U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,832.00
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,103.00
    -72.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,094.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.10
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.40
    -0.51 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.50
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0060
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.54
    +1.19 (+4.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1467
    -0.0078 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6600
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,821.52
    -1,910.74 (-9.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.62
    -54.29 (-11.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.00
    -15.14 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

CEVA, Inc. Announces CEO Transition Plan

·6 min read

- Current CEO Gideon Wertheizer to Retire at Year End
- Board Appoints Technology Industry Veteran Amir Panush as CEO Effective January 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions, today announced that CEO Gideon Wertheizer has chosen to retire at the end of 2022. The CEVA board of directors has unanimously appointed Amir Panush as CEO effective January 1st, 2023. Mr. Wertheizer will continue to serve as an active member of CEVA's board of directors and will be employed in an advisory role in the near term to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Amir Panush has been selected to succeed Gideon Wertheizer as CEO of CEVA, Inc., effective January 1, 2023. Amir joins CEVA from InvenSense, Inc., a TDK group company, where he served as CEO and General Manager of TDK Corporation’s MEMS Sensors Business Group. Mr. Panush previously held various leadership positions at TDK, following TDK’s successful acquisition of InvenSense in 2017. Prior to InvenSense, Mr. Panush held several leadership roles at Qualcomm Inc.
Amir Panush has been selected to succeed Gideon Wertheizer as CEO of CEVA, Inc., effective January 1, 2023. Amir joins CEVA from InvenSense, Inc., a TDK group company, where he served as CEO and General Manager of TDK Corporation’s MEMS Sensors Business Group. Mr. Panush previously held various leadership positions at TDK, following TDK’s successful acquisition of InvenSense in 2017. Prior to InvenSense, Mr. Panush held several leadership roles at Qualcomm Inc.

"On behalf of everyone at the Company, I would like to sincerely thank Gideon for his strategic vision, leadership and dedication to the success of CEVA since the company's inception 20 years ago," said Peter McManamon, Chairman of the Board of CEVA. "Under Gideon's stewardship, CEVA has transformed into the industry's undisputed leader in wireless connectivity and smart sensing platform IPs that power billions of devices around the world. We look forward to continuing to benefit from Gideon's experience and counsel as an adviser and board member going forward."

"It has been a great honor for me to lead CEVA, and I am extremely proud of what our team has achieved together," stated Mr. Wertheizer. "As much as we have achieved over the past 20 years, CEVA has limitless future potential, with ubiquitous technologies and a collaborative business model for smart and connected devices. I would like to thank all of my colleagues for their support, dedication to innovation and diligence over the years and look forward to continuing to contribute to the Company."

Amir Panush was selected to succeed Mr. Wertheizer as CEO following an extensive search. Having been based in the U.S. for the past 17 years, Mr. Panush will relocate to Israel in the coming months. Mr. McManamon commented: "Amir has an excellent track record of leadership at large technology companies, strong relationships within the industry, and many intersections with CEVA's target markets. Amir is a thoughtful and analytical person that impressed us with his strategic vision and is an outstanding fit for CEVA. We look forward to working with Amir to write the next chapter of CEVA's growth story."

Amir Panush joins CEVA from InvenSense, Inc., a TDK group company, where he served as CEO and General Manager of TDK Corporation's MEMS Sensors Business Group and where he led the company through revenue growth of over 100% since 2020. Mr. Panush previously held various leadership positions at TDK, following TDK's successful acquisition of InvenSense in 2017. Mr. Panush joined Invensense in 2015, serving as head of the company's Strategy & Corporate Development, where he drove strategic expansion and diversification efforts. Prior to InvenSense, Mr. Panush held several leadership roles at Qualcomm Inc. and led strategic marketing and partnerships at Atheros Communications (acquired by Qualcomm). His earlier industry roles spanned software engineering and project management leadership at Texas Instruments and Comsys Mobile (acquired by Intel). Mr. Panush holds a Master of Business Administration from Haas Business School, University of California at Berkeley and a bachelor's degree, Cum Laude, in Computer Science from Technion Institute of Technology in Israel.

Mr. Panush commented: "I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to lead CEVA forward and I am honored by the trust shown in me by CEVA's board of directors. CEVA is uniquely positioned to leverage its deep portfolio of wireless connectivity and smart sensing IPs at a time when the market opportunity for these technologies has never been greater. I am energized by the opportunity to build on this technology leadership together with our highly talented team to accelerate the Company's growth and enhance the financial performance in the years ahead."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that if they materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of CEVA to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions.  Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated commencement of Mr. Panush's service as CEO, Mr. Wertheizer's continued service to CEVA, and CEVA's growth potential and market opportunities. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause differing CEVA results  include: the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the extent and length of the restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on customers, consumer demand and the global economy generally; the ability of CEVA DSP cores and other technologies to continue to be strong growth drivers for us; our success in penetrating new markets, including in the base station and IoT markets, and maintaining our market position in existing markets; our ability to diversify the company's royalty streams, the ability of products incorporating our technologies to achieve market acceptance, the maturation of the connectivity, IoT and 5G markets, the effect of intense industry competition and consolidation, global chip market trends, including supply chain issues as a result of COVID-19 and other factors, the possibility that markets for CEVA's technologies may not develop as expected or that products incorporating our technologies do not achieve market acceptance; our ability to timely and successfully develop and introduce new technologies; our ability to successfully integrate Intrinsix into our business; and general market conditions and other risks relating to our business, including, but not limited to, those that are described from time to time in our SEC filings.  CEVA assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

