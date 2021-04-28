U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

CES will return as an in-person event in 2022

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Tech event organizers are determined to revive in-person extravaganzas as the COVID-19 pandemic (hopefully) recedes, and that now includes the largest of them all. The Consumer Technology Association has announced plans to hold CES 2022 as a combination in-person and digital event in Las Vegas between January 5th and January 8th, with media preview days starting January 3rd. And yes, big-name brands have committed to CES — Amazon, Google, Intel, Samsung and Sony are among those expected to have a presence.

The digital anchor desk from CES 2021 will return to provide coverage for those staying at home.

Yes, the CTA is aware of safety concerns. The Association said it was "reviewing" safety guidelines from the CDC as well as state and regional officials. It also expects to adapt CES to honor federal, local and state laws.

Even so, it's easy to see why many people might be nervous about going. While many people will have received COVID-19 vaccines by January 2022, there's no guarantee enough of them will be vaccinated in time, especially outside of countries like the US and UK. And without clarity about vaccine requirements, testing or capacity limits, it's not clear just how safe the gathering will be. CES 2020 had about 170,000 attendees, many of them from abroad — while we wouldn't expect as many guests in 2022, an outbreak at the event could have ramifications well beyond US borders.

  • Arlene Foster resigns as DUP leader and Northern Ireland First Minister

    She will step down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party on May 28 and as First Minister of Northern Ireland at the end of June. In a statement, Mrs Foster said: "It is important to give space over the next few weeks for the party officers to make arrangements for the election of a new leader. When elected, I will work with the new leader on transition arrangements." "Whilst there have been many difficult and testing times for the executive it remains my firm view that Northern Ireland has been better served having local ministers at this time. It is unthinkable that we could have faced into the coronavirus pandemic without our own devolved ministers in place and no ministerial direction for departments." In her resignation speech, Mrs Foster hit out at "misogynistic criticisms" and "online lynch mobs. She said: "My election as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party broke a glass ceiling and I am glad inspired other women to enter politics and spurred them on to take up elected office. "I understand the misogynistic criticisms that female public figures have to take and sadly it's the same for all women in public life. "I want to encourage you to keep going and don't let the online lynch mobs get you down." Mrs Foster said she entered politics to speak up for the voiceless and build a Northern Ireland that could prosper and be at peace within the United Kingdom. "I am the first to recognise there have been ups and downs over the last five and a half years," she said. Mrs Foster added: "To the hundreds of Party supporters who have been in touch over the last few days, I say a sincere thank you for the opportunities to serve you and the support you have given me. For almost five-and-a-half years I have been incredibly humbled to have the opportunity to lead the Democratic Unionist Party. "I have sought to lead the Party and Northern Ireland away from division and towards a better path. "There are people in Northern Ireland with a British identity, others are Irish, others are Northern Irish, others are a mixture of all three and some are new and emerging. We must all learn to be generous to each other, live together and share this wonderful country. "The future of unionism and Northern Ireland will not be found in division, it will only be found in sharing this place we all are privileged to call home." Arlene Foster's statement in full "A short time ago I called the Party Chairman to inform him that I intend to step down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party on the twenty-eighth of May and as First Minister of Northern Ireland at the end of June. "It is important to give space over the next few weeks for the Party Officers to make arrangements for the election of a new leader. When elected I will work with the new leader on transition arrangements. "As First Minister it is important that I complete work on a number of important issues for Northern Ireland alongside other Executive colleagues. Northern Ireland and its people have been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and there remains more work to be done to steer us thorough the pandemic and to lessen its impact on the lives of everyone. That will require continued hard work and real determination and courage on all sides. "Whilst the focus is on me today I recognise that will pass. For me my decision to enter politics was never about party or person, it was about speaking up for the voiceless and building a Northern Ireland which could prosper and be at peace within the United Kingdom. "I am the first to recognise there have been ups and downs over the last five and a half years. "The 2016 Assembly election result and our Party's best ever Westminster result in 2017 stand out amongst the high points when the electorate sent a clear message that they wanted to keep Northern Ireland moving forward. "The Confidence and Supply Agreement was able to bring one billion pounds of extra spending for everyone in Northern Ireland. Our priorities were not narrow but based on more investment in mental health and hospitals, bringing broadband to rural communities, improving our roads and ensuring funding to encourage more shared housing and education. "For our innocent victims, I am proud we battled together and whilst too late for some, we finally secured a truly deserved pension for you. "For our armed forces, the Veterans' Commissioner is in place. You have an advocate to stand up for you and ensure