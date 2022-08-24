U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

CertiProf Introduces the Certified Trainer Program

·2 min read

SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CertiProf, a leader in professional certifications, continues to expand their programs portfolio by introducing its Certified Trainer Program (CTP). The Certified Trainer Program aims to close the gap between professionals who seek to get trained on specific topics, Authorized Trainer Partners who are in the look of trainers, and trainers who want to boost their international reach.

CertiProf LOGO (PRNewsfoto/CertiProf)
CertiProf LOGO (PRNewsfoto/CertiProf)

CertiProf's objective is to offer high-quality education; the Certified Trainer Program's exhaustive validation process allows them only to have the most qualified trainers listed on their Empowering platform. Each trainer candidate must fill out an online application and provide an updated resume, a valid framework certificate, and a training simulation video. After being approved, the Certified Trainers get listed on Empowering and receive many benefits such as:

- Get invited to participate in certifications updates.
- Increase brand awareness by creating articles, blogs, case studies, videos, and more.
- Take advantage of CertiProf's website's global positioning and get visibility to thousands of visitors worldwide.
- Grow their income while being one of our Authorized Training Partners' official trainers.
- Expand their network through our community and get new opportunities for their Training career.

"Since we are a certification body, we don't provide training; we rely on our Authorized Certification Trainers (ATPs) to foster professional development and expand all professionals' knowledge worldwide," said Gina Gillin, Managing Director at CertiProf. "Thanks to the Certified Training Program, we create a bridge between our Authorized Training Partners and Certified Trainers to ensure our ATPs can provide training on our entire certificate portfolio. Some of the challenges our ATPs encounter is that sometimes they don't have specialized trainers for a specific professional certificate. With the Certified Training Program, we can ensure both our Authorized Trainer Partners and Certified Trainers are connected and can have a wider reach worldwide.

In previous stages of the program validation, we had applications of which 40% of the candidates applied for programs such as Scrum, ISO 27001, and OKR (objectives and key results). The goal is to continue accrediting more candidates in the different programs that respond to specific needs by region and language, such as Cybersecurity, Agile Coach, DevOps, Kanban, Design Thinking, Design Sprint, and Lean Six Sigma, among others."

Thanks to Empowering, CertiProf's latest platform, their community of lifelong learners will be able to find the support they need for their training processes. Empowering will allow them to search for specific Certified Trainers based on geolocation, language, framework, or technology. Thanks to the comprehensive validation process, their professional community will have peace of mind they are receiving the best training.

CertiProf is a globally recognized certification body that includes a partner community with over 1,000+ training companies worldwide. More than 900,000 certified professionals have validated their knowledge of agile practices in programs such as Scrum, DevOps, Design Thinking, and OKR, among others. A complete list of CertiProf's professional certificates can be found here.

Gina Gillin
gina.gillin@certiprof.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certiprof-introduces-the-certified-trainer-program-301611624.html

SOURCE CertiProf

