CES 2024 updates: The most interesting news and gadgets from tech's big show

People wait to enter the show floor before the start of the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Welcome to opening day of CES 2024. This multi-day trade event put on by the Consumer Technology Association is expected to bring in some 130,000 attendees and more than 4,000 exhibitors to Las Vegas. Swaths of the latest advances and gadgets across personal tech, transportation, health care, sustainability and more — with burgeoning uses of artificial intelligence almost everywhere you look — will be on display.

The Associated Press will be keeping a running report of everything we find interesting from the floor of CES, from the latest announcements to most quirky smart gadgets.

——

MORE GOOGLE APPS COMING PRE-INSTALLED ON CARS

More automakers are partnering with Google to offer vehicles with pre-install apps such as Google Maps and Assistant, the company revealed at CES 2024.

The apps will come to select models from Nissan, Ford and Lincoln this year, with Porsche following suit in 2025.

——

INTEL UNVEILS UPDATED 14th GEN PROCESSOR LINEUP Intel may be leaning into supporting AI with its Core Ultra chips, but the company decided to announce an expansion of its 14th Gen processor family for gamers and media creators who need raw power and performance from their PCs.