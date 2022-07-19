U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

CEX.IO Introduces COMPASS: Topline Trends for the Crypto Curious and Serious

CEX.IO
·3 min read

CEX.IO’s first public-facing market analysis, a look back at Q2 2022, outlines top trends in DeFi and BTC, and analyses market shocks

LONDON, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects people and businesses to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance, announces the release of its market analysis report of Q2 2022, COMPASS: Topline Trends for the Crypto Curious and Serious.

The quarterly report identifies key trends, notable events and a by-the-numbers review of BTC and DeFi, while measuring the impacts across the crypto ecosystem. Prepared by CEX.IO’s Market Research Team, the organization’s first public-facing analysis furthers its mission to advance industry knowledge to increase cryptocurrency adoption.

“The collapse of the Terra protocol and its native stablecoin, UST, was the most watched event in DeFi in Q2, and set the stage for an exhilarating ride through what felt like the collapse of crypto,” said Rich Evans, Managing Director of CEX.IO Prime. “But this market volatility truly underscores the importance of education in building the ecosystem. As holds true in TradFi, market participants must skillfully navigate the ebbs and flows of these downturns if they are serious about establishing crypto’s legitimate and long-term value in the global economy.”

Q2 2022’s edition includes analysis on Ethereum’s block space war, stETH decoupling and why 1 ETH ≠ 1 stETH, and miner capitulation and the impact of capital markets on the BTC network.

To read the full report, please click here.

###

ABOUT CEX.IO

Founded in 2013, CEX.IO works to connect people and businesses with opportunities in cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance. Our global ecosystem includes a market-leading exchange and offers 360-degree services to crypto market participants, including retail and enterprise crypto holders, as well as professional traders and financial institutions. The dedicated CEX.IO team includes over 400 global professionals across offices in the U.K., U.S., Portugal, Gibraltar and Cyprus. For more information, visit CEX.IO.


© 2022 | CEX.IO Ltd All rights reserved. Not to be reproduced or retransmitted without permission.

CEX.IO is a trading name of, and [digital asset platform products and services] are offered by: in the U.S., CEX.IO Corp., registered with FinCEN in jurisdictions where it is licensed to operate as a Money Service Business (MSB Activities 409 499), registered office 900 E Diehl Rd STE 110, Naperville, IL 60563; in Canada, CEX.IO Limited, registered with FINTRAC; in Europe, CEX.IO Limited, registered in Gibraltar, No. 116846, registered office 8-10 Queensway Montagu Pavilion Gibraltar GX11 1AA. CEX.IO Limited is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission as a DLT Provider under the authorization number: FSC0686FSA; CEX Overseas Ltd, registered in the British Virgin Islands, No. 2046189, registered office Craigmuir Chambers, Road Town, Tortola, VG 1110. CEX.IO Limited and CEX Overseas Ltd are subsidiaries of CEX.IO Holding Ltd.

These materials are for informational purposes only, and are not intended to be used for trading or investment purposes or as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security or financial product. These materials do not provide any form of advice (investment, tax or legal). CEX.IO is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide investment advice or recommendations to buy or sell securities, to hire any investment adviser or to pursue any investment or trading strategy.

The value of digital and virtual currencies is derived from supply and demand in the global marketplace which can rise or fall independently of any fiat or government currency.

Holding digital and virtual currencies carries exchange rate and other types of risk.

Transactions in virtual currency are irrevocable, and, accordingly, losses due to fraudulent or accidental transactions may result in the loss of your money with no recourse.

Any questions regarding this document or application of any law, rule or regulation can be referred to us via email at [compliance@cex.io].

All trademarks, service marks, and trade names not owned by CEX.IO Ltd are the property of their respective owners.

Please refer to the Terms of Use for more details.

CONTACT: Becky Sarwate CEX.IO (773) 507-3554 R.Sarwate@CEX.IO


