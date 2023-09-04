Ceridian HCM Holding's (NYSE:CDAY) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ceridian HCM Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.032 = US$111m ÷ (US$8.1b - US$4.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Ceridian HCM Holding has an ROCE of 3.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Ceridian HCM Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ceridian HCM Holding here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 3.2%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 49%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Ceridian HCM Holding thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, Ceridian HCM Holding's current liabilities are still rather high at 57% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Ceridian HCM Holding's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Ceridian HCM Holding has. Since the stock has returned a solid 95% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Like most companies, Ceridian HCM Holding does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

