Ceridian Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Second Consecutive Year

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
·3 min read
Ceridian recognition driven by its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced it has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises1. Ceridian was recognized for the second consecutive year, driven by Ceridian’s Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

“We believe this recognition is a reflection of our ability to continuously deliver innovation through our Dayforce platform, and a validation of our leadership in the global HCM market,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ceridian.

Dayforce is a single HCM platform for the new world of work, one that delivers compliance, workforce intelligence, and people empowerment for customers globally. Through Dayforce, Ceridian delivers on its brand promise, Makes Work Life Better™, by helping organizations and their employees navigate today’s increasingly borderless, fluid, and always-on work life. This includes helping customers drive engagement through innovations like Dayforce Wallet with streaming pay, and driving dramatically better decision making in talent acquisition and talent management with instant, data-driven insights and recommendations through Dayforce Talent Intelligence, which will be available to customers beginning in 2022.

“In today’s rapidly changing world of work, our mission to deliver on our brand promise, to make work life better, has never been more relevant. Our global, augmented, and always on platform, combined with powerful innovations like Dayforce Wallet, delivers quantifiable value for our customers, and immersive, empowering experiences for their entire workforce,” concluded Korngiebel.

Earlier this year, Gartner recognized Ceridian as a Customers’ Choice in North America in its 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises.1

Download the full report here.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact
Matthew Duffin
Matthew.duffin@ceridian.com
647.248.0752

____________________________
1 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises” by Sam Grinter, Chris Pang, Jeff Freyermuth, Ron Hanscome, Helen Poitevin, Ranadip Chandra, John Kostoulas, 19 October 2021

Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises, Published 9 April 2021