your voice is heard at the heart of government. "Of course as with highs there were lows along the way. "The three years without devolution caused untold harm to our public services and the RHI Inquiry was a difficult period. The Protocol being foisted upon Northern Ireland against the will of unionists has served to destabilize Northern Ireland in more recent times. "Whilst there is still a job of work to do, I am proud that there is a young generation of Democratic Unionists getting involved in politics and trying to shape Northern Ireland for the better. "Over the last twelve months, I have been holding online meetings every week with young people mainly from working class communities and encouraging them especially the young women to get involved. "I echo that encouragement today. Politics and debate is the only path to effect change in society. You will and can be the MPs, MLAs and Councillors of tomorrow. "My election as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party broke a glass ceiling and I am glad inspired other women to enter politics and spurred them on to take up elected office. "I understand the misogynistic criticisms that female public figures have to take and sadly it's the same for all women in public life. "I want to encourage you to keep going and don't let the online lynch mobs get you down. He said: "Arlene is a truly dedicated public servant, devoting her political career to her constituents for over 18 years and the people of Northern Ireland as First Minister for several years. "There are many young people, particularly young women, who will be inspired by her example to follow a path into politics. "I wish her all the best and look forward to continuing to work with her in the days and weeks ahead, delivering for all the people of Northern Ireland." DUP MP Gavin Robinson tweeted: "There will be more to say about what lies ahead in the days to come, but for now, I want to thank Arlene personally for her dedicated service to Northern Ireland. "She has been a constant source of encouragement to me and my colleagues throughout the province. Facing difficulties with courage and determination; and sacrificing so much over all of us over her 18 years in elected politics, I pay tribute to her, her leadership and her commitment to our Country."     (Bloomberg) -- The clock is ticking for scores of Hong Kong-listed companies that could miss a deadline to post their 2020 earnings reports in coming days.Mainland solar power maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. and Hainan Meilan International Airport Co., which operates an airport in China’s southernmost Hainan province, are among the more-than-40 Hong Kong-listed companies that are just days away from missing final deadlines to report their 2020 results.These companies have a combined market value of HK$146.8 billion ($18.9 billion), although most of them, apart from GCL and embattled state-owned debt-clearing agency China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd., are small-caps.If they fail to meet the April 30 deadline, several of these 44 companies risk losing index membership status, according to analysts.Huarong is a member of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index as well as the Hang Seng Composite Index, which also includes GCL and Asia Cement China Holdings Corp.At the very least, these late-to-report Chinese companies will raise investor concerns about their financial health. They are already part of a slew suspended when they missed an earlier March 31 deadline for preliminary earnings.“Of course, investors in these stocks are worried about their financial situation,” said Louis Tse, Hong Kong-based managing director at VC Asset Management Ltd. “It’s difficult for their auditors to get enough information to form an opinion,” he added, saying the pandemic made it tough for auditors to travel and verify information in person, for instance.Unpaid debt or weak corporate governance could also be blamed for delayed audit reports, he said.Of the more than 50 companies that missed the March 31 deadline for preliminary reporting, just seven have ended up releasing reports. Among them, mobile technology firm China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. has halved since it resumed trading, while computer hardware firm Jiangsu Nandasoft Technology Co is down 24%.GCL-Poly Energy, Hainan Meilan International Airport and Asia Cement were suspended from trading on April 1, the day they disclosed in filings to the stock exchange that their auditors needed more time to sign off on results. The firms did not respond to Bloomberg emails and calls seeking comment on their plans to release earnings.China Huarong, which recently faced a meltdown in its bonds, said on Sunday its 2020 earnings results would be delayed past April 30, because its auditors needed more time to finalize an unspecified transaction before it can publish its earnings.In each of the past four years, no more than 10 companies have delayed their annual earnings reports. Numbers were small for delays even last year, when the pandemic disrupted business activities and in 2019 -- a year of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.Long-term trading suspensions by companies that fail to report their earnings on time have exposed problematic companies in the past. China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd., once one of the nation’s biggest juice companies, had been suspended from trading from April 2018 after it failed to submit its 2017 results on time. The company was delisted in January this year.Kenny Wen, strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai Co., said there is a risk that some index compilers might review and remove shares that have been suspended for too long.“If index compilers remove stocks like Huarong from their indexes when these companies are suspended, there could be selling pressure when they resume trading,” Wen said.The Hong Kong stock exchange delists companies that have been suspended from trading for 18 months, although the firm can appeal in that period and actual delistings tend to be rare.(Updates with details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.