CES 2022: Even Fido gets a fitness tracker! Talking Tech podcast

I can't count the number of devices or tools or whatever that you see get introduced, and then you never hear from them again. But again, that's the fun thing about the show is just to get a glimpse of what's going to be available in tech. So one of the devices that caught my eye is from a tech company call Invoxia, based in France. It's a smart dog collar. It is proof that humans aren't the only ones that can wear health and fitness trackers. I write about this in a story that you can read on tech.usatoday.com. So the dog collar uses sensors and other tech to monitor a dog's health, keeps track of the dog's whereabouts, and it warns owners of any potential health issues that come up. So the way it works is there are miniature radar sensors within the collar that can measure a dog's respiratory rate and heart rate. It also has WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth to track the physical location of your pet.

So if your dog gets lost, if it escapes from your house or your yard, I've had this happen before with my dog where you leave the door open a little too long and the dog just darts out. You are able to track it with this collar. Users can also get alerts if their dog has escaped. Which is useful if say, you are physically at an office or at work and you're not at home and your dog somehow gets out, you will get an alert of that happening. There's more to it though. The collar measures a dog's daily activities, including time spent walking, resting, and eating. All of this is paired with an app so owners can track it. It's similar to the health app that you get on the iPhone if you have an Apple Watch, for example. So lots of really interesting stuff here.

Here's the quote from Invoxia CEO, "Until now, data has been difficult to collect, so there are a few studies that provide vital feedback on pet health from everyday activity or continuous monitoring." And basically just talking about how this collar can collect a lot of data over time. And it really just opens up the opportunity for owners to get a sense of how their dog's health is and to stay on top of things. If there's an illness maybe that the dog has, can this collar keep track of their activity and just their heart rate, respiratory rate, and they can get ahead of it?

The company says it's going to start selling the collars this summer. It costs $99. You also have to subscribe to a monthly service. It's $12.99 a month. The collar will initially be available for medium to large dogs. So for all you small dog lovers, it's not clear when they're going to have a version of this collar available for smaller dogs. But it looks like initially, they're going to launch with a collar for medium to large dogs.

I mean, this is a device that totally makes sense. We all adore our pets. And we'll do any anything for our pets. So it does not surprise me that we have a collar like this. And it doesn't surprise me that we see tech jumping in and offering what is essentially an Apple Watch for your dog. So really cool stuff. Interested to learn more about it. You can keep track of this as well as all of our coverage on CES by going to tech.usatoday.com.

Before we let you go, I want to shout out a couple of our listeners here. Let's start with [Ramblinphotojour 00:04:05]. I hope I pronounced that right. Thank you for the review on Apple Podcasts, they write, "Brett and Mike share well thought out insights on topics and tech that help to stay informed on current topics like iPhone issues or what the metaverse is about." Thank you so much.

Now this listener talked about also going to a trade show recently in Las Vegas and discussed how, while it wasn't as open and carefree in the past, "the people at the hotel and convention centers kept up the mask issues and were always cleaning up without being intrusive." As we all know, CES is adjusted their schedule. They're going to end a day sooner than normal because of the COVID virus and everything going on with omicron. But yeah, I'm not physically at CES, but I fully expect you're going to see a lot of the similar treatment there as well, where you're going to have stations for hand sanitizer. Everyone's going to likely mask up. And also of course the hotels, everyone is going to be extra cautious throughout this. But that's good insight. Thanks so much again for reaching out.

I also want to shout out another listener, Tim Jackson, who reached out to me on Twitter to talk about Blackberry, the end of an era. Here's what he says. "Fond memories of the Blackberry. First smart device was a Palm Treo before our company moved to Blackberry. I used parallel Blackberrys and iPhones for work and personal comms for a while. It was a great device." Let's start with the Palm Treo because that is a name I have not heard in a very long time. That was a really cool device. And again, that era of smartphones was really fascinating because it was the Palm and the Blackberry were kind of the two that felt like they were near the top in that space. And then you had all the other, what I guess you could call the dumb phones, which are kind of like your flip phones and just the base, back when you only could text or call people. What a crazy thought.

But that era was interesting too, because I remember when I was younger looking at phones. And you had all the dumb phones and then you can get a Blackberry. And it felt like the Blackberry was very, very business heavy where it really wasn't an all in one device. You, if you got a Blackberry, you were likely using it for work. Because you really didn't need it personally. Email was still something you were mostly doing on a computer and you were mostly again using your phone to take photos, send texts, call people. You weren't really doing a ton with your phone. That wasn't of course until the iPhone should showed up and then Android. And that's when you started to realize, Hey, I can have all that stuff on one phone. I don't need two. And so, you can split it up that way.

But it's just interesting to reflect and look back on that time, and Blackberry, and just kind of reminiscing on what life was like before the iPhones. Kind of wild. Listeners, let's hear from you. Have any comments, questions, or show ideas, any tech problems you want us to try to address. You can find me on Twitter @brettmolina23. And as you heard, if you comment, I might give you a shout out on an episode. So please reach out. Also, please, don't forget to subscribe and rate us, or leave a review on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

