

)

(104,220

)

(79,941

)

Income tax benefit (provision), net

16

16

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(53,239

)

$

(26,717

)

$

(104,220

)

$

(79,925

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.42

)

$

(0.44

)

$

(0.82

)

$

(1.31

)

Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted

127,482,127

60,946,300

127,354,540

60,945,516



TABLE 2

CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands)

As of

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

327,060

$

383,623

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,722

6,937

Total current assets

331,782

390,560

Property and equipment, net

28,032

24,165

Operating lease assets

23,888

24,459

Restricted cash

4,200

4,200

Other long-term assets

3,102

1,889

Total assets

$

391,004

$

445,273

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

4,986

$

4,993

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

22,035

22,519

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

2,236

2,036

Total current liabilities

29,257

29,548

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

32,907

30,969

Other long-term liabilities

34,953

236

Total stockholders’ equity

293,887

384,520

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

391,004

$

445,273



TABLE 3

CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands)

For the Six Months
Ended June 30,

(In thousands)

2021

2020

Net cash flows used in operating activities

$

(82,026

)

$

(56,017

)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(8,243

)

(4,042

)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

33,706

(1,524

)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(56,563

)

(61,583

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period

387,823

83,682

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period

$

331,260

$

22,099

Note:

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balances include restricted cash of $4.2 million and $4.1 million as of June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.


Recommended Stories

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • Qurate Retail CEO on Q2 earnings, the future of streaming

    Mike George, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong second-quarter results, supply chain constraints, and weigh in on the outlook for retailers post-pandemic.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Near All-Time Highs

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that are near all-time highs right now. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares are up 25% year to date and now stand near their highest level ever. IIP isn't an ordinary REIT, though: It focuses on the U.S. medical cannabis industry.

  • What stocks and sectors will benefit from the infrastructure bill?

    What assets are set to score a boost after the Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package with broad bipartisan support Tuesday, putting it on track to possibly be passed by the House and be signed into law by President Joe Biden?

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • Dow Jones Futures: $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Lifts Dow, S&P 500 To Highs As Micron Hits Growth; IPOs Upstart, FuboTV Are Big Earnings Movers

    Micron hit growth but steel, financials and more led the S&P 500 to a new high as the Senate OK's a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. IPOs Upstart, FuboTV are earnings movers.

  • Coinbase trading volume shifts from BTC to ETH

    Decrypt writer Scott Chipolina joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Coinbase earnings and the latest in cryptocurrency hacking concerns.&nbsp;

  • Why 3D Systems Stock Soared Today

    Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) soared 21% on Tuesday after the 3D printing company delivered strong second-quarter financial results. 3D Systems' revenue jumped 44% year over year to $162.6 million, fueled by robust growth in its healthcare segment and a rebound in its industrial business from its lows during the early stages of the pandemic. "We believe this performance is the result of our exclusive focus on additive manufacturing, bringing together our printers, materials, and software technologies to solve specific key customer applications that drive market adoption in both healthcare and specific industrial markets, such as semiconductors, space systems, and advanced transportation systems," CEO Jeffrey Graves said in a press release.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Palantir Earnings, Charts Show

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Record Rally Loses Steam on Biotech Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Covid-19 vaccine makers Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE backed off recent record-setting highs amid a slump in biotech stocks Tuesday.Moderna’s shares whipsawed and fell 5.7%, the most in three months, amid a broader selloff in tech and healthcare stocks. They briefly breached $200 billion in market value earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Biotech Index, which Moderna has a nearly 15% weighting on, dropped 1.6%, the steepest decline in more than two weeks.Prior to today’s slump, the

  • Why Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Diving Today Despite Q2 Beats

    Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) was having a terrible Tuesday, with its stock trading down by nearly 17% in late afternoon action. This doesn't necessarily mean the end of bardoxolone; Reata believes that "each of the identified issues is addressable with additional data and analyses."

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Plug Power Stock

    Plug Power (PLUG) might have reported a steeper loss than expected in its latest quarterly report, but Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch chose to focus on the hydrogen fuel cell maker’s top-line beat and raise instead. “With PLUG delivering upside to 2Q21 revenue expectations and raising 2021 revenue guidance, we believe the company is making sound decisions as it lays the foundation for growth of hydrogen as a transportation fuel,” the analyst said. PLUG generated sales of $124.56 million in Q2, $13.35

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Rallied Today

    Plug Power hints at rising demand for hydrogen fuel cells even as a bipartisan infrastructure plan is passed.

  • The stock market is on a stunning winning streak

    Stocks continue to notch impressive gains. Here is one interesting stat you. need to know.

  • Coinbase Earnings Beat, But Cryptocurrency Exchange Warns On Lower Volumes

    Coinbase earnings beat views, but the cryptocurrency exchange warned of lower trading volume and users. COIN stock rose overnight.