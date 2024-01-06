CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.06

The board of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of January, with investors receiving $0.06 per share. The dividend yield is 1.2% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

See our latest analysis for CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares' Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

Having paid out dividends for only 3 years, CF Bankshares does not have much of a history being a dividend paying company. Based on its last earnings report however, the payout ratio is at a comfortable 8.1%, meaning that CF Bankshares may be able to sustain this dividend for future years if it continues on this earnings trend.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 34.0% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 6.8% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

CF Bankshares Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The annual payment during the last 3 years was $0.12 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 26% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. CF Bankshares has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 34% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Story continues

We Really Like CF Bankshares' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in CF Bankshares in our latest insider ownership analysis. Is CF Bankshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.