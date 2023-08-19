Is Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Cerillion is UK£8.88 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Cerillion's UK£11.80 share price signals that it might be 33% overvalued

Analyst price target for CER is UK£14.49, which is 63% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£12.3m UK£13.6m UK£14.6m UK£15.4m UK£16.0m UK£16.5m UK£17.0m UK£17.4m UK£17.7m UK£18.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x3 Est @ 6.95% Est @ 5.28% Est @ 4.11% Est @ 3.29% Est @ 2.72% Est @ 2.32% Est @ 2.04% Est @ 1.84% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% UK£11.5 UK£11.9 UK£11.8 UK£11.6 UK£11.3 UK£10.8 UK£10.4 UK£9.9 UK£9.4 UK£9.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£108m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£18m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (7.3%– 1.4%) = UK£311m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£311m÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= UK£155m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£262m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£11.8, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cerillion as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.994. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Cerillion

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Software market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For Cerillion, we've put together three important aspects you should further research:

