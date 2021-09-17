U.S. markets closed

Certilytics, Inc. Releases New AI Model to Predict Social Determinants of Health Risk & Improve Population Health

·2 min read

SDOH Model Helps Healthcare Organizations Develop New Strategies, Programs, and Partnerships to Address Social Health Barriers

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certilytics, Inc. today announced the release of an AI-powered model that predicts a patient's Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) risk, enabling interventions at both the member and population levels to improve healthcare access and outcomes with cost and efficiency measures.

(PRNewsfoto/Certilytics)
(PRNewsfoto/Certilytics)

The Certilytics Patient SDOH Index (PSI) Score is designed to help health plans, employers, and provider health systems gain deeper insights into member behaviors and develop new strategies, programs, and partnerships to address social health barriers such as lack of access to transportation, food, and non-emergency medical care.

Not only does the model predict each patient's SDOH risk, but it also leverages deep learning to create individual patient "personas" that show the top factors driving risk to support personalized intervention strategies.

"By understanding SDOH risk, health plans, employers, and provider health systems can better meet goals such as advancing health equity, boosting member engagement, improving population health and well-being, and driving down costs," said Kevin Prybol, Certilytics' Senior Vice President for Data Science. "Healthcare leaders now have an AI-powered approach for testing hypotheses prior to implementing new programs or partnerships to ensure they're creating real value."

The SDOH model is part of a library of AI-powered predictive models that help Certilytics customers calculate risk, evaluate opportunity, take action, and measure results. For more information, download our SDOH model brochure, or reach out for a demonstration with our team of experts by emailing Kevin Prybol at kevin.prybol@certilytics.com.

About Certilytics, Inc.

Certilytics is the leading data and predictive analytics partner transforming the country's largest and most advanced healthcare organizations. Certilytics' solutions enable customers to thrive in a value-focused healthcare ecosystem by identifying opportunities, inspiring action, improving patient outcomes, and exceeding financial targets. You can email us at kevin.prybol@certilytics.com, visit our website at certilytics.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:
Austin Wright
Austin.wright@certilytics.com
804-698-9461

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certilytics-inc-releases-new-ai-model-to-predict-social-determinants-of-health-risk--improve-population-health-301379814.html

SOURCE Certilytics

