U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,668.25
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,979.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,637.00
    +29.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,168.80
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.66
    +0.43 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.60
    +6.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0090 (+0.51%)
     

  • Vix

    19.40
    +0.64 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3370
    +0.1290 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,181.45
    +264.72 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.12
    -52.10 (-4.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,174.86
    -303.70 (-1.07%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Cesium Market to Record 2.40 % Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. offers Premium Cesium Metal, widely used in Specialty Drilling Fluids| Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cesium Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Cesium Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Cesium Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including American Elements, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Battle Chemicals Co. Ltd., Frontier Lithium Inc., GFS Chemicals Inc., Island Pyrochemical Industries Corp., ProChem Inc., Sae Manufacturing Specialties Corp., SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc., and Technologica Society for High Tech Materials and Processes mbH among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Product (cesium chloride, cesium iodide, cesium hydroxide, and others

  • Geographies: North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Cesium Market is expected to increase by 1761.09 MT from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 2.63%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. North America will register the highest growth rate of 52% among the other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America.

Vendor Insights-

The Cesium Market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. - The company offers premium cesium metal, widely used in specialty drilling fluids, atomic clocks, electric power devices that convert heat to energy.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The Cesium Market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for cesium in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC.

The growing importance of cesium in varied applications, such as nuclear medicine, analytical chemistry, and electric power generation will facilitate the cesium market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Cesium Market Driver:

Cesium is a natural mineral that has been reported to be effective for treating cancer. It can penetrate the cancerous cells and change the acidic pH to alkaline pH. Once the pH is alkaline, cesium destroys the enzyme system of the cancer cell and thus its reproducing ability. Cesium chloride is used in medical imaging, cancer therapy, and positron emission tomography (PET) in the medical and healthcare industry. An increasing number of cancer patients are demanding safe medical treatments, wherein cesium isotopes are used, which is expected to drive market growth in the future. Cesium-based cancer treatment therapy is not only cost-effective but also provides a safe and side-effect-free treatment advantage. Thus, the increasing importance and demand for cesium in cancer treatment can promote the growth of the cesium market during the forecast period.

  • Cesium Market Trend:

Petroleum exploration is the major application of cesium. In the oil and gas industry, the aqueous or brine solution of cesium formate is extensively used as a drilling fluid and a drill tip lubricant in petroleum exploration. Cesium formate is produced by treating cesium hydroxide with formic acid. It can be effectively used even if the downhole temperature and pressure are very high. Thus, the demand for cesium is increasing in the oil and gas industry, owing to its suitability. Cesium can also be effectively used as a completion fluid for oil extraction applications. Cesium formate (the brine solution) is frequently used for such applications due to its appropriate density and flow characteristics. Thus, the suitability of cesium formate for the petroleum extraction process due to its characteristics and properties can promote the growth of the cesium market during the forecast period

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Related Reports-
Dynamite Market -The dynamite market share is expected to increase by USD 5.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53%. Download a free sample now!

Stretchable Conductive Materials Market -The stretchable conductive materials market share is expected to increase by USD 12.89 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.49%. Download a free sample now!

Cesium Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.63%

Market growth 2021-2025

1761.09 MT

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

2.40

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 52%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Zimbabwe, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Elements, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Battle Chemicals Co. Ltd., Frontier Lithium Inc., GFS Chemicals Inc., Island Pyrochemical Industries Corp., ProChem Inc., Sae Manufacturing Specialties Corp., SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc., and Technologica Society for High Tech Materials and Processes mbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cesium-market-to-record-2-40--y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--avalon-advanced-materials-inc-offers-premium-cesium-metal-widely-used-in-specialty-drilling-fluids-technavio-301456317.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

    Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints. The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Mode

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Why Tilray Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 13.6% on Monday after the cannabis company reported a significant improvement in its operational and financial results. Tilray's net revenue climbed 20% year over year to $155 million in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended on Nov. 30. All told, Tilray's net income improved to $6 million, compared to a net loss of $89 million in the year-ago period.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Why PayPal Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of online payments behemoth PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) plunged on Monday and remain down 3.7% as of 3 p.m. ET. As TheFly.com reports today, French investment bank Exane BNP Paribas just cut its rating on PayPal stock from outperform to neutral, and set a $200 price target on the stock. On the one hand, that may sound like good news to you -- after all, PayPal shares only cost about $180 and change right now, so a $200 price target implies at least some upside in the stock.

  • Intel names two to top exec roles

    Two big leadership changes are coming out of Intel Corp. today. Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has been with the company since 1996, was named head of the Client Computing Group. New to the company is David Zinsner, who was named executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • Tesla stock pares losses on bullish Goldman Sachs note

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre discusses how Tesla stock is rebounding after Goldman Sachs raised their price target for the electric vehicle company.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • Biden Approval Rating Relapses As Omicron Surges, Stock Market Slumps

    President Biden's approval rating fell as omicron cases and inflation surged and the stock market rally faltered, the new IBD/TIPP Poll finds.

  • Rolls-Royce CEO talks Spectre electric vehicle, chip supply, new clients

    Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Pras Subramanian to discuss the car brand's highest-ever annual sales results despite a chip shortage, the average age of a Rolls-Royce owner, and production of its new EV model, the Spectre.

  • Why Tesla Stock First Crashed, Then Bounced Today

    The Nasdaq is having a rough morning, but the electric vehicle leader just got several pieces of good news from Wall Street.