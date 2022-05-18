U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,931.24
    -157.61 (-3.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,549.12
    -1,105.47 (-3.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,438.12
    -546.40 (-4.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.05
    -67.25 (-3.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.24
    -3.16 (-2.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.90
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    -0.30 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0483
    -0.0072 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    -0.0800 (-2.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2349
    -0.0143 (-1.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1670
    -1.1910 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,142.94
    -575.84 (-1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.25
    -19.42 (-2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     

Cerner Collaboration to Increase Access to Cancer Clinical Trials

·4 min read

The company's Learning Health Network teams with Elligo Health Research and Freenome to Advance Early Cancer Detection

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), Elligo Health Research® and Freenome are collaborating to enable a clinical trial through the Learning Health Network to help advance early cancer detection. Together they will be using the research-activated network of health systems, real-world data (RWD) and multiomics technology, developed by Freenome, with the goal to help accelerate early cancer detection.

Cerner (PRNewsfoto/Cerner Corp.)
Cerner (PRNewsfoto/Cerner Corp.)

This will be one of the first cancer screening trials available to Cerner's rapidly growing Learning Health Network (LHN), a group of more than 85 diverse health systems across the U.S., who are working together to help advance research and increase equitable access to clinical trials by contributing de-identified data. Trial participation will help LHN members bring innovative cancer prevention testing to the communities they serve – no matter their size or where they are located. Freenome, Cerner and Elligo will team up to use RWD to drive the Sanderson Study, an upcoming clinical trial to detect multiple types of cancer which is IRB approved and uses new multiomics technology.

Early cancer detection has been shown to not only increase survival rates, but earlier diagnosis can help lower treatment morbidity and improve quality of life — for both patients and caregivers — compared to later diagnosis. Other studies estimated significant cancer treatment cost savings from early detection, approximately $26 billion per year in the U.S.

Elligo Health Research, the largest healthcare-enabling research organization, will work with LHN members to accelerate site activation and enroll a large volume of diverse patients much faster than traditional recruitment models. Spanning the U.S., the collaboration will enable diverse patient participation, across a wide variety of demographics, socio-economic factors and all sizes of communities.

"The clinical research Cerner will enable has the potential to advance early cancer detection so patients can seek timely treatment and improve their chances of survival," said Christy Dueck, vice president, Cerner Enviza. "Data and technology have the power to help clinicians and researchers expand therapeutic knowledge and accelerate their development and delivery, which can improve people's lives around the world."

Freenome's multiomics platform combines both tumor and non-tumor signals with machine learning to detect cancer in its earliest, most treatable stages using a standard blood draw. Freenome, a privately held biotech company, is pioneering a patient-centric framework for multi-cancer early detection with single cancer and multi-cancer test baskets, using the same multiomics platform. This will more closely align with existing diagnostic care pathways to tailor future testing recommendations to individuals and optimize for clinical utility, reducing diagnostic odysseys.

"Our long-term goal is to advance multi-cancer products into clinical practice to save more lives," said Riley Ennis, chief product officer, Freenome. "This collaboration with Cerner and Elligo will enable us to generate real-world evidence and make our clinical studies available to more people, to save more lives."

"Faster clinical studies mean faster speed to market, which means more patients getting the medicine and technologies they need, sooner," said John Potthoff, Ph.D., CEO, Elligo. "Elligo's platform, together with Cerner's Learning Health Network, has the ability to significantly accelerate startup and engagement with thousands of patients for any study. We're thrilled to be part of this collaborative effort to advance important life-saving and life-changing early cancer detection technology."

About Cerner
Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers a connected clinical and financial ecosystem to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, Cerner Perspectives, connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or join the discussion on Cerner's podcast Perspectives on Health & Tech. Nasdaq: CERN.

About Elligo Health Research®
Elligo Health Research accelerates clinical trials through healthcare with access to known patients and their HIPAA-compliant healthcare data, our IntElligo® Research Stack technology, and our hybrid enrollment model, PatientSelect. Coupled with the largest Known Patient Access Network, Elligo's Site Solutions enable healthcare practices and research sites to participate in clinical trials. By adaptive engagement of known patients and physicians, we accelerate the development of new pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and diagnostic products.

About Freenome
Freenome is a biotechnology company with a comprehensive multiomics platform for the early detection of cancer using a blood draw. The company combines its deep expertise in molecular biology with advanced computational biology and machine learning to detect disease-associated patterns among billions of circulating cell-free biomarkers. Freenome is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cerner-collaboration-to-increase-access-to-cancer-clinical-trials-301550472.html

SOURCE Cerner Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Can This Cancer Stock Maintain Its Momentum?

    The stock market continues to be under pressure due to geopolitical tensions and various economic problems. For instance, cancer-focused biotech company Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) has run circles around the broader market year to date. Can Exelixis continue beating the market from here on out?

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    With that as a backdrop, let's consider two biotech stocks that don't grab a lot of headlines but deserve serious consideration: Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM). Incyte is a drugmaker with a particular focus on the field of oncology. Its best-selling product is called Jakafi, which treats some types of bone marrow cancer, among other conditions.

