CES 2023 Will Focus on How Innovation is Addressing Global Challenges

·4 min read

John Deere to give keynote at CES 2023 on technology's role in feeding the world

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced that CES® 2023, the world's most influential technology event, will partner with the World Academy of Art and Science (WAAS) to showcase the critical role of technology in support of the United Nations efforts to advance human security for all.

(PRNewsfoto/Consumer Technology Association)
(PRNewsfoto/Consumer Technology Association)

CES 2023 will shine a spotlight on how technology helps people tackle the world's most pressing problems. Human Security for All will be a theme throughout the show, from conference programming to keynotes highlighting innovation and products improving the lives of people around the world.

"Tech innovation gives us the tools to work toward a better world and has always been the catalyst for historic change. We are proud to partner with the World Academy of Art and Science in support of the United Nations," said Gary Shapiro, President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association. "Now more than ever, people are looking to the tech industry for leadership as we develop creative solutions to the world's greatest challenges."

First introduced by the UN in 1994, the concept of human security recognizes the importance of personal wellbeing and lists security pillars tied to an individual's experience in life, including: food, access to health care, personal income, environmental protection, personal safety, community security and political freedom. CES 2023 will showcase the latest tech innovations and thought leaders dedicated to addressing these most pressing global challenges. CTA will expand the CES Innovation Awards to incorporate technologies advancing the UN Human Security categories.

"The COVID-19 pandemic, global warming, the high cost of education and the surging food shortages resulting from the war in Ukraine illustrate the importance of developing innovative solutions to the full range of human security issues." said Garry Jacobs, President, World Academy of Art & Science. "We are proud to be partnering with CTA to promote awareness and action to address the challenges to human security."

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® also announced the first keynote speaker for CES 2023. John Deere Chairman and CEO John May will join other John Deere executives to share how purpose-driven sustainability and advancements in technology are addressing one of the world's greatest challenges – feeding a growing global population. This will be the first time in CES history that an agriculture technology company executive will take the mainstage for a keynote at the show. John Deere first debuted at CES 2019 and has been exhibiting each year since, highlighting the importance of innovation in agriculture.

"The opportunity for technology and sustainability to positively impact the world is most present in agriculture, where farmers continue to be challenged to feed our growing population," said John May, Chairman and CEO. "John Deere is focused on developing technology with a purpose, to make our customers more efficient and sustainable. The work they do affects every single person and we're honored to have the opportunity to help tell their story on the mainstage."

Sustainability, digital health, metaverse, electric vehicles, transportation and mobility will have a commanding presence at the show. CES 2023 will explore the power of technology to revolutionize how people connect, featuring new categories including Web3; using crypto and blockchain to usher in a new digital economy; and remote work tech, exploring how tech is bringing the office into the home to maximize collaboration and creativity.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2023 with Media Days taking place January 3-4, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world's greatest challenges. Audiences will hear from industry experts during live keynotes, including leaders from John Deere. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, registration details, and the media page for all press resources.

About CES:

CES® is the most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2023 will take place in person in Las Vegas, and digitally, Jan. 5-8, 2023. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

UPCOMING EVENTS

October 10, 2022Paris, FR

October 13, 2022Amsterdam, NL

November 15, 2022New York, NY

November 16, 2022New York, NY

Jan. 3, 2023Las Vegas, NV

Jan. 3, 2023Las Vegas, NV

Jan. 3-4, 2023Las Vegas, NV

Jan. 5-8, 2023Las Vegas, NV

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ces-2023-will-focus-on-how-innovation-is-addressing-global-challenges-301568205.html

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association

