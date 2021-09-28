U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,429.50
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,737.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,168.50
    -26.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,275.80
    -1.20 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.63
    +0.18 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.20
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1692
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3697
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0840
    +0.1060 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,576.71
    -1,686.53 (-3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.43
    -49.09 (-4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,026.47
    -213.59 (-0.71%)
     

Certis' Data Orchestration Platform, Mozart Achieves International Cyber Security Certification

·4 min read

Businesses to be protected from reputational and financial risks posed by cybersecurity threats

SINGAPORE and SYDNEY and HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's increasingly data-driven economy, cybersecurity and data risk compliance are no longer just ideal but necessary. According to Cybersecurity Ventures[1], global cybercrime costs are projected to grow by 15 percent each year over the next five years, reaching $10.5 trillion USD annually by 2025. When navigating this increasingly challenging landscape, it is especially important for all businesses to rely on trusted and reliable international certification standards to be assured of cyber safety when evaluating products to meet their needs.

International Recognition for Certis' Multi-Service Orchestration Platform

Certis, Asia's leading security services provider today announced that it has been awarded the internationally recognised Common Criteria ISO15408 EAL2 Certification for its Mozart platform. A key component of Certis' Security+ integrated solution[2], Mozart is a multi-service orchestration platform that leverages artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) to achieve greater situational awareness and real-time access to critical operational information. Common Criteria ensures that evaluation and assessment of information technology (IT) products are performed to high and consistent standards, while boosting the availability of robustly evaluated, security-enhanced IT solutions globally. With this internationally-recognised certification, organisations can trust that Mozart is both highly functional and cyber secure by design.

Mr Detlev Henze, CEO, TÜV Trust IT, and one of the assessors said, "The evaluation process to achieve the certification is a rigorous one and includes both functionality and security testing in the operation environment. Certis' customers can be assured that the certified Mozart platform has been assessed to meet the certification standards for both software development and cybersecurity."

Mr Joseph Tan, Chief Executive, Technology Services Business, Certis said, "We are pleased to receive this international accreditation as an affirmation of the resilience of our Mozart platform. In designing our smart security solutions, Certis aims for innovation and performance, and we place great emphasis on cyber security and risk reduction. We want our customers to take full advantage of the operational intelligence of our systems and solutions, and with this certification, we ensure that they can do so in the safest way possible."

Mozart upholds High Cyber Security Standards

Mozart's operational intelligence technology provides our customers with a solution that automatically sorts and prioritises incidents requiring response. In particular, the platform orchestrates data from various indicators and parameters to compile, adjust, and demonstrate a list of incidents in a dynamic manner. This serves to achieve rapid incident root cause identification, leading to optimum risk mitigation and automated future response recommendation. With the added assurance of Mozart's high cyber security standards, the valuable data collected is at minimal risk of becoming a liability in the event of a cybersecurity incident, giving customers greater peace of mind.

At the EAL2 level, Mozart has been structurally tested to evaluate its stated functionalities and security functions. Internally, Certis has its own Safety Assurance Framework, which provides a systematic strategy for risk reduction and proper operational guidance in maintaining a continuous secure posture against ever-changing cyber threats. Mozart's accreditation of ISO15408 EAL2 affirms that Certis' internal assurance framework is meaningful and effective in strengthening the cyber security of its technologies.

Certis has deployed Mozart across its Security+ operations for various large-scale properties such as Jewel Changi Airport, Our Tampines Hub, Paya Lebar Quarter, and JTC Corporation in Singapore.

[1] Cybersecurity Ventures is the world's leading researcher and Page ONE for the global cyber economy, and a trusted source for cybersecurity facts, figures, and statistics. (Source)

[2] Security+ is Certis' integrated security solution that combines security, facilities management, and customer service into a holistic service supported and underpinned by technology. This unique approach helps our customers to break down what are otherwise separate silos within their organisations, to realise synergies and in turn provide new and better user experiences to their customers.

Notes to Editors:

Follow us on social media:
Facebook: facebook.com/certisworld
Instagram: instagram.com/certis_group
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/certisgroup
Hashtag your posts with: #Certis #SecurityPlus #CertisTech

To view more images, please click here

About Certis (www.certisgroup.com)

Certis is a leading outsourced services partner that designs, builds and operates multi-disciplinary smart security and integrated services. Our multi-service offerings leverage our strong heritage in security, and are augmented by applied AI solutions. These solutions are part of our comprehensive technology development and systems integration capabilities that are fully cyber-secure by design. We are committed to building a safer, smarter, better, and more sustainable business. Certis is headquartered in Singapore, with an international presence that extends to Australia, Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China and Qatar. We are a trusted partner committed to our clients' successes, delivered through our 27,000-strong global team which includes 16,000 in Singapore.

SOURCE Certis

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock dipped 1.5% in noonday trading, EDT, Monday, and the slip appears tied to some news out of Europe that broke late last week. As The Verge reported Thursday, the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, is considering mandating that all cellphones sold in the EU use a standard USB-C power cord. It could be a big problem for Apple, however, which uses, and sells, proprietary Lightning cables to charge its iPhones.

  • Cloud Giant Microsoft Eyes Breakout As The 'Great Reshuffle' Grows

    As GOOGL stock tests support and AMZN stock tests resistance, Microsoft rides work-at-home and cloud trends, lifting MSFT stock toward buy.

