CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.025

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.025 per share on the 15th of January. This means that the annual payment will be 2.9% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

CES Energy Solutions' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, CES Energy Solutions' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 30.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 9.5% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CA$0.22, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.10. This works out to be a decline of approximately 7.6% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. We are encouraged to see that CES Energy Solutions has grown earnings per share at 36% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

CES Energy Solutions Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for CES Energy Solutions that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

