CETV Now! Reports Impressive Results for Advertisers, Achieving Major Success Via Commercial Environment TV Campaigns

The innovative advertising platform combines a strategic approach with flexible campaign options to empower brands and businesses of all types and sizes.

PHOENIX, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CETV Now!, a Phoenix-based company providing commercial environment TV advertising services, reports significant gains for their advertisers. In the most recent quarter, advertisers within the automotive and alcoholic beverage industries have utilized CETV Now! services to exceed key marketing objectives.

The advertising platform takes a new approach to digital marketing, using cutting-edge technology to deliver tailored video or static ads to consumers in real-time. By leveraging the power of their proprietary technology, CETV Now! provides brands unlimited customization opportunities to create campaigns that perfectly align with their target audience, budget, and geographic location.

In the first quarter of 2023, two of the platform's most notable campaigns were based in its home state of Arizona. Coors Light launched a Coors Light WM Open LED promotional campaign targeting the Phoenix area, tailoring the ad content and offering special deals relevant to the Waste Management Phoenix Open (which was taking place during the campaign). The brand delivered tens of thousands of impressions within a highly suitable buying environment for a relatively affordable ad spend.

Another advertiser focused on restaurants and sports bars throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area, delivering customized ads informing consumers about deals available at local car dealerships during "Chevy Truck Month." At the conclusion of the campaign, data illustrated an exceptionally cost-effective investment of about one-half-cent per impression - with hundreds of thousands of geo-relevant impressions achieved.

CETV Now! has a unique strategy similar to real-life social media marketing, allowing brands to reach their customers where they are most likely to be ready to buy. By utilizing digital out-of-home marketing, ads can be displayed in commercial settings like restaurants and retail locations. This ensures that brands can deliver their message at the right time and place, maximizing the chances of conversions at a lower cost compared to traditional TV advertising.

With the platform's sophisticated targeting capabilities, businesses can easily tailor their campaigns to specific demographics, interests, and behaviors. Additionally, the ability to market across multiple placement locations provides businesses with the flexibility to scale campaigns and reach a larger audience. Overall, CETV Now! aims to offer exceptional value for advertising spend, allowing brands to leverage customizable budgets and next-level precision to reach their target audience. By leveraging the power of AI and machine learning, businesses can create campaigns that flawlessly fit their sector, budget, and audience to achieve maximum ROI.

More information about CETV Now!, including additional details about their ad insertion network and opportunities for advertisers and host partners, can be found on their website at https://www.cetvnow.com/ .

About CETV Now!: CETV Now! is an Arizona-based company dedicated to transforming the digital marketing landscape, introducing a new and innovative approach to commercial environment TV advertising. By providing clients with highly targeted strategies for presenting ad content within precise parameters, CETV Now! empowers brands and businesses with the tools to maximize marketing results on virtually any budget. Their services are expertly designed to create an exceptionally relevant brand experience for the ideal customer segment, specifically aiming to connect with consumers within the buying environment.