  • If You Notice This at Night, You Could Have Long COVID, Doctors Warn

    If you haven't been infected with the coronavirus yet, consider yourself lucky. By Feb. 2022, nearly 60 percent of all Americans had already had at least one case of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But while some of these cases have cleared up within a week or so, a number of people who have been infected with the virus have not been as lucky. Some people who have had COVID experience long-term problems that can last for months or even years—a condition

  • People with COVID Usually Feel This First

    The Omicron BA.4 subvariant is spreading across South Africa and parts of Europe, and could lead to another COVID-19 surge in the U.S. "We're definitely entering a resurgence in South Africa, and it seems to be driven entirely by BA.4 and BA.5," says Penny Moore, Ph.D., a virologist at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa. "We're seeing crazy numbers of infections. Just within my lab, I have six people off sick." So what warning signs should people be looking for? He

  • Top-Rated Eli Lilly Nears Breakout After FDA Approves Its Next Potential Blockbuster

    The Food and Drug Administration approved an Eli Lilly diabetes drug it described as "novel," prodding LLY stock closer to a breakout.

  • Why Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Rose 13.4% on Tuesday

    The clinical-stage biotech saw its shares rise after releasing preclinical data on two of its therapies.

  • As the Red Cross moves to a pricey blood treatment method, hospitals call for more choice

    The nation’s largest supplier of platelets is moving to a method it says is easier for hospitals and reduces pathogens—but the cost is too much for hospitals who demand more options for patients.

  • Pfizer Retakes A Key Line — And Drags BioNTech, Moderna With It

    Vaccine stocks Pfizer and BioNTech rose moderately Tuesday after the Food and Drug Administration signed off on Covid boosters for children.

  • Amedisys Chairman Paul Kusserow: Contessa Health put us in a 'whole new league'

    When home health firm Amedisys agreed to purchase Nashville-based Contessa Health for $250 million, the company said it planned to “invest meaningfully” in Contessa’s growth. “We expect this to be the future,” Amedisys Chairman and former CEO Paul Kusserow said in an interview. Kusserow was speaking last week after participating in a panel at the Healthcare Investors in The South conference inside the Country Music Hall of Fame.

  • Gilead Sciences' Can Resume Injectable Lenacapavir Trial(s) For HIV Infection

    The FDA has lifted the clinical hold placed on Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Investigational New Drug Application to evaluate injectable lenacapavir for HIV treatment and HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis. The agency has removed the clinical hold after reviewing Gilead's comprehensive plan and corresponding data on the storage and compatibility of lenacapavir injection with an alternative vial made from aluminosilicate glass. Related: FDA Slaps Clinical Hold On Gilead's Injectable Lenacapavir

  • I was vaxxed, masked and careful, yet still caught COVID-19. We can't let our guard down.

    COVID-19 caught columnist Wanda Lloyd at a "moment of weakness" and sickened her. Don't let your guard down on protections, she writes.

  • Woman shocked after being charged $40 for ‘crying’ at doctors appointment

    ‘Tell me you live in America without telling me that you live in America’

  • Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

    Birmingham catering assistant Amie Walton desperately wants “just a little” bit more time with her beloved children Harry, eight, and Mia, six

  • How big is the latest U.S. coronavirus wave? No one really knows.

    Eileen Wassermann struggles to calculate her daily risks at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic - with infections drastically undercounted and mask mandates gone. The immunocompromised 69-year-old ensconces herself in her SUV for the half-hour ferry ride across the Puget Sound from her home on Bainbridge Island to Seattle, where she undergoes treatment for the rare inflammatory condition sarcoidosis.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The

  • New York Files Complaint Against Amazon for Pregnancy and Disability Discrimination

    The complaint alleges that Amazon's policy of allowing managers to override recommendations made by trained in-house consultants has caused employees to be denied reasonable accommodations.

  • What's being done to address the baby formula shortage

    The U.S. is experiencing a shortage of baby formula. The real turning point came in mid-February, after supply chain constraints were already pressuring the sector.

  • Monkeypox: Five cases found in Portugal as virus spreads in Europe

    The rare infection has spread to mainland Europe with suspected cases also in Madrid.

  • Scientists discover why female octopuses self-mutilate to death after laying eggs

    Three pathways involved in increasing steroid hormones in octopuses after reproduction

  • AstraZeneca In-Licenses New Suite Of COVID-19 Antibody Candidate(s)

    AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) moved to bolster its COVID-19 portfolio of antibodies with a $157 million licensing deal for experimental therapies developed by newly-launched UK-based biotech, RQ Biotechnology Ltd. In addition to the initial sum, AstraZeneca will pay possible royalty payments as part of the exclusive license to develop pre-clinical COVID antibodies engineered by RQ Bio. AstraZeneca announced the deal but not its size. Also Read: AstraZeneca Clocks Q1 COVID Vaccine Sales Of $1.2B,

  • As U.S. COVID-19 cases rise, so does demand for antivirals

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Rising COVID-19 cases are driving up the use of therapeutics, with Pfizer Inc's oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid seeing a 315% jump over the past four weeks, U.S. health officials said on Tuesday. The increase in U.S. cases and hospitalizations is starting to affect recommendations on behavior, with New York City, the nation's most populous city, advising stricter mask usage but stopping short of new mandates. "Increasingly, we'll see this virus hit people who are substantially older, frail, have underlying illnesses, or are distinctly immunocompromised," said Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.