Cerillion (LON:CER) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Cerillion (LON:CER) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Cerillion, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.38 = UK£13m ÷ (UK£49m - UK£14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Cerillion has an ROCE of 38%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.7% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Cerillion's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cerillion here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Cerillion are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 38%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 114%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Cerillion has. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

While Cerillion looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CER is currently trading for a fair price.

