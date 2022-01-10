U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

CES 2022: Cool health and wellness gear: Talking Tech podcast

Chandler Hoefle, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there, listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. The health and wellness sector has been a big area for tech companies to explore. We've seen gadgets already like the Apple Watch, Fitbit, other sensors and tools that have allowed us to keep a better track of our health and to help us just live better lives in general. My colleague Jennifer Jolly writes about a lot of the new health and wellness gear that's out at CES 2022. You can read about it in her column on tech.usatoday.com.

I'm going to point out two particular gadgets that I thought were really interesting, that she talks about in her column. First let's start with the UVCeed Smartphone UV Light Sanitizer. It costs $129.95 and basically what it is, is it's a UV light sanitizing device that you attach to your smartphone and it will sanitize any surface you need it to. It's about the size of a credit card. It magnetically attaches to the back of your smartphone, and the company says it'll kill 99.9 percent of germs, bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19.

The way it works is, you attach this to your phone, you open an app, you point your phone to the surface, whether it's a doorknob or maybe it's the keyboard on your computer. And you'll see it appear in augmented reality and then you'll watch it zap all the germs away. The lights turn themself off if it senses a person or an animal. It's not supposed to be used on people or animals, so it'll automatically shut itself off. And again, it sounds really cool. A nifty kind of handheld device, if you're looking to just be extra clean and keep germs away during the pandemic, this sounds like a very cool, simple option.

The other device that she mentions that I think is just really cool, is Bob the Mini Dishwasher. It is essentially a countertop mini dishwasher. It's wifi connected. It's about the size of a microwave and it's built for really small dishwashing jobs. So maybe you have dinner for two, you have just a couple plates, you have two coffee mugs, you have some utensils, and you just want to run that through a quick cycle instead of worrying about just adding it to the dishwasher and waiting every couple days. This dishwasher has an integrated water tank, holds up to a gallon of water. Takes about 20 minutes to complete a wash cycle. There's also the option to do a UVC sanitation wash, that basically doesn't use water and it promises to kill 99 percent of bacteria and viruses.

I just think it's a really cute appliance. You don't really say that a lot about your appliances. They're meant to just be functional, so you don't really hear "cute" thrown out there. But this is a really cute little dishwasher. It retails for $400. Comes in a lot of really cool colors. But again, if you live somewhere, for example, like a small space or somewhere where you don't have a dishwasher, this actually is super useful. And it's a really nice low budget option if you're looking for something just kind of small and portable to keep with you and just to keep your dishes clean. If you want to read more about Jennifer Jolly's picks for cool health and wellness tech during CES, be sure to read her column on tech.usatoday.com.

Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, or show ideas? Any tech problems you want us to try to address? You can find me on Twitter, @brettmolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us, or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CES 2022: Cool health and wellness gear: Talking Tech podcast

