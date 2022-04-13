Ceridian Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings; Presenting at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global leader in human capital management technology, announced today the date for the release of its first quarter 2022 earnings and its presentations at upcoming investor conferences.



First Quarter 2022 Earnings Date

Ceridian will release first quarter 2022 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The company will host a live webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. The event can be accessed via direct registration link or through the Ceridian Investor Relations website. A replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on the Ceridian Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

David Ossip, Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Leagh Turner, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and other members of Ceridian management will present at the following investor conferences:

The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at the Westin Boston Seaport District Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday, May 23, 2022.

The Jefferies Software Conference at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Baird Technology, Services & Consumer Conference at the InterContinental Hotel in New York City on Monday, June 6, 2022.



A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through the Ceridian Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Ceridian

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, the flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Dayforce platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

