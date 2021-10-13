U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,334.50
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,248.00
    -12.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,620.25
    -33.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.10
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.37
    -0.27 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.50
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1555
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0340 (-2.11%)
     

  • Vix

    19.85
    -0.15 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3615
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4660
    -0.1240 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,267.68
    -382.76 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,331.79
    -0.98 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,168.99
    -61.61 (-0.22%)
     

Cervus Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Cervus Equipment Corporation (the "Company" or "Cervus") (TSX: CERV) is pleased to announce that, at the special meeting (the "Special Meeting") of Cervus shareholders held earlier today, Cervus shareholders approved the special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the previously announced plan of arrangement involving Cervus, Brandt Tractor Ltd. ("Brandt"), 13255026 Canada Ltd. (the "Purchaser"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Brandt, and Cervus shareholders under Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction"). The Transaction provides for the acquisition by the Purchaser of all of the issued and outstanding Cervus shares, other than Cervus shares held by Brandt and any of its affiliates, for $19.50 per share in cash.

The total number of Cervus shares represented by Cervus shareholders present in person (virtually) or represented by proxy at the Special Meeting was 10,746,469, representing approximately 69.48% of the issued and outstanding Cervus shares as at September 7, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting.

The Arrangement Resolution required the approval of not less than two-thirds of the votes cast in person (virtually) or by proxy by Cervus shareholders at the Special Meeting. Details on the voting results at the Special Meeting are as follows:

Votes For

Votes For %

Votes Withheld/Against

Votes Withheld/Against %

10,488,003

97.66%

251,739

2.34%

The completion of the Transaction remains subject to approval of the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta, the receipt of certain third-party approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of other usual and customary conditions, as more fully described in the arrangement agreement among Brandt, the Purchaser and Cervus dated August 15, 2021 (the "Arrangement Agreement"). If all of the necessary conditions to the Transaction under the Arrangement Agreement are satisfied or waived in a timely manner, Cervus expects that the Transaction will become effective in mid-to-late October 2021.

For further details regarding the terms of the Arrangement Agreement and the Transaction, please refer to the management information circular of Cervus dated September 10, 2021, a copy of which was filed by the Company under its profile at www.sedar.com on September 15, 2021.

About Cervus Equipment Corporation

Cervus is a leading equipment solutions provider to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets across Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Throughout our territories and across our diverse markets, Cervus dealerships are united by the sales and support of the market-leading equipment our customers depend on to grow their business. The Company operates 64 Cervus dealerships and is the authorized representative of leading Original Equipment Manufacturers including: John Deere agricultural equipment; Peterbilt transportation equipment; and Clark, Sellick, Doosan, JLG and Baumann material handling equipment. Cervus common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol "CERV".

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "planned", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases which state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved", or other similar expressions of future or conditional verbs.

More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information regarding the completion of the Arrangement and the timing of its completion, as well as the satisfaction of conditions for closing which include, without limitation, the requisite regulatory and court approvals and the satisfaction of conditions precedent. There can be no assurance that the Arrangement will be completed as proposed, or at all.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions of the Company, including, without limitation, (i) with respect to the completion of the Arrangement, and (ii) with respect to the ability of the Company to receive, in a timely manner, the requisite regulatory and court approvals and satisfy, in a timely manner, all conditions precedent to the closing of the Arrangement. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, (i) risks associated with the delay or failure to receive regulatory and court approvals with respect to the Arrangement, (ii) the Arrangement not proceeding, and (iii) such other risks identified in the Information Circular. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change hereafter. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Factors that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, matters referred to above and elsewhere in the Company's public filings.

SOURCE Cervus Equipment Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/12/c0410.html

Recommended Stories

  • Is BBQ Holdings, Inc.'s(NASDAQ:BBQ) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

    Most readers would already be aware that BBQ Holdings' (NASDAQ:BBQ) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past...

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • Why Lithium Americas and Standard Lithium Stocks Jumped Today

    Smaller lithium stocks are attracting greater investor interest as underlying companies make progress.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    A portfolio of dividend-paying stocks provides the ballast for a rock-solid future and allows for a small portion of your money to be applied toward growth stocks or even riskier investments. Unilever (NYSE: UL), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), and Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) are among the bluest of the blue chips when it comes to sharing the wealth with investors. For example, Unilever pays $2.02 per share annually, meaning you would need to buy 495 shares, which at over $52 a stub would cost you almost $26,000 for that one stock.

  • Tesla stock jumps, Micron shares fall, Coinbase planning NFT marketplace launch

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On Apple iPhone Woes; Market Rally Fizzles Again Despite Tesla, Upstart

    Futures fell on an Apple iPhone production report. The market rally closed poorly, despite Upstart and more making strong moves.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The markets t

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 60% since peaking in February.

  • Qualcomm Stock Is Rising After Its Board Approved a Huge Buyback Plan

    The mobile chip maker said its board had approved a new $10 billion buyback plan, which is effectively immediately.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • Why InMode Stock Popped Today

    What happened  Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) leaped 8.6% on Tuesday after the medical technology specialist boosted its full-year financial forecast.  So what InMode anticipates third-quarter revenue of $93.

  • R.R. Donnelley Stock Jumps 38% on a Big Buyout Offer

    Shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) popped this morning after the printing and marketing company received a buyout offer from its largest shareholder for a price that represents a whopping 52% jump from the stock's Monday's closing price. R.R. Donnelley shares were trading up 38% as of 11:35 a.m. EDT. In a regulatory filing dated Oct. 12, R.R. Donnelley revealed it has received a nonbinding offer from Chatham Asset Management to acquire the company at a price of $7.50 per share.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Can Turn $1,000 Into $10,000

    Our trio of contributors offer three COVID-19 stocks that will zoom higher, even as we emerge from the pandemic.

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • Why Progenity Stock Is Soaring on Tuesday

    The biotech stock, which has had a volatile year, is a favorite of retail investors because of its potential for a short squeeze.

  • Is Foxconn a Reliable Partner for Struggling EV Company Lordstown Motors?

    Now that struggling electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has sold most of its Lordstown factory in Ohio to Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn (OTC: FXCNF), the question arises whether Foxconn is a viable partner for the EV maker's strategy. Foxconn, after all, previously planned a $10 billion facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, in 2018. Investors may be wondering if the same thing will happen with the Lordstown Complex plant, but there are at least some indications the outcome will be more positive here.

  • 12 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Inflation pressures because of an increase in demand for goods and supply chain pressures have hammered growth stocks […]

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • Why Amkor Technology Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR), a semiconductor packaging and test services company, were falling today after the company's stock received a downgrade from Credit Suisse analyst Randy Abrams. Abrams downgraded Amkor's stock to a neutral rating, down from outperform, and put a price target on the stock of $27, which was down from $28.50. Of course, investors don't like to see a stock get downgraded or for its target price to be lowered, so it's no surprise that Amkor's stock took a hit today.