CEVA is a sustainable and environmentally conscious company, adhering to our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. As such, we emphasize and focus on environmental preservation, recycling, the welfare of our employees and privacy – which we promote on a corporate level. At CEVA, we are committed to social responsibility, values of preservation and consciousness towards these purposes.

Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram

CEVA - a global leader in signal processing IP for everything smart and connected. (PRNewsFoto/CEVA, Inc.)
CEVA - a global leader in signal processing IP for everything smart and connected. (PRNewsFoto/CEVA, Inc.)



 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceva-inc-announces-ceo-transition-plan-301672254.html

SOURCE CEVA, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jason Schmidt, vice president of investor relations. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Upstart's third quarter 2022 financial results. With us on today's call are Dave Girouard, Upstart's chief executive officer; and Sanjay Datta, our chief financial officer.

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 energy stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, noted that there is a “very plausible” scenario where the US economy can steer clear […]

  • What the hell just happened in crypto? A Q&A in plain English about Binance’s takedown of FTX

    Crypto has seen its fair share of crazy days. Tuesday may have been the craziest.

  • ‘Get Ready for the Small-Cap Bull Run,’ Says BofA. Here Are 2 Small ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Consider

    Worn out from 2022’s unremitting bear market? Well, good news. According to Bank of America, the scene is set for a 2023 bull run. But more intriguingly, given the current conditions, the market leaders are not invited to this party with those further down the food chain set to the lead the way. Or as BofA’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett puts it, "Secular trends of stagflation, reshoring, localization, fiscal stimulus = small cap bull in 2023." Hartnett has history on his side. Si

  • Elon Musk Has a Very Bad Surprise for Tesla Shareholders

    The billionaire just sold Tesla shares days after he completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG)Q3 2022 Earnings CallNov 08, 2022, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGreetings, and welcome to the Plug Power third quarter earnings conference call.

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely

  • US Futures Fall as Midterms Return Mixed Verdict: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity-index futures fell as midterm elections threw up a mixed verdict, challenging expectations for a Republican sweep and a Congress gridlock. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBFDecember contracts on the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 indexes retreate

  • FTSE and European stocks head lower as China data disappoints

    The pound continued to climb on reports that the UK and EU were near a breakthrough about trade rules around the Northern Ireland border.

  • Meta will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning - WSJ

    Zuckerberg appeared downcast in Tuesday's meeting and said he was accountable for the company's missteps and his overoptimism about growth had led to overstaffing, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. He described broad cuts and specifically mentioned the recruiting and business teams as among those facing layoffs, the report said, adding an internal announcement of the company's layoff plans is expected around 6 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday. Meta's head of human resources, Lori Goler, said employees who lose their jobs will be provided with at least four months of salary as severance, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Binance Takeover of FTX Is a Huge Red Flag for Crypto

    Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange, seen as a white knight when other industry players were collapsing this summer, has faced a run on its assets.

  • Twilio Management Drops a Bomb on Investors!

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) management dropped a bomb on investors by updating their long-term revenue growth outlook. The new guidance caught investors off-guard, which prompted a great deal of selling in Twilio stock.

  • Lucid Falls After Maker of Luxury EVs Misses Profit Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Group Inc. shares fell in late trading after third-quarter sales and earnings trailed estimates and reservations declined for the company’s luxury electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBFThe automaker’s loss was 40 cents a share,

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Why the stock market may see minimal impact from the midterm elections

    Here's the vibe on Wall Street for potential stock market moves after the midterm elections.

  • Tesla Stock Higher As Elon Musk Reveals $3.95 Billion Share Sale After Twitter Deal Closing

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold around $20 billion in Tesla shares so far this year, including nearly $4 billion when the stock was trading near 52-week lows.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a central nervous system disorder specialist, is having a good day today. Although Axsome's management spent quite a bit of time discussing the commercial prospects of the excessive daytime sleepiness medication Sunosi during this latest earnings call, Wall Street and the company's shareholders alike are primarily interested in the ongoing commercial launch of Auvelity. Auvelity, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration earlier this year as a novel treatment for major depressive disorder, became commercially available on Oct. 20.

  • Why Unisys Crashed Nearly 50% Today

    The company reported growing losses and disclosed an internal investigation around its financial controls.

  • Bayer's (BAYRY) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Top

    Bayer's (BAYRY) earnings fall shy of estimates in the third quarter of 2022 while revenues beat the same.