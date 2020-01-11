The big takeaway from CES: Every company is now a tech company

If CES 2020, the massive consumer tech convention in Las Vegas, had one consistent theme running across its show floor, it was that every company is now a tech company.

Among the various televisions, laptops, and drones were a surprising number of companies that fall well outside of the traditional tech industry.

They included Procter & Gamble (PG), which showed off its three concepts from its CharminGo Lab including a premium porta-potty complete with virtual reality headset, as well as Delta Airlines, which discussed a future where in-flight Wi-Fi is free, and the potential for the company to eventually pick up your baggage from your home rather than having to bring it to the airport.

Expecting the question of why Delta (DAL) was at CES 2020, CEO Ed Bastian kicked off his keynote with a declaration, saying, “To answer that question you have to look back more than a century when technological innovation brought the life-changing magic of powered flight to our world. And we’re here today, because we still think that the gift of flight is the ultimate innovation.”

A person walks past a sign at a Samsung keynote before the CES tech show, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) More

John Deere (DE) was also on hand, showing off its R4038 self-propelled sprayer.

“One of the important reasons Deere is exhibiting at CES 2020 is to identify and promote current and potential new technologies to agriculture that will enhance farm productivity, profitability and sustainability,” the company said in statement about the new sprayer.

That’s exactly the kind of announcement that blurs the line between a traditional business like agricultural equipment and the tech industry.

“We have companies that you wouldn’t associate as being a tech company,” Consumer Technology Association SVP of political and industry affairs Tiffany Moore told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday.

Chips and connectivity are everywhere

There’s no doubt technology now permeates virtually every consumer and commercial industry. But this year’s CES served as the codification of that notion, with toothbrushes, toilets, shower heads, microwave, window shades, tractor trailers, and food complete with voice assistants, self-driving capabilities, and speakers all making their debut at the show.

“It’s all about, ‘How do you create that better experience?’ And tech is all about providing those experiences for consumers,” Moore said.

It’s certainly impressive to see everyday gadgets become part of the “tech” category, but for FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, that also leads to questions about how the companies behind those devices are then regulated, as tech, or as something else entirely.

Tara Scranton demonstrates the Sarcos Robotics Guardian XO at the Delta Airlines booth during the CES tech show, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. The full-body powered exoskeleton is designed to boost the user's strength and endurance. (AP Photo/John Locher) More

Then there’s the potential for these newfound tech companies and their products to fall victim to hackers or cybercriminals who can gain access to users’ information. After all, adding chips and connectivity to a device instantly makes it vulnerable to malicious actors.

“I think it is a really important issue. I’m glad it’s one that people are talking about a lot, because as I walk around the show floor — and I’m so impressed with all of the innovations and developments I’m seeing — I also see lots of risk,” Slaughter told Yahoo Finance during an interview at CES 2020.

Of course, some companies at the show might be better described as tech adjacent, even more so than Delta or Procter & Gamble. Take Impossible Foods. The plant-based meat alternative company debuted two new products at CES 2020, a ground pork alternative and a pork sausage alternative.