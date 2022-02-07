U.S. markets open in 7 hours 4 minutes

Cervical Dystonia Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 154.77 Million | Market Research Insights Highlight expected Approval of Late-stage Pipeline Molecules as Key Driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Cervical Dystonia Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.15% in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (botulinum toxins and other therapeutics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Attractive Opportunities with Cervical Dystonia Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Cervical Dystonia Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

The cervical dystonia therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The cervical dystonia therapeutics market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Akorn Inc.

  • Eisai Co. Ltd.

  • Galderma SA

  • Ipsen Pharma

  • Lannett Co. Inc.

  • Medytox Inc.

  • Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA

  • Revance Therapeutics Inc.

  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the cervical dystonia therapeutics market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute to 38% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The US and Canada are the two major markets for cervical dystonia therapeutics in North America. The presence of the highest adult population will drive the cervical dystonia therapeutics market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in ROW.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis
The botulinum toxins segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the rising use of botulinum toxins A and B for the treatment of cervical dystonia. These factors will fuel the growth of the global cervical dystonia therapeutics market during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
One of the key drivers supporting cervical dystonia therapeutics market growth is the expected approval of late-stage pipeline molecules. Despite significant research, treatments with fewer side effects are not yet available for cervical dystonia. This is compelling pharmaceutical companies to focus on the development of promising therapeutics for the treatment of cervical dystonia.

The cervical dystonia therapeutics market growth will be challenged by the availability of alternative therapies. Botulinum toxins and other therapeutics are mainly used for the treatment of cervical dystonia. However, these therapeutics have low success rates and temporary cures. Hence, some people prefer alternative therapies such as DBS surgery. Hence, the availability of alternative treatments is expected to significantly challenge the growth of the cervical dystonia therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the cervical dystonia therapeutics market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cervical dystonia therapeutics market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cervical dystonia therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cervical dystonia therapeutics market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cervical dystonia therapeutics market vendors

Related Reports:

Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Bronchoscopes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cervical Dystonia Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 154.77 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

4.15

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Akorn Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Galderma SA, Ipsen Pharma, Lannett Co. Inc., Medytox Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Revance Therapeutics Inc., and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cervical-dystonia-therapeutics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-154-77-million--market-research-insights-highlight-expected-approval-of-late-stage-pipeline-molecules-as-key-driver--technavio-301475643.html

SOURCE Technavio

