U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,127.15
    -20.45 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,962.37
    -165.68 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,005.73
    -64.86 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.18
    -3.79 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.72
    +0.13 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.20
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    +0.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0687
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8320
    +0.0230 (+0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2006
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,839.09
    +2,041.37 (+8.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.63
    +4.24 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,012.53
    +14.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.44
    +194.58 (+0.71%)
     

Cervical Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the cervical cancer drugs market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hetero, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Allergan plc, Biocon Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Novartis AG.

Source: ReportLinker
Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245029/?utm_source=PRN

The global cervical cancer drugs market will grow from $23.24 billion in 2022 to $24.69 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The cervical cancer drugs market is expected to grow to $30.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The cervical cancer drugs market consists of sales of Alymsys (Bevacizumab), Bevacizumab, and Bleomycin Sulfate.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Cervical cancer drugs refer to the drugs or medications that are used to treat cervical cancer.This treatment is effective in killing cancer cells in the majority of body parts because the chemicals enter the bloodstream and can travel to practically all parts of the body.

Cervical cancer is a medical condition in which there is a tumor formation in the lower portion of the uterus which is known as the cervix.

North America is the largest region in the cervical cancer drugs market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the cervical cancer drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of cancer in cervical cancer drugs are squamous cell cancer and adenocarcinoma.Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) is a kind of skin cancer that starts in the squamous cells.

The epidermis, or the outermost layer of the skin, is made up of thin, flat cells called squamous cells. The different types of drugs include avastin, bevacizumab, blemocin, blenoxane, and others and are distributed through various channels such as hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others.

The increasing prevalence of HIV (Human immunodeficiency virus) in women is driving the growth of the cervical cancer drugs market.Women with HIV positive have a greater risk of cervical cancer than the general population.

Nearly 18 million women have tested HIV positive globally, HIV weakens the immune system which increases the likelihood of cervical cancer.Women with HIV have an increased chance of being diagnosed with cervical cancer because the count of the protein CD4 goes down.

According to a survey conducted by the National cancer institute, a person with HIV is three times as likely to be diagnosed with cervical cancer.

The lack of awareness and other misconceptions about cervical cancers hinder the growth of the cervical cancer drug market.A lot of cervical cancer-related deaths among women are due to late diagnosis of the disease.

The lack of awareness leads to avoidance of the disease; this ignorance causes delayed diagnosis and medication/treatment.According to, a study conducted at the Bowen University Teaching Hospital (BUTH), in Nigeria, about 318 women from the general outpatient clinic were interviewed to assess the level of awareness of cervical cancer.

The level of awareness for cervical cancer was 22.6% and 17.9% for screening tests, with major sources of information being health talks and hospital staff.

The cervical cancer drugs market is experiencing several significant trends that help in efficient and targeted treatment of the disease including advances in drug delivery.One such trend is the use of drugs that can be delivered directly from the vagina such as drugs using vaginal formulations such as gels, creams, pessaries, rings, films, and tablets.

These drugs ease the localized treatment of cervical cancer.The formulation of these drugs is in such a way that they get easily absorbed into vaginal tissue and reach the site of action.

For instance, companies introduced vaginal gels such as Cidofovir gel and 851B Gel into the market to treat cervical cancer.As per the reports by the International Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH)'s Clinical Trials Registry, 851B Gel is in the trial phase.

Whereas Cidofovir gel, sold under the brand name Vistide is already a success in the market. In addition to the above-mentioned gels, drugs such as ISA101, AGEN2034, and Z-100 are in pipeline and promise growth in the cervical cancer drugs market.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the safety and effectiveness of cancer drugs in the market. The Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee process evaluation and clinical trials of cancer drugs requested by the FDA. The Division of Oncology Products 1 (DOP1) regulates the investigation, application, and licensing of a new drug for gynecological cancers. Various clinical trials are done for the approval of cervical cancer drugs. Under the title 21CFR314, subpart H regulates the approval of new drugs that are for serious illnesses.

In August 2022, GSK, a UK-based pharmaceutical company acquired AffinivaxInc for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, GSK Company wants to expand its portfolio in the development of drugs by using various technologies.

AffinivaxInc is a US-based biopharmaceutical company operating in various drug delivery including cervical cancer drugs.

The countries covered in the cervical cancer drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The cervical cancer drugs market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cervical cancer drugs market statistics, including cervical cancer drugs industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cervical cancer drugs market share, detailed cervical cancer drugs market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cervical cancer drugs industry. This cervical cancer drugs market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245029/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cervical-cancer-drugs-global-market-report-2023-301747827.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla ‘stands out’ as top pick in sector; Rivian closest to being the ‘next Tesla’: Barclays

    Tesla adding to the big gains it notched earlier this week, thanks to a big call from Barclays. On the heels of the White House announcing a deal with Tesla to open up thousands of its superchargers for non-Tesla owners, and likely open up new revenue streams, Barclays analyst Dan Levy is out with a short note launching coverage of the autos sector, with the aforementioned Tesla in the driver’s seat.

