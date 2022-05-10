U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    4,026.75
    +39.25 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,416.00
    +255.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,395.00
    +201.25 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.70
    +18.30 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.35
    -0.74 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.20
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.25
    +3.06 (+10.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2330
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1880
    -0.1750 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,760.98
    -1,274.92 (-3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    741.85
    -38.52 (-4.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.89
    +47.31 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Certn Raises $50 Million USD to Change the Future of Background Checks

·3 min read

Building trust just got 50 million times smarter

VICTORIA, BC , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certn, leader in background screening solutions, today announced that it has secured USD $50 million in Series B funding, led by B Capital. This comes on the heels of last year's $34.1 million funding raise. With this latest round, Certn will further advance its mission of building trust in people – and invest in new markets worldwide.

Certn logo (PRNewsfoto/Certn)
Certn logo (PRNewsfoto/Certn)

Certn makes building trust simple by creating an expedited, frictionless background check experience that enables employers and candidates to embark on their working relationship with a positive foundation. Certn empowers employers to make better, faster hiring decisions in a highly competitive labor market.

Certn is rapidly expanding its global presence, building on the recent acquisition of Credence, a leading UK-based provider of global background checks. Certn plans to create 160 new roles this year and has made a number of strategic hires, including a new managing director for the U.S. market.

B Capital led the funding with seven other investors contributing, including BMO, Tribe, Inovia Capital, Telstra Ventures, Scribble, Moxxie Ventures, and Gaingels Covalent Ventures. B Capital, a strategic partner of Boston Consulting Group, plays a key role in Certn's success by helping the company secure the right partnerships and navigate business challenges.

Andrew McLeod, CEO and co-founder of Certn, said: "Our vision is to safely facilitate trust globally through frictionless identity management solutions by building infrastructure directly with sources of truth around the world. With this funding, we will further invest in our product, new markets, and our partnership program as we build and grow our global team. We're also committed to investing in our current and future Certn employees – Certonians – to provide the best background screening services possible."

Rashmi Gopinath, General Partner, B Capital, said: "Certn has taken the traditionally time-consuming, manual, and archaic experience of background screening and found a way to create a quick, accurate, and simple experience for employers and candidates. Its AI-enabled SaaS platform facilitates trust in the global workplace and provides essential hiring and background verification solutions for organizations who want to foster a culture of trust in their company. We look forward to partnering with the Certn team in this next phase of growth as they help organizations hire global talent with speed, transparency, and accuracy."

About Certn
Certn delivers fast, friendly, and comprehensive background screening that helps businesses make fact-based hiring decisions, lowers hiring costs, and improves the user experience for applicants and recruiters. Used by enterprise, mid-market, and small business leaders looking to hire the right candidates, Certn modernizes the background check process and builds a foundation of trust. The company's human risk intelligence solution uses AI and machine learning to streamline the candidate screening process, reduce costs, and boost total time to value (TTV) for HR and operations leaders around the globe. Learn more at https://certn.co/

