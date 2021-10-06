U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,313.50
    -20.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,053.00
    -130.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,579.00
    -76.25 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,209.70
    -13.80 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.85
    -0.08 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.07 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1593
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • Vix

    21.30
    -1.66 (-7.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6110
    +0.1390 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,303.59
    +2,207.95 (+4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,261.98
    +44.61 (+3.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.87
    -268.25 (-0.96%)
     

Ceridian to Deliver Dayforce Payroll Across Nine New Markets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced plans to deliver Dayforce Payroll across nine new markets, including Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Today, organizations around the world use Dayforce Payroll to reduce global compliance complexities and enable real-time auditing of payroll data to pay their people accurately and on time. Dayforce Payroll bridges the gap between pay and time, removing the pressure and burden of the traditional payroll process.

“The Dayforce platform’s continuous calculation of pay and time within a single solution has redefined how global enterprises experience payroll,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ceridian. “We’re excited to bring Dayforce Payroll to nine new markets to drive increased business value for our customers, while delivering superior user experiences for their people.”

With ever-changing compliance and regulatory requirements, multinational organizations can achieve a competitive advantage by adopting a modern payroll solution that helps minimize risk and protect the bottom line. Ceridian seamlessly facilitates global pay in over 160 countries allowing employers to navigate their international workforces through one consolidated system, including country-specific details down to the employee level.

“We look forward to helping our customers with operations in APJ and EMEA to better navigate the complexities of today’s business world by providing accurate, compliant, and always-on payroll solutions as part of our global HCM leadership,” concluded Korngiebel.

We anticipate that Dayforce Payroll will be available in these new markets beginning in 2022. To learn more about Dayforce Payroll, visit: Ceridian.com/Payroll

About Ceridian
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.
Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, and our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to the future and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed in the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information,” “Forward-Looking Statement”, “Risk Factors” and other sections of Ceridian’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Fahd Pasha
647.417.2136
Fahd.Pasha@Ceridian.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Industry“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Blo

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • Wall Street mourns one of stock market’s ‘brightest minds, biggest hearts’ hit by car

    Tobias Levkovich, a prominent analyst, died on Friday at 60, and tributes to the Citigroup equity strategist continue to roll in.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    The cryptocurrency bank has been on a huge run over the last week due to some good news for the company, and for cryptocurrencies in general.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted pri

  • Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

    Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 900 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile […]

  • Why Square Stock Shot Higher by More Than 4% Today

    Popular fintech stock Square (NYSE: SQ) was a hit with investors Tuesday, rising to close 4.3% higher. In terms of the latter, Piper Sandler found that Square's Cash App is the No. 2 mobile payment app in terms of popularity in the demographic, behind PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) widely adopted Venmo.

  • Palantir stock rallies more than 10% on $823 million Army contract

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the data-software company said it was selected for a U.S. Army intelligence program contract. Palantir shares surged more than 10% after hours, following a 0.2% rise to close at $23.21. The company said it won a $823 million contract to provide the Army with its Gotham platform, which is “an operating system for defense decision making and is specifically designed to connect the dots between disparate sources.”

  • Michael Jordan keeps pouring millions into Sportradar — 5 more stocks to ‘be like Mike’

    When the GOAT buys, investors should pay attention.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) jumped 2.2% through 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday after analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse raised their price target on the cruise line stock to $41 a share. No huge surprise there, because Carnival stock costs less than $26 today. Credit Suisse premises its higher price target on details gleaned from Carnival's third-quarter earnings report last month.