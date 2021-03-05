Matthew Keezer on Traveling to Maldives in 2021

Matthew Keezer gives us his take on what traveling to Maldives would be like in 2021

MONTREAL, March 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Maldives are the ultimate combination of luxury and tranquility. This destination is well-known for its crystalline waters, swaying palm trees, and sparkling white sand under the limitless blue skies. Maldives is the perfect choice for those looking for an idyllic beach getaway, but also for more adventurous travelers who love hiking, snorkeling, or even mountain bike tours.

Matthew Keezer planning a trip (CNW Group/Shared Media)

In July 2020, the Maldives reopened its borders and started welcoming international travelers again. Matthew Keezer, the founder of Momentum Travel, brings the latest updates for tourists who plan to visit the Maldives in 2021.

Are Maldives Safe to Visit?

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there isn't a destination in the world that is considered safe and coronavirus-free, and Maldives is not the exception. As of March 3, 2021, the Maldives has reported more than 20,140 coronavirus cases.

Matthew Keezer points out that all travelers who intend to visit the Maldives should adhere to the CDC recommendations and get tested before and after their trip. Also, the travelers should wear a face mask, practice social distancing and avoid crowds at all times during their trips abroad.

The Maldives Travel Requirements

The Maldives accepts visitors from all over the world. Matthew Keezer advises all travelers to stay up to date with the latest regulations and requirements to ensure that their trip goes as planned. Currently, all those who want to go to the Maldives need to secure a confirmed booking in a tourist establishment registered with the Ministry of Tourism and submit an online Health Declaration Form within 24 hours prior to departure through the IMUGA portal.

All travelers must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 96 hours of their scheduled departure time. Tourists are required to submit the test results through the IMUGA portal within 24 hours prior to departure. Also, travelers will need to present their test results in paper or electronic format during the airline check-in process.

Currently, all tourists must undergo a 10-day quarantine. The great news is that tourists don't have to leave their resort to have a great time in the Maldives. Travelers can choose from a wide variety of accommodations, many of which offer an isolated experience. "The signature 'one-island-one-resort' concept means that visitors to the country are based in their respective resorts," Visit Maldives states.

Health and Safety Protocols

Once the quarantine period is over, travelers will be allowed to enjoy the beauty of the Maldives to the fullest. Matthew Keezer advises all travelers to continue adhering to safety protocols such as wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, and washing their hands regularly, even though they are on vacation.

Travelers should also be prepared for regular health screening procedures, such as temperature checks, at hotels and resorts across the islands. In addition, all locations have elevated cleaning and hygiene standards in the wake of the pandemic.

