CertaPro Painters® Appoints Adam Biedenbender as Vice President of Franchise Business Development

·2 min read

AUDUBON, Pa., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CertaPro Painters®, North America's Most Referred Painting Company®, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Adam Biedenbender as Vice President of Franchise Development. With almost two decades working in franchising, Biedenbender has a proven record of driving lead generation and discovering new business opportunities.

Adam Biedenbender brings almost two decades in franchising and an extensive franchisee network to CertaPro Painters®.

As Vice President of Franchise Business Development, Biedenbender will use his professional background and leadership skills to drive growth in franchise expansion and resale opportunities.

"I'm super excited to have Adam join our executive leadership team," says President and CEO Mike Stone. "All of our franchisees bought their businesses to build a legacy and achieve success as their own boss. Making them feel confident in this decision starts with the business development team, and I know Adam has the necessary skills and mindset to thrive in this role."

Before joining CertaPro Painters®, Biedenbender worked in franchise development for Lift Brands, where he implemented franchising and real estate strategy, lead creation, and resales programs. He also held leadership positions at companies like Primo Hoagies, Papa Murphy's International, and Smashburger.

"I've been in franchising since 2002 and what attracted me to CertaPro Painters® is that it's an iconic brand with a great company culture," says Biedenbender. "I'm grateful for this new opportunity and looking forward to leveraging my experience in franchising as well as my franchisee network to grow CertaPro's footprint across North America and take the business development team to new heights."

About CertaPro Painters®

CertaPro Painters® was founded in 1992 and specializes in providing commercial and residential services, through more than 370 independently owned and operated franchises. Its success is based on exceeding customer expectations by delivering certainty at every juncture of a painting job from start to finish. To join CertaPro Painters® or learn more, visit https://certapro.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certapro-painters-appoints-adam-biedenbender-as-vice-president-of-franchise-business-development-301688027.html

SOURCE CertaPro Painters®

