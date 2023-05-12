CEWE Stiftung KGaA (ETR:CWC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At €2.45

The board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of €2.45 on the 12th of June, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 2.6% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

CEWE Stiftung KGaA's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, CEWE Stiftung KGaA's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

CEWE Stiftung KGaA Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was €1.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €2.45. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.8% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

We Could See CEWE Stiftung KGaA's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that CEWE Stiftung KGaA has grown earnings per share at 9.5% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

CEWE Stiftung KGaA Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 5 analysts we track are forecasting for CEWE Stiftung KGaA for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

