Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market to Reach $12.7 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 5.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cervical cancer diagnostic Market by Type (Pap Smear Tests, HPV test, Biopsy and ECC, Colposcopy Tests and Others), by Age group (20 to 40 years, above 40 years): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global cervical cancer diagnostic industry generated $7.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $12.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global cervical cancer diagnostic market is driven by factors such as an increase in awareness regarding cervical cancer, the rise in consciousness of early diagnosis of cervical cancer, and the increasing number of diagnosis tests. However, the lack of awareness about diagnostic tests restricts the market growth. Moreover, a rise in government initiatives to increase the diagnosis of cervical cancer and developing economies presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 $7.8 billion Market Size in 2031 $12.7 billion CAGR 5.0 % No. of Pages in Report 228 Segments Covered Type, Age Group, and Region. Drivers An increase in awareness regarding the cervical cancer diagnosis The rise in the number of research and development activities. Opportunities A rise in government initiatives to promote cervical cancer diagnosis. Restraints Lack of awareness about cervical cancer diagnostic tests

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global cervical cancer diagnostic market, owing to the temporary decline in the diagnosis of cervical cancer during the lockdown.

Restricting women's access to essential invasive and non-invasive investigations for cervical cancer diagnosis was hampered due to the closure of gynecology centers across the world, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

The pap smear tests segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the pap smear tests segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global cervical cancer diagnostic market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The rise in awareness about cervical cancer is a major factor that propels the growth of pap smear tests across the globe. In addition, an increase in the number of diagnostic tests drives the growth of the market. However, the HPV tests segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032. HPV tests are notably done in the U.S., Canada, and Western European countries. Emerging countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, and China offer promising opportunities for the HPV tests market.

The 20 to 40 years segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on age group, the 20 to 40 years segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global cervical cancer diagnostic market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the prevalence of the cervical cancer among population of age group 20-40 along with the surge in number of patients visiting the hospitals for diagnosis of the cervical cancer. However, the above 40 years segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in diagnosis rate, and rising affordability.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global cervical cancer diagnostic market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The government initiatives to promote diagnosis of cervical cancer contributes to the growth of the cervical cancer diagnostic market in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032. The rise in the awareness about early diagnosis of cervical cancer, owing to the presence of high-potential markets such as India and China, is expected to drive the growth of the cervical cancer diagnostic market.

Leading Market Players: -

Abbott Laboratories

Qaigen NV

Carl Zeiss AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hologic Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Siemens Healthineers

CooperSurgical Inc.

Dysis Medical ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cervical cancer diagnostic market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

