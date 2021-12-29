U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,794.80
    +8.45 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,453.78
    +55.57 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,805.73
    +24.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.51
    -14.95 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.62
    -0.36 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.20
    -18.70 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    -0.48 (-2.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1335
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5220
    +0.0410 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3462
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8080
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,470.72
    -1,540.83 (-3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.71
    -8.89 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,435.50
    +63.40 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,906.88
    -162.28 (-0.56%)
     

CES 2022: More firms cancel in-person appearances

·2 min read
CES show logo illustration
CES show logo illustration

More tech companies have cancelled in-person appearances at next month's CES technology industry trade show, amid concerns about the spread of Covid-19.

The latest to withdraw are chip maker AMD and PC manufacturer MSI.

Amazon, Facebook, Google, Intel and Microsoft have already said they will not attend in-person.

Organisers had hoped January's event - one of the industry's most important showcases of new consumer gadgets - could return to close to normal.

In January 2021 the Las Vegas show was held as a virtual event, after the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which runs it, said it was "not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people".

The in-person conference is to return this January with health precautions, including proof of vaccination, mask-wearing, and on-site Covid testing.

But the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid in the US has prompted many firms to rethink the value of sending representatives physically to the show.

Smartphone brand OnePlus has also cancelled an in-person event in Las Vegas that was set to coincide with CES, according to reports.

While AMD and OnePlus did not specify their reasons for changing plans, MSI did, noting the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

"The health and well-being of our employees, customers and fans are our top priority," a spokesman said in a statement.

"Hence, we have decided not to participate in person at CES 2022 and will join the show virtually with our online product launch."

AMD has also announced that it will attend virtually.

'Show goes on'

Just before Christmas, Amazon, Facebook and Twitter announced they would not have a physical presence at the tech show.

Since then, Google, Microsoft and Intel, among others, have made similar moves.

The consumer electronics show, which hosts thousands of exhibitors, large and small, is still due to go ahead between 5 and 8 January.

"CES will and must go on," Gary Shapiro, president and chief executive of the CTA, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"Certainly, it will be different from previous years. It may be messy. But innovation is messy. It is risky and uncomfortable."

A spokesman for the CTA told tech site The Verge that 42 exhibitors have cancelled their in-person appearances at the show but that 60 new exhibitors had been added in recent days.

Attendees must be fully vaccinated, wear masks and have been asked to test themselves for Covid within the 24-hour period prior to entering one of the exhibition venues. Social-distancing measures will also be in place.

The BBC has contacted the CTA for further comment.

Recommended Stories

  • What to Expect at CES 2022

    The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is still scheduled to go on starting January 5, despite the rise in Omicron cases. CNET's Ian Sherr tells us about the technology that's expected to be on display

  • Some hardy souls are determined to attend CES despite surge in omicron

    Even as nearly every major tech vendor opts out of physically attending CES 2022, organizers and hundreds of startups cling to the idea of holding the industry's biggest domestic event in Las Vegas early next month despite a fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus.

  • P&G cancels live appearances at CES tech show amid COVID-19 concerns

    Procter & Gamble on Tuesday became the latest Fortune 500 company to cancel live appearances at the CES tech show next year in Las Vegas amid concerns about the coronavirus’ omicron variant.

  • Covid vaccinations lag among pregnant Americans amid surge in cases

    Three in five pregnant Americans have no vaccine protection as experts say it is ‘one of the most important things you can do’ Studies show that pregnant people risk more severe disease with Covid-19, and the illness frequently leads to a bevy of complications – including preeclampsia and premature birth. Photograph: Hannah Beier/Reuters For many people, the thin red line on a pregnancy test ushers in countless changes. You change what you eat and drink, how you exercise and socialize and sleep,

  • 4 High-Growth Trends You'll Want to Invest in for 2022

    It's a time for hope and reflection -- as well as piling into the hottest growth trends that could define the upcoming year. In 2021, the coronavirus pandemic and retail investors' love for short squeezes seemed to dominate the newswires. While there are plenty of double-digit growth trends investors can put their money to work in right now, none is arguably safer than cybersecurity.

  • Digital Turbine Stock Reverses Down Amid 'Strategic Partnership' With Google Cloud

    APPS stock reversed down amid a "multiyear strategic partnership" with Alphabet's Google Cloud Platform.

  • Here's 1 Big Reason to Buy Micron Technology Stock Right Away

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock price surged after the company's fiscal 2022 first-quarter results were released on Dec. 20, showing that its revenue, earnings, and guidance exceeded Wall Street's expectations. Micron's revenue shot up 33% year over year in Q1 to $7.69 billion, while its earnings jumped to $2.16 per share from $0.78 per share in the year-ago period. One of the reasons behind Micron's impressive growth last quarter was the jump in the company's revenue from the mobile business.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Apple Upgraded On View Augmented Reality To Drive 5G

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Nvidia Stock Is One of the Biggest Gainers in 2021. Should It Replace Netflix in the FAANGs?

    The semiconductor company has "far more in common with the likes of Google, Apple, and Amazon" than the video streamer ever did.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • CDC Investigating 86 Cruise Ships With Covid-19 Cases

    The agency is investigating or monitoring dozens of vessels with reported infections as the Omicron variant spreads around the world.

  • Oculus app downloads surge, Meta stock rises

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman examine the upward spike in Oculus VR app downloads on Christmas while parent company Meta experiences a rise in its stock.

  • 3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

    Investors looking for long-term winners shouldn't miss out on these stocks trading at attractive valuations.

  • Alphabet Is Easing Lower, But It's Pulling Up This High-Growth Nasdaq Stock

    Stock market investors generally seemed to remain in an optimistic mindset on Tuesday morning, with several market benchmarks pushing higher. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has been on the rise for much of 2021, having flirted with the $2 trillion market cap mark recently. Shares of Digital Turbine jumped more than 10% at the open Tuesday morning before giving up most of their gains by midday.

  • Tesla and Ark Innovation Used to Be Joined at the Hip. Not Anymore.

    The correlation between the EV giant and Cathie Wood's flagship fund has weakened during the second half of 2021.

  • AMD Joins Companies Canceling In-Person CES Attendance as Omicron Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc., the second-largest maker of personal computer processors, joined the growing list of companies that have canceled in-person attendance at the CES trade show in Las Vegas, citing health concerns amid the spread of the latest variant of the Covid-19 virus. Most Read from BloombergApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentThe Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s AgendaCovid With Omicron Isn’t ‘Same Disease,’ Oxford Scie

  • Better Buy: Apple vs. Facebook

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), are two of the biggest companies. While both have been great stocks to own over their histories, they are increasingly becoming rivals, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly picked on Apple on recent earnings calls. For investors wondering which is the better buy between these two tech giants today, keep reading to see the thoughts of an Apple bull and a Facebook bull.

  • LG's new ThinQ recipe service sources ingredients from Amazon and Walmart

    As usual, LG has unveiled its latest smart appliances for CES 2022, but this time they come with an unusual twist: a recipe service.

  • Best iPad deals for January 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

    Whether it’s a mini or a pro, you don’t want to miss out on these offers

  • Meta’s Oculus was the US’s most-downloaded app on Christmas

    The holiday season has been kind to Meta Platforms, the Facebook parent company that recently rebranded to tout its commitment to building the metaverse. Downloads of the app to support Oculus, Meta’s virtual reality brand, rose to the top of the mobile app store charts after Christmas, suggesting its headsets were popular gifts this year. Before this week, Oculus was a top 10 iOS app in only one country—the US—but by Dec. 26 became a top five app in 14 different countries and the number one app in the US, according to Justin Patterson, an equity research analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets.