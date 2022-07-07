U.S. markets closed

CERTUS Premier Memory Care Living Named Best Memory Care by U.S. News & World Report

·3 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that CERTUS Premier Memory Care Living Communities have been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Memory Care.

All locations, Mount Dora, Orange City, Vero Beach, and Waterford Lakes (East Orlando) have earned "Best" status by achieving the highest possible rating for Memory Care. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News's objective statistical assessment of each memory care community's performance from consumer satisfaction surveys administered between March 2021 and February 2022, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide.

The inaugural U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data evaluating such factors as community & activity, food & dining, caregiving, and management & staff for nearly 2,500 communities in the continental U.S. and Hawaii. For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices.

"Until now, families have had limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "The Best Senior Living ratings fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences."

For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, please refer to the methodology.

For more information on CERTUS Premier Memory Care Living, visit https://health.usnews.com/best-senior-living/search?memory_care=true&name=certus&int=hero_search.

"Our team at CERTUS Premier Memory Care Living is beyond honored to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as The Best in Memory Care," said Glen Pawlowski, Chief Executive Officer. "It's especially meaningful as the data acquired to designate this recognition was collected for over a year and included input from our CERTUS family members."

"We are honored to serve those on their journey with memory care and we know in our hearts that our communities truly improve residents' lives," Joshua Freitas, Vice President of Program Development, said. "The CERTUS team strives for excellence every day and we are proud to be distinguished as the best from a reputable organization."

This amazing award would not have been possible without the exceptional service provided by our associates and the support we receive from our residents and families.

About CERTUS Premier Memory Care Living

CERTUS Premier Memory Care Living specializes in owning and operating memory care communities through a research-based and purposeful approach to design. With an emphasis on whole person wellness in its care and services, the communities cater to the social, physical, intellectual, and nutritional wellbeing of their residents along with the daily peace of mind for their families. Founded in 1999, CERTUS has four communities with several sites at various stages of development throughout the state of Florida. For more information, visit www.CERTUSseniorliving.com

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

For more information, contact Andrea Abbott, Vice President Sales & Marketing, at andrea@certusseniorliving.com or (407) 757-7597.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certus-premier-memory-care-living-named-best-memory-care-by-us-news--world-report-301582723.html

SOURCE CERTUS Premier Memory Care Living

