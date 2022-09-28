U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,710.73
    +63.44 (+1.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,652.31
    +517.32 (+1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,999.16
    +169.66 (+1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,705.34
    +42.83 (+2.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.62
    +3.12 (+3.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.60
    +32.40 (+1.98%)
     

  • Silver

    18.82
    +0.48 (+2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    +0.0126 (+1.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7690
    -0.1950 (-4.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0882
    +0.0151 (+1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0930
    -0.6980 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,527.53
    +477.84 (+2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.43
    +16.65 (+3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Cetera Welcomes $3 Billion AUA Burrows Capital Advisors Team

·5 min read

Texas-based team focused on bringing institutional expertise to retail investors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that Burrows Capital Advisors, led by 30-year industry veteran Don Burrows, has affiliated with Cetera Advisors via Totus Wealth Management (Totus). Burrows and partners Clint Auttonberry and Michael Agol assist their clients in overseeing more than $3 billion in assets under advisement, as of September 28, 2022, for high-net-worth, ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients from their office in League City, TX. The team members have a longstanding 21-year history of partnership and collaboration, and consistently grew their book of business exponentially together.

Burrows Capital Advisors
Burrows Capital Advisors

  • About Don Burrows: Burrows was the top advisor and a key leader at Hilltop, serving as a member of the firm's leadership and advisory councils. Prior to Hilltop, Burrows was a managing director at Wachovia Securities/Wells Fargo in Houston. From 1997-2000, Burrows served as SVP, institutional sales market at UBS Group AG, and VP, capital markets and institutional sales at Raymond James Financial. During his early career, he held senior wealth and investment management positions at First Southwest Company, University National Bank, and First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.

  • About Clint Auttonberry: Auttonberry provides a wide range of services to clients, including asset allocation and investment analysis, portfolio management, financial planning and execution of fixed income trades for institutional clients. Prior to joining Hilltop in 2012, he worked as associate vice president of investments at Wells Fargo Advisors for nearly 12 years, where he was a member of a team of advisors focused on retirement planning for individuals. He focused on fixed income sales of both primary and secondary issues to insurance companies, public funds and corporate pension accounts. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Houston, where he started work in the financial services industry as an intern with Burrows.

  • About Michael Agol: Agol started his career 30 years ago as a retail stock broker with Oppenheimer followed by time at Dean Witter Reynolds and UBS Paine Webber before joining the team back in 2002. Over the years Mike has built strong relationships with his clients, which include business owners and executives, charitable foundations and family offices. Mike leads the team's research and analysis of the equity market, leaning on his years of experience going back to the start of his career. Additionally, Burrows and Agol attended elementary, middle and high school together in Galveston and have known each other for over 50 years.

Two additional team members round out the Burrows Capital Advisors team: Rolando Villarreal is going on his sixth year with the team and will have dual role as Director of Operations and Financial Advisor. Ashley Villarreal will be the newest addition to the team, joining them as Director of Finance. Ashley joins the team with 16 years of banking and financial services experience working for Wells Fargo and University Federal Credit Union.

"Our close-knit team has always focused on serving our client needs first and foremost, and as we identified new ways to deliver more sophisticated advice to clients, we recognized the need to upgrade and enhance our core capabilities and resources," Burrows said. "Cetera Advisors and Totus deliver this upgrade, with dedicated support and programs that will help us continue to grow and provide a more holistic experience for clients. We welcome the independent model that Cetera Advisors and Totus offer, which will empower us to serve our client needs above all else – without restrictions or limitations. Our mission has always been to bring an institutional-level investing experience to our valued clients to support and pursue their wealth management goals. We are proud to be affiliated with Cetera Advisors and Totus and look forward to many shared successes together."

"Burrows Capital Advisors is the latest example of how today's top advisors continue to migrate toward an independent model with dedicated support and resources," said Brett Harrison, president of Cetera Advisors. "As industry dynamics continue to shift, we expect this trend will only accelerate and more billion-dollar advisory teams will reevaluate their firm affiliation and embrace an independent model. We welcome Don and the team to Cetera Advisors and Totus and look forward to collaborating to deliver the best solutions for clients and achieve success for Burrows Capital Advisors."

