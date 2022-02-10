CES ENERGY SOLUTIONS CORP. PROVIDES Q4 2021 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 10, 22 /CNW/ - CES Energy Solutions Corp. ("CES" or the "Company") (TSX: CEU) (OTC: CESDF) announced today that it will conduct its Q4 2021 conference call on March 11, 2022 following the upcoming release of its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Q4 2021 results are expected to be released after the close of market the day before the conference call. Ken Zinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of CES, will host the call.

Date: March 11, 2022 Time: 9:00 a.m. MT Dial-in: (800) 319-4610 or (416) 915-3239 Online: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11409

About CES Energy Solutions Corp.

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES' business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Additional information about CES is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.cesenergysolutions.com.

