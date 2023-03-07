U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

Cermount Expands its Dietary Supplement and Functional Food Powder Filling Capabilities

·2 min read

BREVARD, N.C., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To stay ahead of industry trends surrounding powder supplements and to continue expanding customer growth, Cermount has upgraded its powder filling lines to include additional capacity, higher speeds, and new packaging styles including--bags, jars, canisters, bottles, sachets, stick packs, and pouches.

Cermount employees proudly display plastic canisters filled with dietary supplement powder at each step in the packaging process.
Cermount employees proudly display plastic canisters filled with dietary supplement powder at each step in the packaging process.

"Cermount continues to increase both efficiencies and capabilities in dietary supplement manufacturing," said Cermount CEO Jamie Brandenburg. "While we started over 20 years ago as a high-quality food manufacturer, dietary supplements and functional foods have definitely become a core competency for us, and we continue to invest in this space."

Recent facility upgrades include new climate-controlled rooms, powder filling and bulk unloader stations, and additional dedicated lines for both powder filling and bottling.  Last year, Cermount invested in high-speed encapsulation to help increase its run rates and production capacity for capsule filling.

"With the new powder filling capabilities in dietary supplements and functional foods and the upgrades in supplement encapsulation, we are producing high quality products at impressive speeds," added Brandenburg. "All while continuing to enhance and service our mission."

Quality continues to drive Cermount's contract manufacturing and packaging processes. Cermount follows cGMP protocols ensuring the highest levels of quality and safety compliance, with key certifications including: SQF, Organic, Kosher, Gluten Free, and others.

The continued evolution in supplement blending, encapsulating, and packaging has allowed Cermount to improve efficiencies and expand powder filling into multiple size canisters with capabilities for both induction sealing and neck band capabilities. Current packaging capabilities in encapsulation and bottling, include: multiple capsule sizes, a variety of bottle sizes, and multiple capsule fill counts.

"Employees have a sense of pride and ownership on this new production line," said Brian Wilson, Operations Manager of Dietary Supplements. "They are proud of the investments being made to continue growing and improving our capabilities."

"Certified Quality. Trusted Service," the Cermount motto, is built on the mission of its parent company, Transylvania Vocational Services (TVS), providing competitive employment to adults with disabilities for over 50 years. TVS is a dry food manufacturing facility fulfilling contracts for the federal government. By "manufacturing with a mission," Cermount works to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals with disabilities and barriers to employment. For more information visit: www.cermount.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cermount-expands-its-dietary-supplement-and-functional-food-powder-filling-capabilities-301750770.html

SOURCE Cermount

