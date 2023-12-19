Cevian Takes Bet on UBS Growth Boost With €1.2 Billion Stake

(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Cevian Capital AB took a €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) stake in UBS Group AG, betting that the lender can use the takeover of Credit Suisse to double its share price and secure its spot as the number one global wealth manager.

UBS shares could be valued at as much as 50 Swiss francs ($57.74), from around 25 now, “if the valuation gap to Morgan Stanley” can be closed, Cevian said in a statement Tuesday. The stake makes the Cevian, which manages more than $14 billion, a top-ten investor in UBS.

The stake signals that some investors are beginning to take UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher at his word, as the executive has frequently said his bank should be valued as highly as its major rival for primacy in wealth management. UBS shares have risen about 50% since the government-backed rescue of its former rivals was announced in March, and are among the best performing stocks on the Swiss Market Index this year.

“Cevian sees significant value potential in UBS,” the Stockholm-based firm said. “The board and management team are doing an excellent job integrating Credit Suisse and we have been impressed by their commitment to further improve UBS.”

UBS shares rose as much as 1.9% after the open in Zurich on Tuesday. UBS declined to comment on the stake. The Financial Times reported the position earlier.

Cevian, Europe’s largest dedicated activist, has a track record in the sector, with previous investments in Danske Bank A/S and Swedbank AB and an ongoing position in Nordea Bank Abp, the largest retail and corporate bank in the Nordics, where it has a board seat.

UBS continues to make progress on a multi-year integration and restructuring of its former rival which it acquired in an emergency rescue in March. The integration comes with a raft of potential difficulties from closing out positions to managing the legal liabilities inherited from Credit Suisse. The bank plans to give investors an update on its strategy in February.

UBS is already the undisputed top wealth manager in many parts of the world including Asia. Yet a challenge to Morgan Stanley, and a sustained boost to its valuation, would require growth in the US, the largest market for wealth-management services. Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti has signaled that the US will be a major plank of the growth strategy.

Cevian’s move will keep the pressure on UBS to deliver on that growth plan. In September, the firm called on Nordea to up its profitability ambitions, saying it should return at least 15% on equity “regardless of the economic environment.”

UBS’s top shareholders include Norway’s central bank and BlackRock Inc. Cevian says that it regularly becomes an “anchor” shareholder in the companies that it invests in, with its representatives commonly joining boards.

--With assistance from Allegra Catelli.

