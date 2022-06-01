U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,101.23
    -30.92 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,813.23
    -176.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,994.46
    -86.93 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.82
    -9.22 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.49
    -1.77 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.80
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0655
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2484
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1400
    +0.0060 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,851.35
    -1,996.21 (-6.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.16
    -43.05 (-6.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announces Payment of Second Instalment under APA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cerro Grande Mining Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CEGMF
Cerro Grande Mining Corporation
Cerro Grande Mining Corporation

TORONTO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerro Grande Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “CEG”) (CSE:CEG) announces that it has made the second instalment payment to Minera Tamidak Limitada (“Tamidak”) under the Asset Purchase and Contracts Assignment Agreement (the “APA”) dated December 1, 2020 entered into between Tamidak and the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Minera Til Til SpA (“Til Til”) pursuant to which Til Til acquired from Tamidak the mining concessions and other assets covering the Pimentón Copper Gold Mining Project as originally reported in the Company’s news release dated December 1, 2020.  

Pursuant to the APA, CEG has paid, on behalf of Til Til, the second installment in the amount of $1,300,000,000 Chilean Pesos (CDN$1,991,696.16 based on the nominal exchange rate of the Chilean peso to the Canadian dollar determined on May 31, 2022 as published by the Central Bank of Chile) of the total purchase price (the “Purchase Price”) payable thereunder ($3,900,000,000 Chilean Pesos) by issuing 39,833,923 common shares of the Company to Tamidak at a deemed issuance price of CDN$0.05 per share. Such shares are subject to a hold period expiring on October 2, 2022.

Pursuant to the APA, the third and final installment of the purchase price, in the amount of $1,300,000,000 Chilean Pesos, is due no later than December 1, 2023 and is payable in cash or its equivalent in common shares of the Company, as Tamidak may elect in its sole and absolute discretion, at a price per share equal to the greater of (A) the simple average of the closing price per CEG common share on the CSE for the 10 consecutive trading days ending on the date immediately prior to such payment being made; and (B) CDN$0.05 per share (or such other minimum price per share as may be in effect pursuant to the policies and rules of the CSE at the relevant time). In case of payments to be made in common shares of the Company as aforementioned, the number of CEG common shares issuable shall be determined based on the nominal exchange rate of the Chilean peso to the Canadian dollar determined on the day before the applicable payment as published by the Central Bank of Chile.

If the remaining Purchase Price installment indicated above is not timely and fully paid to Tamidak, the APA will be automatically terminated and CEG shall be required to return all the acquired assets to Tamidak. Further details relating to the APA is set out in the news release of the Company dated December 1, 2020 available at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile.

This news release was prepared by management of CEG which takes full responsibility for its contents.

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation is an exploration and development company with properties and activities currently focused in Chile.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, information relating to the payment of the future purchase price installments) constitute forward-looking information.

This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company as well as certain assumptions including, the ability of the Company to make the last installment payment in a timely manner. Forward- looking information is subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, include, but are not limited to, the inability of the Company to make the required instalment payment or the failure to achieve the expected benefits from the APA and the Pimentón Copper Gold Mining Project.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

For further information, contact:
Peter Hogg, CFO and interim CEO
James Mac Auliffe
E-Mail: ceg@cegmining.com
Telephone: +56 9 9837 4476
Website:www.cegmining.com



Recommended Stories

  • Why Block Stock Dropped 5% Today

    Shares of fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly Square, tumbled in Wednesday morning trading after The Wall Street Journal warned that business is getting tough in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Block stock is down 5%. The company was an early entrant into the BNPL space, bidding $29 billion in August 2021 to acquire Australian BNPL leader Afterpay and its 16 million installment-paying customers.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped 9% Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged this morning and had shot up 8.9% as of 10 a.m. ET as investors lapped up the latest delivery numbers from the electric vehicle (EV) maker, which seem to put to rest some of the market's major concerns. This morning, Nio reported it delivered 7,024 EVs in May, which was up 38% from April and just about 5% year over year. Nio confirmed its production picked up pace in May after a shutdown, and said it plans to ramp up production and deliveries even further in June.

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Over the last 24 hours, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), had fallen roughly 5% as of 12:55 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) traded more than 12% lower, while crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) was down nearly 10%. Bitcoin rebounded over the weekend and early this week, with some investors eying a potential bottom.

  • Why Livent Stock Dropped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium production company Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled in Tuesday trading to close down 7.8% from Friday's close. You can blame Goldman Sachs for that. A 2019 spinoff from chemicals company FMC, Livent isn't the world's biggest lithium producer, but it's a sizable "tier 2" kind of a company that did $420 million in sales last year -- but just barely broke even.

  • Amazon's Stock Split Is Almost Here, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Is Stealing the Show Wednesday

    The stock market remained volatile on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) wasn't able to escape the downward pressure. After rising near the open, the Nasdaq was down nearly 1% as of 1 p.m. ET. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose as investors look forward to the completion of its long-anticipated stock split later this week.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Plunged Today

    The share price took a hit after management offered soft revenue guidance and made changes to the company's financial reporting.

  • Earnings: Chewy stock flies higher on surprise profit

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q1 earnings beat.

  • Why Roku, Peloton, and Beyond Meat Fell Today

    Rising long-term rates and negative commentary from a big CEO sent high-growth consumer discretionary names downwards.

  • HPE earnings fall short amid inflation, supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.&nbsp;

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon warned investors to prepare for an economic “hurricane” as the economy struggles against an unprecedented combination of challenges, including tightening monetary policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’One-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsReady to Buy a House? Just Wai

  • Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

    Amazon shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday. Amazon said shareholders of record on May 24 will receive 19 extra shares of the group for each one held.

  • As Amazon Preps Its Stock Split, Let's See If It's Past Its Prime

    Let's take a close -- and critical -- look at the dogmatic bullishness for Amazon. I did, and here's what surprised me.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg Is Stepping Down

    "It is time for me to write the next chapter of my life," said Sandberg, who joined Facebook in 2008 and has served as the company's COO.

  • Fed to begin quantitative tightening: What that means for financial markets

    While the precise impact of “quantitative tightening” is still up for debate, analysts tend to agree that it's likely to present a further headwind to stocks.

  • ‘Brace yourself’: JPMorgan's Dimon warns on economy as stocks fall

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the stock market's performance after JPMorgan's Dimon warns of significant risks to the U.S. economy.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    While the blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11% from its all-time high, the growth-tilted Nasdaq Composite is officially in a bear market, having fallen 27% from its previous high. Adding some growth stocks to your nest egg can grow your money a little faster over time. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top stocks that could rebound strongly once the dust clears.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 2 Stocks

    Did markets hit a turning point? The past couple of months brought us a seven-week losing streak in stocks, the longest such streak in over a decade, but the week before the Memorial Day holiday weekend saw strong gains. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses. Post-holiday trading shows that some of these gains are continuing. If so, then it makes this the ideal time to ‘buy the dip,’ to get in while stocks remain at low cost, with attractive entry points. That’s the view from investment firm JPMo