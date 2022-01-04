U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

CES 2022: A Zoom-friendly Lenovo Thinkpad, new Samsung Galaxy phone, smart bathtubs

Jennifer Jolly
·5 min read

Tens of thousands of tech enthusiasts are in Las Vegas for CES 2022 – the annual consumer electronics show – one of the most influential gadget trade shows in the world. But even more notably? How many of us opted to cover all the latest tech unveilings from a distance for the second year in a row, thanks to the current spike in Covid cases.

As Mike Snider reported in USA TODAY's preview Monday, several big companies such as Amazon, Google, Lenovo, GM, IBM, and Microsoft pulled out of in-person attendance and pivoted to digital participation, and so did a majority of the journalists who cover it every year – including me. But that hasn’t stopped many of us from getting a first hands-on with some of the top gadgets and biggest trends in tech heading our way.

► CES 2022 preview: The metaverse, NFTs and a self-driving tractor? Plus more virtual events

Lenovo Thinkpad Z13

A gadget specifically aimed to better exist with our lives and our planet is Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad Z13. Perfect for work on the go, it looks sharp with its 100% recycled, stain-resistant black vegan leather top and 75% recycled aluminum body. A communication bar at the top of the screen allows for a larger sensor camera and dual-array microphones, while the Dolby Voice and Dolby Atmos speaker system delivers more immersive audio for better conferencing. It also allows for super narrow bezels and an impressive screen-to-body ratio.

The new Lenovo Thinkpad Z13's larger sensor camera and dual-array microphones, while the Dolby Voice and Dolby Atmos speaker system delivers more immersive audio for better conferencing.
The new Lenovo Thinkpad Z13's larger sensor camera and dual-array microphones, while the Dolby Voice and Dolby Atmos speaker system delivers more immersive audio for better conferencing.

I’ve been able to spend a few days with it already and it hits all the sweet spots for progressive design, beefed-up security, and more modern collaboration features – much of what makes up our new norm of a more mobile, hybrid workforce. It goes on sale in May, starting at $1,549.

Talking Tech newsletter: Sign up for our guide to the week's biggest tech news

Comfort tech

Samsung's new Galaxy S21 FE boasts impressive battery life.
Samsung's new Galaxy S21 FE boasts impressive battery life.

One of the biggest trends I’m seeing so far is the notion of “comfort tech,” which is just like comfort food, but for gadgets. It’s the devices we know the best, already love, and count on for a myriad of reasons overall, but tweaked to make us feel even better about how much time we spend with them.

One example here is the just unveiled Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Every year, Samsung polls fans about their favorite phone features and then combines them into a less expensive “fan edition,” and this is the result. The S21 FE includes a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120 hertz refresh rate, and flagship processing power. The pro-grade camera system sports three rear-facing cameras including a 3x optical telephoto 8MP camera, while the front camera has a 32 megapixel ultra-wide lens as well.

I’ve had it since last week, and the battery life is stellar – it truly lasts all day – and comes equipped with fast-charging, so there’s hardly any down time. It’s also a hair slimmer than the S20, comes in four colors including Olive Green and Lavender, and goes on sale Jan. 11 for $700.

► No more dead remote batteries: Samsung Eco remote uses radio waves from Wi-Fi router to stay charged

Smart bathtubs

Once Kohler's PerfectFill Smart Bathing Technology arrives, you won't have to ask your partner to run a bath for you. You can just ask the company's app.
Once Kohler's PerfectFill Smart Bathing Technology arrives, you won't have to ask your partner to run a bath for you. You can just ask the company's app.

On this topic of “comfort tech,” Kohler also debuted its PerfectFill Smart Bathing Technology on Monday. It’s a “drain kit system” that lets you pre-set a bath to your ideal temperature and depth using a voice command or the Kohler Konnect app. I would love to have a full, perfectly heated bath waiting for me when I step in the door after a long day at work or auto fill the kids bath – but not as full or as hot as mine. You can set up as many as 10-different presets, so everyone can have their own “bathing experience,” including the family dog.

A spokesperson for Kohler told me over the phone that this new gadget is all about “automating things in our homes that we don’t want to think about,” and that it’s like being able to pre-heat an oven with an app. I guess since watching water fill in the bathtub is a lot like waiting for water to boil, it’s an efficiency – and luxury – that someday in the not-so-distant future, we won’t know how we lived without it. The price to pay for this kind of smart home tech is a major splurge at $2,700 when it comes out later this year.

Got a tech to-do list for 2022? Get help with your smart home setup, Wi-Fi, more

Saving the planet

Atlanta-based Piana Technology says that by just replacing the PU foam in many mattresses with its recycled E/SMART foam, his company could help offset as much as 3 billion pounds of CO2 every year.
Atlanta-based Piana Technology says that by just replacing the PU foam in many mattresses with its recycled E/SMART foam, his company could help offset as much as 3 billion pounds of CO2 every year.

Another prominent trend emerging out of these early hours of CES 2022 is more focus on innovation to save the planet. An Atlanta-based company called Piana Technology showed me its E/SMART ecosystem, a “high-performance non-woven fiber technology” made from recycled materials that can replace the polyurethane (PU) foam found in everything from mattresses and car seats to furniture and insulation.

“I don’t think people fully comprehend the damage we’re doing to the environment,” Andrea Piana, the company’s CEO told me over Zoom. Piana said by just replacing the PU foam in many mattresses, his company could help offset as much as three billion pounds of CO2 every year.

"The modern world is reliant on materials of the past. If we want to maximize our human potential, we must develop new technologies that adapt alongside us," Piana added.

Piana E/SMART fiber will be in smart sleep products at one of the nation's largest retailers as earlier as later this month, with pricing and more details to come.

Trackable backpacks

Thanks to the built-in location tracker in Targus' new backpack, you can locate it using the Find My app, which could come in especially hand if someone steals it.
Thanks to the built-in location tracker in Targus' new backpack, you can locate it using the Find My app, which could come in especially hand if someone steals it.

Targus also unveiled an eco-friendly backpack made from recycled materials on Monday – with “Find My” technology built-in. Thanks to the built-in location tracker, you can find the backpack using the Find My app, which could come in especially hand if someone steals it. Conversely, if you misplace your phone, you can press a button in the backpack to ping it. Targus says the updated version of its Cypress Hero comes with a replaceable battery that’s chargeable via USB, and that it will be available in spring/summer 2022 for $149.

I have a whole lot more to show you, including “Bob the Dishwasher” and a device that sticks right onto your smartphone to disinfect everything around you. More soon!

Jennifer Jolly is an Emmy Award-winning consumer tech columnist. Email her at jj@techish.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JenniferJolly. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CES 2022 reveals: Samsung Galaxy 21 FE, Zoom-friendly laptops

