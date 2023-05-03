CEWE Stiftung KGaA (ETR:CWC) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like CEWE Stiftung KGaA (ETR:CWC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide CEWE Stiftung KGaA with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is CEWE Stiftung KGaA Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that CEWE Stiftung KGaA has managed to grow EPS by 18% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for CEWE Stiftung KGaA remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 7.3% to €751m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are CEWE Stiftung KGaA Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own CEWE Stiftung KGaA shares worth a considerable sum. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth €190m. That equates to 29% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Should You Add CEWE Stiftung KGaA To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into CEWE Stiftung KGaA's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in CEWE Stiftung KGaA's continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if CEWE Stiftung KGaA is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

