U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,629.81
    +16.14 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,985.60
    +71.76 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,647.78
    +51.87 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,354.60
    -3.52 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.33
    -0.72 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    -0.53 (-2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5470
    -0.0280 (-1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3628
    -0.0039 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7730
    -0.2250 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,402.52
    +1,843.56 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,549.69
    +50.53 (+3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.19
    -26.43 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Cetera Launches Growth360 Program

·3 min read

Comprehensive Platform Supports Practice Growth Across Multiple Categories

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of the industry's largest networks of financial professionals, today announced the launch of Growth360, a strategic, peer-based methodology to help its affiliates grow the value of their businesses. The Growth360 methodology enables Cetera financial professionals to learn from – and incorporate – the successes of their fastest-growing peers. Growth360 provides a framework for advisors to benchmark their own practices against those of their fastest-growing colleagues. This will empower Cetera financial professionals to identify high-impact growth levers and implement an action plan that is aligned with their broader business goals.

Cetera Financial Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group)
Cetera Financial Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group)

"We are excited to be the first to bring this type of comprehensive, strategic solution to market," said Jon Anderson, longtime Cetera executive and former Head of Retirement, appointed in July to oversee the firm's Growth360 effort. "Cetera has long led the industry in providing a superior suite of tools, resources and subject matter experts to help our affiliates grow. Growth360 brings those comprehensive resources together into an actionable and cohesive framework for meeting our financial professionals where they are and enabling them to drive measurable business growth, completely informed by their fastest growing peers."

As announced at Connect21, Cetera's annual conference for its network, Phase I of Growth360 will focus on best practices for organic growth, or new business with emphasis on client acquisition, conversion, onboarding, and wallet share. Participants will be supported by designated Growth Officers, who will provide ongoing coaching, strategy and score-based assessment tools to gauge where the strongest organic growth opportunities lie for their businesses. Participants and Growth Officers will also have access to an extensive library of Organic Growth Guides and many other growth resources via advisor workstations and the program's dedicated portal.

"The business of financial advice continues to undergo massive change, and we want to ensure our financial professionals are well positioned to deliver the Advice-Centric Experience® to a growing range of clients," said Andy Gill, Chief Strategy and Execution Officer at Cetera. "Growth360 will give Cetera-affiliated professionals the ability to collaborate with their peers to identify and prioritize specific areas of growth opportunity, and to implement a strategy to seize that opportunity as it best suits their business."

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees $340 billion in assets under administration and $119 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cetera-launches-growth360-program-301414298.html

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Avis Car Rentals nearly doubles net revenue amid pandemic

    Avis Car Rentals managed to bring their net revenue to almost $3 billion, and analysts are skeptical of future prospects in late 2021 and early 2022. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports.

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Enterprise Products Partners, and 1 Reason To Sell

    The pipeline giant looks very attractive today, but there is one long-term problem for investors to ponder.

  • Is BP Stock a Buy?

    BP (NYSE: BP) has been on a tear lately, and long-term investors will be the first to tell you that this type of price action is not typical for the oil major. The company has recently hit some major milestones with the renewable energy production pipeline hitting a projected 21GW/day, which includes offshore wind which is already at an impressive 3.7GW/day production level.

  • Textbook company Chegg crashes after earnings guidance amid enrollment drop

    Shares of online textbook company Chegg are crashing amid declining enrollments at American colleges and universities. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick explains.

  • Tesla Shares Decline After Musk Tweet on Lack of Hertz Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares fell after billionaire Elon Musk cast doubt on Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s plan to buy 100,000 electric vehicles for its rental-car fleet and downplayed the deal’s potential.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsBallot Initiatives

  • This is Warren Buffett’s ‘first rule’ about investing. Here’s what to do if your financial adviser breaks that rule

    Of course, your financial adviser isn’t always going to be able to follow that rule — the markets do go down, and nobody beats the market every time, even Buffett himself — but when they do lose you money, how do you know when to pull the plug? “Some brokerage firms may include a target portfolio as part of their statement or a financial adviser can likely include it in a client’s portfolio review,” says Lam-Balfour. Additionally, you can use a benchmark like the S&P 500 but you will likely need to do a weighted average of one or more indices because a diversified portfolio will not be 100% invested in the S&P 500.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • 3 Leading Cannabis Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Saavy investors know that an evolving industry like cannabis takes time to show its full potential. The U.S. cannabis market is burgeoning. Not only are domestic players taking advantage of that growth, but their Canadian counterparts are also getting ready to expand in the U.S. when marijuana becomes legal at the federal level.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    With the market continuing to make new highs, and the only bear market in a decade coming briefly due to the pandemic, now is a good time to get a plan ready for the next one. Consider having a shopping list that has different types of stocks to take advantage of the diversity offered by both growth and income investments. The three stocks below make a good mix for the next bear market shopping list.

  • Zillow is offloading 7,000 homes — raising ‘red flags’ about the real-estate market

    Zillow’s unexpected announcement in October that it was temporarily pausing its home-buying activities raised many analysts’ eyebrows. The company’s Zillow Offers division is what’s known as an “iBuyer” — it purchases and sells homes directly to consumers, typically renovating them in between. Following a report in mid-October from Bloomberg, Zillow (Z) (ZG) confirmed that its Zillow Offers division would not be signing any additional new contracts to purchase homes through the end of 2021.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • Earnings: Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Clorox, and Pfizer all beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi break down earnings for Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Clorox, and Pfizer.

  • Down 33% From Its High, Is Twilio Stock a Smart Buy?

    Cloud communications specialist Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) recently posted strong third-quarter results, beating Wall Street's consensus on both the top and bottom lines. After that sell-off, shares of Twilio now trade at a 33% discount to their 52-week high. Twilio's software enables developers to embed communications features like text, voice, and video into their own applications.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • Tesla Stock Is Sliding. Just Don’t Blame Hertz or Recalls.

    Recalls and uncertainty about a big fleet sale could be responsible for the shares' slide. There's another, more likely, reason.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As Tesla Skids On Elon Musk Tweet, Vehicle Recall

    Dow Jones futures were in focus early Tuesday after the stock market rally hit record levels. Tesla stock surged to all-time highs.