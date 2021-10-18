U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

Ceylon Graphite Announces Marketing Agreement

Ceylon Graphite Corp.
·1 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“the Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce an agreement with Volume Hunters of Vancouver, B.C., Canada, to provide social media and capital markets advisory services to the Company. Volume Hunters will initiate and increase awareness of the Company across multiple social media platforms, highlighting its multiple, highly prospective, mining properties, its exploration and near term production plans. A key part of this mandate will focus on increasing visibility and building long term relationships with institutions, HNWI and accredited investors. The agreement with Volume Hunters has an initial term of twelve months, for which they will be paid a fee of $50,000.

“We are excited to work with the principals of Volume Hunters to broaden our exposure over the next year on various social media and marketing platforms and communicate this exciting story to a much wider audience," stated Don Baxter, CEO of Ceylon Graphite.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Donald K. D. Baxter, P.Eng.,CEO of Ceylon Graphite Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("N.I. 43-101") guidelines, and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.

Ceylon Graphite is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is in the business of mining for graphite, and developing and commercializing innovative graphene and graphite applications and products. Graphite mined in Sri Lanka is known to be some of the highest grade in the world and has been confirmed to be suitable to be easily upgradable for a range of applications including the high-growth electric vehicle and battery storage markets as well as construction, healthcare and paints and coatings sectors. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd. an IML Category A license for its K1 mine and exploration rights in a land package of over 120km². These exploration grids (each one square kilometer in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka.

Further information regarding the Company is available at www.ceylongraphite.com

Don Baxter, Chief Executive Officer

info@ceylongraphite.com

Corporate Communications

+1(604) 765 8657

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes statements about Ceylon Graphite’s grids, Ceylon Graphite’s plans to undertake additional drilling and to develop a mine plan, and to commence establishing mining operations. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to Ceylon Graphite, including the assumption that, there will be no material adverse change in metal prices, all necessary consents, licenses, permits and approvals will be obtained, including various Local Government Licenses and the market. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information include, among other things, an inability to reach a final acquisition agreement, inaccurate results from the drilling exercises, a failure to obtain or delays in obtaining the required regulatory licenses, permits, approvals and consents, an inability to access financing as needed, a general economic downturn, a volatile stock price, labour strikes, political unrest, changes in the mining regulatory regime governing Ceylon Graphite, a failure to comply with environmental regulations and a weakening of market and industry reliance on high quality graphite. Ceylon Graphite cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive.



