Cervical Dystonia Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 154.77 Million | Market Research Insights Highlight expected Approval of Late-stage Pipeline Molecules as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Cervical Dystonia Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.15% in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (botulinum toxins and other therapeutics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Attractive Opportunities with Cervical Dystonia Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The cervical dystonia therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The cervical dystonia therapeutics market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc.

Akorn Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Galderma SA

Ipsen Pharma

Lannett Co. Inc.

Medytox Inc.

Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA

Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the cervical dystonia therapeutics market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute to 38% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The US and Canada are the two major markets for cervical dystonia therapeutics in North America. The presence of the highest adult population will drive the cervical dystonia therapeutics market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in ROW.

Key Segment Analysis

The botulinum toxins segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the rising use of botulinum toxins A and B for the treatment of cervical dystonia. These factors will fuel the growth of the global cervical dystonia therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the key drivers supporting cervical dystonia therapeutics market growth is the expected approval of late-stage pipeline molecules. Despite significant research, treatments with fewer side effects are not yet available for cervical dystonia. This is compelling pharmaceutical companies to focus on the development of promising therapeutics for the treatment of cervical dystonia.

The cervical dystonia therapeutics market growth will be challenged by the availability of alternative therapies. Botulinum toxins and other therapeutics are mainly used for the treatment of cervical dystonia. However, these therapeutics have low success rates and temporary cures. Hence, some people prefer alternative therapies such as DBS surgery. Hence, the availability of alternative treatments is expected to significantly challenge the growth of the cervical dystonia therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cervical dystonia therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cervical dystonia therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cervical dystonia therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cervical dystonia therapeutics market vendors

Cervical Dystonia Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 154.77 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Akorn Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Galderma SA, Ipsen Pharma, Lannett Co. Inc., Medytox Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Revance Therapeutics Inc., and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

