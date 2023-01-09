U.S. markets closed

CES is Back and Thriving!

·4 min read

2023 Show Largest Audited Global Post Pandemic Tech Event

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CES® 2023 ended today after an incredible week of product launches, major company announcements and innovation that will help to solve global challenges. CES shattered expected attendance drawing over 115,000 industry professionals – marking the largest audited global tech event since early 2020. With over 3200 exhibitors, including 1000 startups, CES 2023 showcased the next era of innovation from transportation and mobility to digital health, sustainability, Web3, metaverse and beyond.

(PRNewsfoto/Consumer Technology Association)
(PRNewsfoto/Consumer Technology Association)

CES is Back – Innovators, Product Debuts and Company Announcements Open World's Most Influential Tech Event

For the first time, CES had a theme focused on Human Security for All. CES partnered with the United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security and the World Academy of Art and Science on the Human Security for All (HS4A) global campaign to foster food security, access to health care, personal income, environmental protection, personal safety, community security and political freedom. The products unveiled at CES 2023 tackle global issues such as access to clean water, food security, smart cities infrastructure, sustainable energy solutions, personal security and more. CES also featured the latest in accessibility tech, with innovation helping those in the disability community.

"CES 2023 was the great reconnection and rocked by every measure - from attendance to the keynote stage to press conferences and product debuts on the exhibit floor – showing the entire world that in-person events are BACK!" said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "The innovation unveiled this week will drive economic growth and change in meaningful ways to improve our lives and create a better future for the next generation."

CES 2023 by the Numbers

  • Nearly 2.2 million net square feet of exhibits (70% larger than CES 2022)

  • 3200+ exhibitors, including 1000 new exhibitors

  • Over 115,000 attendees (pre-audit figures)

  • Over 40,000 international attendees from more than 140 countries (pre-audit figures)

  • 4800 global media from 69 number of countries (pre-audit figures)

  • 60% of Fortune 500 companies represented

Top Trends at CES 2023
With over 3200 companies, including Abbott, Amazon, Bosch, BMW, Canon, Delta, Google, Hisense, John Deere, LG Electronics, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony and Stellantis launching products, key trends on the CES show floor included:

  • Human Security for All – With unprecedented global challenges, the HS4A campaign was a central theme at CES 2023 highlighting the importance of collaboration and innovation across all industries, and all countries, to improve the human experience.

  • Automotive and Mobility – With some 300 vehicle tech exhibitors, CES 2023 was one of the largest auto shows in the world. Keynotes from BMW, John Deere and Stellantis and products launches from global companies focused on self-driving tech, electric vehicles and personal mobility devices for land, air and sea.  
    Exhibitors: Candela Marine Technology, GM, Italdesign Giugiaro, Magna, Mercedes-Benz, MobilEye, Waymo, RYSE and Volvo Penta.

  • Digital Health – CES 2023 brought more digital health innovations and brands to the global stage, showing how rapidly the market is growing. Innovations included digital therapeutics, mental wellness, women's health tech and telemedicine.
    Exhibitors: Abbott, LOTTE Healthcare, MedWand Solutions and Omron Healthcare.

  • Sustainability – Global brands like John Deere, LG, Samsung and Siemens showcased how innovation can conserve energy and increase power generation, create sustainable agricultural systems, power smart cities, and support access to clean water. 
    Exhibitors: 3M, Bridger Aerospace, Caterpillar and NexGen Power Systems, Panasonic and Sony.

  • Web3 and Metaverse – For the first time, CES 2023 had a dedicated Metaverse area on the show floor, highlighting groundbreaking sensory technology building immersive, interactive digital worlds. A Web3 Studio, produced by CoinDesk, was the focal point of the Web3, Metaverse and Blockchain area at CES.
    Exhibitors: Magic Leap, Microsoft, OVR Technology and SK.

  • Startups – Eureka Park at CES featured 1000 startups from countries, regions and territories, including Japan, Korea, France, Italy, Taiwan, Turkey, Hong Kong, Netherlands, US, and Ukraine. Technology included renewable paper solutions to reduce CO2 emissions; AI technology used to reduce food waste; solar technology to capture both electrical and thermal energy; personal safety apps and more.

While CES 2023 concluded today, on-demand content from the show will be available through February on CES.tech. Visit CES.tech for keynotes, sessions, product announcements and show floor coverage. Download CES b-roll and view the high-res image gallery here.

CES returns to Las Vegas, January 9-12, 2024.

About CES: 
CES® is the most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2024 will take place in person in Las Vegas, and digitally, Jan. 9-12, 2024. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association: 
As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ces-is-back-and-thriving-301716141.html

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association

