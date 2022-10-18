Certified Balloon Artists Devote Themselves to Full-Time Business

Urban Balloons by Dawn, mother-daughter duo, takes on the Albuquerque party decor market

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Urban Balloons by Dawn is a local, women-owned balloon business serving the Metro Albuquerque Area. The "dynamic duo" mother-daughter team has been making Albuquerque parties and events more festive for several years. But now, they'll be able to serve up their captivating balloon creations to even more customers as they both recently departed from their other jobs to be balloon artists full-time.

Dawn Warnack began balloon art when she wanted to create something extraordinary for her wife's 50th birthday party. She had a knack for it and became obsessed. So she got licensed and certified and has been creating custom balloon art ever since.

Warnack quickly brought her daughter, Brianna Lewis, onto the team. They're both Qualatex certified, a thorough certification process that takes weeks to prepare for and culminates in a 4-6 hour practical and oral exam. Warnack explained,

"This certification process sets us apart. The process is rigorous and takes a lot of time and commitment. But we're devoted to being on the forefront of balloon artistry, so maintaining our certifications with Qualatex is critical to us."

With the business expanding and custom balloon art in high demand, Lewis and Warnack recently left their other full-time jobs to make Urban Balloons by Dawn their full-time business. With their additional availability, they're hoping to expand their grab-and-go services, as well as their larger-scale installations.

"We pride ourselves on custom designs and sculptures-we always say, ‘if you can dream it, we can make it.' We love scene settings and installations. We love it when we can work with clients on their larger vision for an event, not just a random balloon garland or column that doesn't fit the party's aesthetic."

However, elaborate party-scapes aside, Warnack and Lewis are still very practiced in classic balloon designs. Classic designs like balloon arches are prevalent in schools and corporate gatherings, and balloon columns are a classic design that brings color and playfulness to almost any event.

Urban Balloons by Dawn makes their balloon designs even more accessible by offering them as a grab-and-go offering. Columns can fit in the back of an SUV, so if a customer wants to save a little money or have control of the pickup, grab-and-go is a great option. They're also starting to offer garlands as a grab-and-go offering.

Urban Balloons by Dawn is a mother-daughter, certified balloon artist team serving the Greater Albuquerque Area. Their most common balloon art includes balloon arches, balloon columns, balloon garlands, and custom balloon art, including large-scale balloon installations.