  • China to scrutinize Ford's EV battery deal with CATL - Bloomberg News

    Beijing is concerned that the competitive aspects of CATL's technology could be given to or accessed by the Detroit carmaker, but the scrutiny is unlikely to result in the agreement being blocked, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Ford did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment, while CATL could not be reached outside market hours. Ford on Monday announced plans to invest $3.5 billion to build an electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan, with help from CATL's technology.

  • China Blacklists Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Over Taiwan Arms Sales

    China sanctioned Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Thursday after the U.S. blacklisted several companies last week for their involvement in China's spy balloon program.

  • Biotech Growth Stock Boosted By FDA Approval For Multiple Sclerosis Treatment

    Growth stock TG Therapeutics has surged 80% after FDA approval for its multiple sclerosis treatment.

  • Walmart, Kroger, Amazon and Grocery Stores Have a Problem Bigger Than Inflation

    Higher prices are an issue, but they're not the biggest problem facing America's largest supermarkets.

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • China’s New Tech Czar Lays Out Plan to Transcend US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s new technology overseer has outlined a sweeping blueprint to counter escalating US sanctions and decoupling supply chains by developing homegrown expertise in areas such as electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkUkraine to Receive Fewer

  • GE HealthCare Makes Push Into Artificial Intelligence

    GE HealthCare Technologies is making a big bet on an important challenge in healthcare: collecting the disparate data on patients generated by machines and medical records and making it useful to hospitals. In pursuing a software platform that can help hospitals do things like find open beds and identify patients at risk for sepsis, GE HealthCare is taking on tech powerhouses such as Alphabet Google, Amazon.com and Microsoft , which are already selling such services and bring the big-data and artificial-intelligence expertise the technology requires. GE HealthCare hired a former Amazon machine-learning official to help pull off the initiative.

  • A Once in a Lifetime Bull Market Opportunity in Metals and Mining: US Critical Metals

    The market is poised for the next metals and mining bull market to commence. The theme for the last bull market was centered on globalization and the emergence of a new middle class in what we defi...

  • Albemarle expects 40% Chinese EV market growth to drive lithium demand

    Lithium giant Albemarle Corp expects China's electric vehicle (EV) market to grow 40% this year, or at least by 3 million vehicles, boosting demand for the battery metal in the world's largest auto market. China's government has been phasing out subsidies for EVs, but Albemarle said so far those steps have had only a "limited impact" on EV demand. Chinese lithium customers are not slowing orders and the country's stockpiles of cathodes and battery parts are decreasing, a harbinger of demand for the battery metal, executives said.

  • Oil Stampede Is On in One of the Emptiest Places in the Americas

    (Bloomberg) -- Annand Jagesar, the managing director of the state-owned oil company of Suriname, is a man in a hurry.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkUkraine to Receive Fewer Battle Tanks From Allies Than PromisedHe’s racing against time, nature and Guyana, the neighbori

  • Athersys is a 'very different company' from a year ago, CEO says

    In June 2022, Athersys embarked on a financial and operational restructuring to lower its cost and conserve cash while completing the testing and commercialization of its adult stem-cell therapy.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Infineon Technologies, GlobalFoundries and ASE Technology

    Infineon Technologies, GlobalFoundries and ASE Technology Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CME Group, Cboe Global Markets, Nasdaq, MarketAxess Holdings and Coinbase Global

    CME Group, Cboe Global Markets, Nasdaq, MarketAxess Holdings and Coinbase Global are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Australia’s Bid to Break China’s Lithium Dominance Hit by Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s ambition to ease China’s stranglehold on production of a key battery compound has hit further hurdles after Wesfarmers Ltd. said its lithium refinery would be delayed by six months.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Scramb

  • Zebra Technologies Sprints Past Fourth-Quarter Targets But Gives Cautious Outlook

    Zebra Technologies beat Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter but gave a mixed outlook for the current period.

  • 3 Wireless Non-US Stocks Set to Ride on 5G, IoT Proliferation

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless Non-US industry thrive despite short-term headwinds. AMX, ORAN and PHI are well-positioned to make the most of the demand for seamless connectivity solutions.

  • TravelCenters Stock Soars 70% After BP Deal News

    Shares of TravelCenters of America rose 70% at the open after BP said it would acquire the convenience store operator for about $1.3 billion, the latest acquisition by a big oil-and-gas company. The stock rose to more than $84 per share, around the $86 per share BP is paying. TravelCenters of America operates about 280 TA and Petro Stopping Centers in 44 states. It recently said it planned to build around 1,000 [electric-vehicle charging locations](https://www.wsj.com/articles/travelcenters-of-a

  • Ford’s Job Cuts Are the Latest Disruption From the Green Transition

    Just one day before its Europe layoff, Ford announced plans to invest $3.5 billion in a new EV battery plant in Michigan, which is expected to create 2,500 new jobs.

  • How patients' families pushed rare-disease therapy to cusp of clinical trial — until biotech's cash halted progress

    The gene therapy company had aimed to start a clinical trial by the end of last year but laid off scores of employees, focused its work on two other programs and lost its founding CEO and chief medical officer.