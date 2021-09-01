U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.25
    +16.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,480.00
    +140.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,609.50
    +27.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.70
    +18.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.82
    +0.32 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.00
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1818
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.13
    -0.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3720
    +0.3760 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,281.02
    -535.52 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.69
    +28.10 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.69
    +61.99 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

CES Automotive & Transportation Highlights 2021: Large Screen IVI Displays and On-Demand Lifestyle Cockpits Set to Redefine In-Car Experiences

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CES Automotive & Transportation Highlights, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research study scope showcases key trends observed during the CES 2021 virtual event.

CES 2021 took to the digital stage as the COVID-19 pandemic forced a virtual walk through one of the biggest events that showcases technology disruptions in both the consumer electronics (CE) and mobility worlds.

CES Automotive & Transportation Highlights, 2021 analyzed announcements and presentations from various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier I companies, technology companies, and start-ups, and identified crucial observations and key trends as part of this study.

Electrification, connected customer experience, 5G, AIoT, new IVI design philosophy, software-defined vehicles, in-car commerce, and in-vehicle health were the primary trends at CES 2021. These themes are expected to shape the future of mobility in coming years. The automotive industry is finally looking at near-term autonomous, connected, and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that lead to monetization.

A clear message that resonated from the mobility industry was the need to create experiential services that focus on the customer. Conversely, policymakers must quickly regulate self-driving technology while gaining consumer trust to establish a viable business case for autonomy.

More than 90% of automakers plan to launch infotainment systems with 12.3" touchscreens. 2021-2023 is expected to be earmarked for launching advanced in-vehicle experiences (like virtual reality), with continued delivery of personalized and customizable interactions in all domains. Incorporating immersive experience and enriched user interactions are the goals of automakers and Tier I suppliers.

Mercedes-Benz attracted the show with its impressive multi-screen 141cm displays housed beneath the glass surface with 12 actuators for haptic feedback. BMW launched a 14.9-inch central display for its next-generation iDrive platform and Cadillac LYRIQ launched a 33-inch light-emitting diode (LED) display with an enhanced GUI design.

Features showcased as concepts are expected to quickly appear on production models with wide-screen displays, and automakers' entire lineups are expected to have AI-based digital assistants with gesture-capable hardware installed. It is critical for OEMs to ramp up their HMI designs and roadmaps to quickly catch up on innovation and remain competitive in the market.

The health, wellness, and well-being (HWW) component is expected to surge in the automotive industry to reposition focus areas and charter new revenue opportunities for OEMs. Healthcare digitization, the emergence of mHealth apps and their integration in the car for clean and pathogen-free interiors, driver monitoring, and diagnosis are expected to gain strong footholds in the industry.

To combat the COVID-19 fear among consumers, several OEMs have started implementing HWW services in vehicles for driver health and safety. Purification features, like advanced air filtration systems, are projected to be increasingly prominent in the short term (2021-2025) while measurement and monitoring features, like vitals monitoring, are expected to gain significance in the medium term (beyond 2025).

To implement HWW services in connected vehicles, OEMs require collaborative efforts with a wide range of stakeholders from multiple fields, like healthcare technology, IoT wearables, and insurance. OEMs should understand the levels of importance customers associate with different HWW features and how they differ with age and other demographic factors. OEMs should also consider different options to roll out HWW services to consumers for quick revenue benefits, either through software upgrades or feature-on-demand (FoD) implementation.

Growth opportunities or themes identified in this study include the following:

  • Displays are OEMs' top priority that can influence user experience and vehicle purchase decisions.

  • On-demand lifestyle-based cockpits are set to be the future of customer comfort and in-vehicle entertainment.

  • HWW are poised to be part of any future vehicle cockpit strategy.

  • 5G is set to unravel edge computing opportunities for the automotive industry.

  • Non-automotive consumer electronics showcases can potentially lend themselves to automotive use cases.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive & Transportation Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

  • CES 2021 - Overview and Highlights

  • Key Mobility Trends at CES 2021 - Electrification and Connected CX Center Stage

  • New IVI Design Philosophy - Larger and Compute-Intensive Display Screens

  • Software-Defined Vehicles - Plug-n-Play Components and Architectural Facelifts for Robustness and Redundancy

  • Evolution of In-Car Commerce Continues with Contactless Delivery and Seamless Payment Services

  • In-Vehicle HWW Features Propel Driver and In-Cabin Monitoring

  • AR HUDs Coming to Windshields

  • On-Demand Lifestyle Cockpits - Multimodal, Immersive, and Graphic-Intensive In-Vehicle Experiences

  • Samsung-Digital Cockpit for Customized CX

  • Electric Vehicles Take Priority as New Efficiency Platform Emerges

  • A Virtual Show Stopper - GM's Extensive Plans May Not Be Out of the Realm of Possibility

