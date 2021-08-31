U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

Cervera Real Estate Selected For Membership In Leading Real Estate Companies Of The World® And Luxury Portfolio International®

·2 min read

MIAMI, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervera Real Estate was recently awarded affiliate status in Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and its luxury marketing division, Luxury Portfolio International®, Veronica Cervera Goeseke, CEO announced today at the firm's annual corporate summit.

Cervera Real Estate was recently awarded affiliate status in Leading Real Estate Companies of the World&#xae; and its luxury marketing division, Luxury Portfolio International&#xae;. Executives from Cervera, LeadingRE and LPI photographed from left-to-right: Alexandra Goeseke; Veronica Cervera Goeseke; Mickey Alam Khan; Alicia Cervera; Jennifer Harding; Alicia Cervera Lamadrid; Alicia Lamadrid.
Cervera Real Estate was recently awarded affiliate status in Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and its luxury marketing division, Luxury Portfolio International®. Executives from Cervera, LeadingRE and LPI photographed from left-to-right: Alexandra Goeseke; Veronica Cervera Goeseke; Mickey Alam Khan; Alicia Cervera; Jennifer Harding; Alicia Cervera Lamadrid; Alicia Lamadrid.

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) is a global real estate community comprised of 550 real estate companies awarded membership based on rigorous standards for service and performance. With 4,600 offices and 150,000 sales associates in 70 countries, these firms represent 1.3 million global transactions annually.

This distinction ensures that Cervera clients are working with exceptional local professionals who also deliver connections to buyers and quality real estate companies across the country and around the world. The company also benefits from LeadingRE's industry-leading international referral network, award-winning learning programs and events, and professional marketing resources.

Cervera also earned membership in Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI), an exclusive group of LeadingRE companies among the most well respected in luxury real estate markets worldwide. LPI attracts a global audience of affluent consumers and markets approximately 50,000 of the world's most remarkable homes annually on luxuryportfolio.com.

Cervera Managing Partner Alicia Cervera Lamadrid notes that selection as a member of LeadingRE and LPI represents another step in the firm's growth and its strength in the market.

"This partnership expands upon our previously existing distribution network spanning Latin America, Europe and the Middle East, while also opening new distribution channels in US feeder markets and across the globe. It extends the marketing reach we offer our agents and customers – and improves our ability to service our existing clientele that seek to buy property or relocate outside of Miami," said Cervera Lamadrid.

"We are delighted to have Cervera Real Estate as part of our distinguished network of premier brokerages. The company has an impeccable reputation in South Florida, and we are committed to helping the firm achieve even greater success," said Paul Boomsma, president and CEO of LeadingRE.

Established in 1969 by Alicia Cervera Sr., Cervera Real Estate is a Miami-based, family-owned, and operated, international real estate company with the largest portfolio of successful new construction sellouts in South Florida.

To learn about Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, www.LeadingRE.com, and Luxury Portfolio International®, visit www.LuxuryPortfolio.com.

To learn about Cervera, visit www.Cervera.com or call 305.374.3434.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cervera-real-estate-selected-for-membership-in-leading-real-estate-companies-of-the-world-and-luxury-portfolio-international-301366257.html

SOURCE Cervera Real Estate