  • iPhone 14 to bring ‘complete redesign’, report claims

    The next iPhone will bring the first complete redesign to the line-up in years, according to a new report. The iPhone 13 has only been in shops for less than a week, but rumours are already beginning about what form its successor will take. The new line-up will include “new entry-level and Pro models and a complete redesign”, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has a strong track record of detailing Apple products before they are announced to the public.

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing Streaming Video

    Viewers are flocking to fuboTV, and revenue growth is accelerating. All of this may seem only mildly disruptive, but there's an ace card up fuboTV's sleeve. Sports fans generally love to make real or friendly wagers on live events, and fuboTV is starting to cash in the betting boom.

  • The Metaverse Takes Shape as Several Themes Converge

    Photo by Fredrick Tendong on Unsplash On Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and others mentioned the metaverse 20 different times. Roblox mentioned the metaverse 16 times on its call and Unity Technologies did so 8 times. Why are leading social media and video game companies so enamored with this term? It’s because many expect the metaverse to emerge as the next evolution of the internet, presenting trillions of dollars of opportunities, as well as risks, to today’s leading pl

  • Apple's new iPhone to take longer to reach customers - analysts

    Apple Inc's customers will have to wait for a few more weeks to lay their hands on the new iPhone 13 as supply chain delays and strong demand lead to one of the longest waiting times for the phone in recent years, analysts said. The delivery time for Apple's iPhones after a new launch is watched by analysts as one of the measures to gauge demand for the flagship phone's newest model. Analysts at J.P.Morgan and Credit Suisse said customers across the world who had pre-ordered the new models online would have to wait more than four weeks for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max and about 2 weeks for the base iPhone 13.

  • Pandemic pushes Chinese tech giants to roll out more courier robots

    More than a thousand robots are set to join the delivery personnel ranks of Chinese behemoths Alibaba, Meituan and JD.com over the next year as the pandemic fuels demand for contactless services. Beijing has also ordered firms to ensure rest periods https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-tells-delivery-ride-hailing-firms-better-protect-workers-2021-09-10 for couriers as they scramble to meet rising demand and deadlines. "The COVID-19 pandemic has been a big boost" for robot rollout plans, said Xia Huaxia, chief scientist at Meituan.

  • The Competition Is On. Microsoft’s New Phone Features To Compete With Zoom

    Microsoft is increasing its competition with Zoom by launching a few phone features as part of its Teams communication app

  • Google Cloud Fires Up Cloud War With Commission Cut: CNBC

    Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud Platform slashed its revenue share from 20% to 3% from customers' purchasing software from other vendors on its cloud marketplace CNBC reports. It marks Google's attempts to attract independent software makers from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Microsoft Azure to sell their products on Google's cloud. AWS charges a listing fee of 5% from its marketplace. Microsoft slashed its price f

  • Cardano 2021 Summit Set to Wow Crypto Fans

    Upcoming Cardano Summit excites fans with announcements of virtual worlds, limited edition NFTs, and exciting new partnerships.

  • Nintendo’s New Switch Console Is Improved, but It’s Not an Essential Upgrade

    Nintendo's upgraded Switch has a sharp new screen and other much-needed improvements. But it may not be enough to spur a wave of upgrades.

  • Telefonica to migrate systems onto cloud in deal with Oracle

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's Telefonica signed a multi-year deal with cloud-service provider Oracle to migrate most of its database systems to the cloud, the firms said on Monday, in preparation for the use of 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). The new platform will be operated by Oracle in Telefonica's own datacentres to keep costs down, ensure security and comply with European data laws, the joint statement said. "It's a four-year deal, whose final aim is to migrate all systems onto [Oracle's] public cloud," one source with knowledge of the deal said.

  • China’s Hostage Triumph

    The U.S. lets Huawei’s CFO off easy, and Beijing frees two Canadians.

  • Apple's 2021 iPad drops to $299 at Amazon

    Apple's 2021 iPad is down to $299 at Amazon, making the entry-level tablet a significantly better deal.

  • The Morning After: Already hyping the iPhone 14

    Researchers have found six "dead" galaxies, the new iPad Mini's jelly scrolling problem, and Samsung's plan to build a silicon brain.

  • Cisco Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Network Firewall Market with its Differentiated Vision

    Based on its recent analysis of the global network firewall market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cisco with its 2021 Global Market Leadership Award. Cisco's execution upon its strategic vision for enhancing enterprises' multicloud security posture, delivering Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) capability, and advising on Zero Trust makes it a leading digital transformation partner. Its robust Secure Firewall, with on-premises and continually evolving virtual and containerized capabilities, integra

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 27th, 2021

    It’s been a bullish start to the week. Steering clear of the week’s pivot levels would support a recovery of last week’s losses and more…

  • Looking for Vintage Lenses from the 90s? We Found a Bunch at Great Prices!

    The 90s are back! These lenses were made in the 1990s and have all the character and render that you're craving for your camera. Of course, these lenses are fantastic for anyone shooting film or that wants a vintage look. Of course, they're all designed for SLR film cameras. With that said, lots of these mounts went on to get new life as DSLR cameras. So they're easily adaptable to your mirrorless camera if you choose. But that's not all! The Rare Camera store has listings on a bunch of fantasti