Burrows Capital Advisors is the latest high-profile affiliation at Cetera, which attracted a record $3.6 billion through recruiting efforts in the second quarter of 2022 through a series of large-scale recruiting wins from practices leaving wirehouse firms and other independent broker dealers. In June, Harvest Wealth, a former Merrill Lynch team, led by industry veterans Dean Packard, Scott Lowder and Vytas Maginnis, that manages more than $1 billion, joined Cetera Advisor Networks.

Visit www.cetera.com for more information.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA  92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services. Registered Representatives offering securities and advisory services through Cetera Advisors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a broker/dealer and Registered Investment Adviser.

Cetera Financial Group (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group)
Cetera Financial Group (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cetera-welcomes-3-billion-aua-burrows-capital-advisors-team-301635815.html

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group

Recommended Stories

  • Apple tells suppliers to pull back iPhone 14 production, report says

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Apple has ditched plans to increase iPhone 14 production.

  • Novavax, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Novavax, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NVAX performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Why Apple stock could see ‘a lot of pain,’ according to an analyst

    Boyar Research's Jonathan Boyar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss low stock valuations, the stock market, and his stock picks in the financial and tech sectors.

  • MindMed Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares and Warrants

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. ("MindMed") (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 7,058,823 common shares, together with accompanying warrants to purchase 7,058,823 common shares. The combined offering price to the public of each common share and accompanying warrant is $4.25. Each common share will be sold in combination with an accompanying

  • Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Powell Speech; 10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 4%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Wednesday, ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech, struggling to avoid a seventh straight decline.

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • The Tesla Trap is Forming Again - Here is Why Bears Might be Wrong

    In this analysis, we will look at some of the aspects the market may have adapted when pricing Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and explore why the stock may retain current levels. Even though the fundamentals may not reflect the current valuation.

  • 12 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Asian stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more Asian stocks, go directly to 5 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today. Higher energy and food prices are impacting the economies of developing Asian countries more than the rest of the world. According to a […]

  • Robinhood Is Under Investigation for Broker Manipulation. Here's What It Means for Consumers Like You

    For many retail investors, the events of late January 2021 will go down in legend. The year 2020 could be characterized as the rise of the retail investor. Amid the retail revolution, one voice rose to the top.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • 10 Stocks Are Screaming Buys As Monster Rally Nears, Analysts Say

    Analysts are either optimistic or delusional. But either way, they see a big S&P 500 29% rally coming — and have picked favorite stocks.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges

    These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • Why Netflix Stock Charged Higher Wednesday Morning

    Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber upgraded Netflix stock to overweight (buy) from neutral (hold), while simultaneously boosting his price target to $283, up from its former level of $211. The analyst cited the debut of Netflix's upcoming ad-supported tier, which he believes "could be extremely material" for the streaming service, the benefits of which haven't yet been accurately reflected in analysts' consensus estimates. Faber estimates that Netflix could generate average revenue per user (ARPU) of $26 per month from advertising, more than three times the rate of Disney's Hulu.

  • Tesla bear sees a 50% plunge in the stock

    One of the biggest Tesla bears on Wall Street is sticking with his views as rising global recession risks place potential pressure on the EV maker's top and bottom lines.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $11.93, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 most shorted stocks in the world. If you want to see more stocks on this list, click 5 Most Shorted Stocks in the World. Short squeezes have rapidly gained popularity in the last two years, when retail investors on Reddit gathered to initiate bullish positions in stocks that were […]

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog highlights AT&T, Baidu, Globalstar, and eGain

    AT&T, Baidu, Globalstar, and eGain are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Truth Social and Digital World Acquisition's SPAC Deal Is Falling Apart

    A $1 billion financing package is already falling apart and Truth Social may unravel if the SPAC merger doesn't go through.