  • 5G Aims to Deploy MEC Capabilities in the Automotive & Transportation Industry

  • List of Non-Automotive Companies Set to Impact the Automotive & Transportation Industry

  • Key Takeaways from CES 2021

3. Key Announcements at CES 2021 - Vehicle Manufacturers

  • Automotive OEM Highlights

4. Key Announcements at CES 2021 - Key Suppliers

  • Automotive Key Suppliers Highlights

5. Key Announcements at CES 2021 - Technology Companies

  • Automotive Technology Companies Highlights

6. Growth Opportunity Universe-Automotive & Transportation Industry

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Large Screen IVI Displays and On-Demand Lifestyle Cockpits Set to Redefine In-Car Experiences

  • Growth Opportunity 2: HWW Set to Form Integral Component of Future Vehicle Cockpit Strategy

Companies Mentioned

  • BMW

  • Cadillac

  • Mercedes-Benz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o45y9o

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 1st, 2021

    After a bullish August, the Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing a return to $50,000 levels to support another breakout month.

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial begins, Cathie Woods goes all-in on Komatsu, Apple’s iPhone satellite plans

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • OPEC+ raises 2022 oil demand growth forecast

    OPEC+ revised up its 2022 oil demand forecast ahead of a meeting of the oil producing group on Wednesday, amid U.S. pressure to raise output more quickly to support the global economy. Two OPEC+ sources said the group's experts revised the 2022 oil demand growth forecast to 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the previous forecast of 3.28 million bpd. OPEC+ expects global oil demand to grow by 5.95 million bpd in 2021 after a record drop of about 9 million bpd in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in this job far ou

  • China Evergrande Says Construction of Some Projects Has Stalled, Warns of Possible Default

    The cash-strapped developer said work has been suspended on some of its real-estate projects after it delayed payments to its suppliers and contractors.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • How does Ford’s 2021 Mustang Mach-E compare with the Tesla Model Y?

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK A familiar name but a very different thing, the new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover EV takes on the 2021 Tesla Model Y. Both have impressive driving manners and range. Let’s compare them.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

  • China’s Corn-Buying Binge May Fall Short as Bumper Harvest Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s record corn-buying spree -- a cornerstone of its trade deal with the U.S. -- may be running out of steam, with risks growing that imports by the top buyer will fall short of U.S. official estimates. The domestic harvest season is looming and China is expecting a bumper crop after farmers sharply boosted corn planting this year. This is already starting to weigh on Chinese corn prices, narrowing the gap with overseas prices and hurting the attractiveness of imports, accordi

  • Ex-Wells Fargo VP Fights SEC on Fake Accounts — With Silence

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Wells Fargo & Co. top executive allegedly at the center of the company’s fake accounts scandal is asserting her constitutional right against self-incrimination to push back against claims by the Securities Exchange Commission that she misled investors. Carrie Tolstedt, who was a senior vice president before she left the bank in 2016, cited her right under the Fifth Amendment not to be a witness against herself more than 100 times in a response filed Friday to the agency’s

  • China's Xiaomi completes business registration of electric vehicle unit

    Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp said on Wednesday it has completed the official business registration of its electric vehicle unit, marking the latest milestone in its push into the automotive sector. The new unit, to be called Xiaomi EV Inc, opened with registered capital of 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) and Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun as its legal representative, Xiaomi said in a statement.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now After Biden EV Push? Chip Shortage Weighs On Auto Stocks

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Coca-Cola's and Microsoft's Latest Gamble: A Giant CO2 Vacuum Cleaner

    A Swiss startup has created a giant vacuum cleaner to capture carbon dioxide from the air, helping companies offset their emissions. WSJ visits the facility to see how it traps the gas for sale to clients like Coca-Cola, which uses it in fizzy drinks. Composite: Clément Bürge

  • Oil climbs ahead of OPEC+ meeting, EIA data

    MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices recovered on Wednesday, after a U.S. industry report showed crude inventories fell more than expected last week, steadying after overnight losses from the impact of Hurricane Ida on U.S. refineries. Prices rose ahead of the OPEC+ meeting at 1500 GMT where the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and allies are expected to stick to a plan to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month through December. Brent crude futures for November gained 45 cents, or 0.6%, to touch $72.08 a barrel by 0651 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for October was at $68.95 a barrel, up 45 cents, or 0.6%.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it’s up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • Fidelity Unveils Big Hiring Spree, Hybrid Work Strategy

    Fidelity Investments unveiled plans this week to expand its hiring efforts and add 9,000 employees by year’s end to cater to a surge of new investors that have pushed the company’s assets to record heights. Fidelity, which has 47,000 employees and assets under administration of $11.0 trillion, says it needs the help. Fidelity serves retail clients and also provides investment and technology support to more than 13,500 wealth management firms and institutions.